How To Run Cloud-Native Performance Benchmarks with Kubestone

namespace with the following command:
kubestone-system
$ kustomize build github.com/xridge/kubestone/config/default | kubectl create -f -
group.
kubestone.xridge.io
$ kubectl create namespace kubestone
$ kustomize build github.com/xridge/kubestone/config/samples/fio/overlays/pvc
apiVersion: perf.kubestone.xridge.io/v1alpha1
kind: Fio
metadata:
name: fio-sample
spec:
cmdLineArgs: --name=randwrite --iodepth=1 --rw=randwrite --bs=4m --size=256M
image:
name: xridge/fio:3.13
volume:
persistentVolumeClaimSpec:
accessModes:
- ReadWriteOnce
resources:
requests:
storage: 1Gi
volumeSource:
persistentVolumeClaim:
claimName: GENERATED
: Identifies the Custom Resource. Later, this can be used to query or delete the benchmark in the cluster.
metadata.name
: Arguments passed to the benchmark. In this case we are providing the arguments to Fio (a filesystem benchmark). It instructs the benchmark to execute a random write test with 4Mb of block size with an overall transfer size of 256 MB.
cmdLineArgs
: Describes the Docker Image of the benchmark. In case of Fio, we are using xridge's fio Docker Image, which is built from this repository.
image.name
: Given that Fio is a disk benchmark, we can set a PersistentVolumeClaim for the benchmark to be executed. The above setup instructs Kubernetes to take 1GB of space from the default StorageClass and use it for the benchmark.
volume.persistentVolumeClaimSpec
$ kustomize build github.com/xridge/kubestone/config/samples/fio/overlays/pvc | kubectl create --namespace kubestone -f -
command into
kustomize build
, it will create the object in our Kubernetes cluster.
kubectl create
) and it's name (
fio
):
fio-sample
$ kubectl describe --namespace kubestone fio fio-sample
Name: fio-sample
Namespace: kubestone
Labels: <none>
Annotations: <none>
API Version: perf.kubestone.xridge.io/v1alpha1
Kind: Fio
Metadata:
Creation Timestamp: 2019-09-14T11:31:02Z
Generation: 1
Resource Version: 31488293
Self Link: /apis/perf.kubestone.xridge.io/v1alpha1/namespaces/kubestone/fios/fio-sample
UID: 21cdbe92-d6e3-11e9-ba70-4439c4920abc
Spec:
Cmd Line Args: --name=randwrite --iodepth=1 --rw=randwrite --bs=4m --size=256M
Image:
Name: xridge/fio:3.13
Volume:
Persistent Volume Claim Spec:
Access Modes:
ReadWriteOnce
Resources:
Requests:
Storage: 1Gi
Volume Source:
Persistent Volume Claim:
Claim Name: GENERATED
Status:
Completed: true
Running: false
Events:
Type Reason Age From Message
---- ------ ---- ---- -------
Normal Created 11s kubestone Created /api/v1/namespaces/kubestone/configmaps/fio-sample
Normal Created 11s kubestone Created /api/v1/namespaces/kubestone/persistentvolumeclaims/fio-sample
Normal Created 11s kubestone Created /apis/batch/v1/namespaces/kubestone/jobs/fio-sample
section shows, Kubestone has created a
Events
, a
ConfigMap
and a
PersistentVolumeClaim
for the provided Custom Resource. The
Job
field tells us that the benchmark has completed.
Status
command:
kubectl
$ kubectl get pods,jobs,configmaps,pvc --namespace kubestone
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
pod/fio-sample-bqqmm 0/1 Completed 0 54s
NAME COMPLETIONS DURATION AGE
job.batch/fio-sample 1/1 15s 54s
NAME DATA AGE
configmap/fio-sample 0 54s
NAME STATUS VOLUME CAPACITY ACCESS MODES STORAGECLASS AGE
persistentvolumeclaim/fio-sample Bound pvc-b3898236-c698-11e9-8071-4439c4920abc 1Gi RWO rook-ceph-block 54s
command:
kubectl logs
$ kubectl logs --namespace kubestone fio-sample-bqqmm
randwrite: (g=0): rw=randwrite, bs=(R) 4096KiB-4096KiB, (W) 4096KiB-4096KiB, (T) 4096KiB-4096KiB, ioengine=psync, iodepth=1
fio-3.13
Starting 1 process
randwrite: Laying out IO file (1 file / 256MiB)
randwrite: (groupid=0, jobs=1): err= 0: pid=47: Sat Aug 24 17:58:10 2019
write: IOPS=470, BW=1882MiB/s (1974MB/s)(256MiB/136msec); 0 zone resets
clat (usec): min=1887, max=2595, avg=2042.76, stdev=136.56
lat (usec): min=1953, max=2688, avg=2107.35, stdev=142.94
clat percentiles (usec):
| 1.00th=[ 1893], 5.00th=[ 1926], 10.00th=[ 1926], 20.00th=[ 1958],
| 30.00th=[ 1991], 40.00th=[ 2008], 50.00th=[ 2024], 60.00th=[ 2040],
| 70.00th=[ 2057], 80.00th=[ 2073], 90.00th=[ 2114], 95.00th=[ 2409],
| 99.00th=[ 2606], 99.50th=[ 2606], 99.90th=[ 2606], 99.95th=[ 2606],
| 99.99th=[ 2606]
lat (msec) : 2=34.38%, 4=65.62%
cpu : usr=2.22%, sys=97.78%, ctx=1, majf=0, minf=9
IO depths : 1=100.0%, 2=0.0%, 4=0.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, >=64=0.0%
submit : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0%
complete : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0%
issued rwts: total=0,64,0,0 short=0,0,0,0 dropped=0,0,0,0
latency : target=0, window=0, percentile=100.00%, depth=1
Run status group 0 (all jobs):
WRITE: bw=1882MiB/s (1974MB/s), 1882MiB/s-1882MiB/s (1974MB/s-1974MB/s), io=256MiB (268MB), run=136-136msec
Disk stats (read/write):
rbd7: ios=0/0, merge=0/0, ticks=0/0, in_queue=0, util=0.00%
command:
kubectl get crds
$ kubectl get crds | grep kubestone
drills.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z
fios.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z
iopings.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z
iperf3s.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z
pgbenches.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z
sysbenches.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z
can be shortened to
fios.perf.kubestone.xridge.io
. Hence, we can list the executed
fio
benchmark using the following command:
fio
$ kubectl get --namespace kubestone fios.perf.kubestone.xridge.io
NAME RUNNING COMPLETED
fio-sample false true
$ kubectl delete --namespace kubestone fio fio-sample