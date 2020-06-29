How To Run Cloud-Native Performance Benchmarks with Kubestone

Intro

Organizations are increasingly looking to containers and distributed applications to provide the agility and scalability needed to satisfy their clients. While doing so, modern enterprises also need the ability to benchmark their application and be aware of certain metrics in relation to their infrastructure.



In this post, I am introducing you to a cloud-native bench-marking tool known as Kubestone. This tool is meant to assist your development teams with getting performance metrics from your Kubernetes clusters.

How does Kubestone work?

Kubestone leverages Open Source benchmarks to measure Core Kubernetes and Application performance. As benchmarks are executed in Kubernetes, they must be containerized to work on the cluster. A certified set of benchmark containers is provided via xridge's DockerHub space . Here is a list of currently supported benchmarks:

Let's try installing Kubestone and running a benchmark ourselves and see how it works.

Installing Kubestone

Requirements

Kubernetes v1.13 (or newer)

Kustomize v3.1.0

Cluster admin privileges

kubestone-system namespace with the following command: Deploy Kubestone tonamespace with the following command:

$ kustomize build github.com/xridge/kubestone/config/default | kubectl create -f -

kubestone.xridge.io group. Once deployed, Kubestone will listen for Custom Resources created with thegroup.

Benchmarking

Benchmarks can be executed via Kubestone by creating Custom Resources in your cluster.

Namespace

It is recommended to create a dedicated namespace for benchmarking.

$ kubectl create namespace kubestone

After the namespace is created, you can use it to post a benchmark request to the cluster.

The resulting benchmark executions will reside in this namespace.

Custom Resource rendering

We will be using kustomize to render the Custom Resource from the github repository

Kustomize takes a base yaml , and patches with an overlay file to render the final yaml file, which describes the benchmark.

$ kustomize build github.com/xridge/kubestone/config/samples/fio/overlays/pvc

The Custom Resource (rendered yaml) looks as follows:

apiVersion: perf.kubestone.xridge.io/v1alpha1 kind: Fio metadata: name: fio-sample spec: cmdLineArgs: --name=randwrite --iodepth=1 --rw=randwrite --bs=4m --size=256M image: name: xridge/fio:3.13 volume: persistentVolumeClaimSpec: accessModes: - ReadWriteOnce resources: requests: storage: 1Gi volumeSource: persistentVolumeClaim: claimName: GENERATED

When we create this resource in Kubernetes, the operator interprets it and creates the associated benchmark. The fields of the Custom Resource controls how the benchmark will be executed:

metadata.name : Identifies the Custom Resource. Later, this can be used to query or delete the benchmark in the cluster.

: Identifies the Custom Resource. Later, this can be used to query or delete the benchmark in the cluster. cmdLineArgs : Arguments passed to the benchmark. In this case we are providing the arguments to Fio (a filesystem benchmark). It instructs the benchmark to execute a random write test with 4Mb of block size with an overall transfer size of 256 MB.

: Arguments passed to the benchmark. In this case we are providing the arguments to (a filesystem benchmark). It instructs the benchmark to execute a random write test with 4Mb of block size with an overall transfer size of 256 MB. image.name : Describes the Docker Image of the benchmark. In case of Fio, we are using xridge's fio Docker Image, which is built from this repository.

: Describes the Docker Image of the benchmark. In case of Fio, we are using xridge's fio Docker Image, which is built from this repository. volume.persistentVolumeClaimSpec : Given that Fio is a disk benchmark, we can set a PersistentVolumeClaim for the benchmark to be executed. The above setup instructs Kubernetes to take 1GB of space from the default StorageClass and use it for the benchmark.

Running the benchmark

Now, as we understand the definition of the benchmark, we can try to execute it.

Note: Make sure you installed the kubestone operator and have it running before executing this step.

$ kustomize build github.com/xridge/kubestone/config/samples/fio/overlays/pvc | kubectl create --namespace kubestone -f -

kustomize build command into kubectl create , it will create the object in our Kubernetes cluster. Since we pipe the output of thecommand into, it will create the object in our Kubernetes cluster.

fio ) and it's name ( fio-sample ): The resulting object can be queried using the object's type () and it's name ():

$ kubectl describe --namespace kubestone fio fio-sample Name: fio-sample Namespace: kubestone Labels: <none> Annotations: <none> API Version: perf.kubestone.xridge.io/v1alpha1 Kind: Fio Metadata: Creation Timestamp: 2019-09-14T11:31:02Z Generation: 1 Resource Version: 31488293 Self Link: /apis/perf.kubestone.xridge.io/v1alpha1/namespaces/kubestone/fios/fio-sample UID: 21cdbe92-d6e3-11e9-ba70-4439c4920abc Spec: Cmd Line Args: --name=randwrite --iodepth=1 --rw=randwrite --bs=4m --size=256M Image: Name: xridge/fio:3.13 Volume: Persistent Volume Claim Spec: Access Modes: ReadWriteOnce Resources: Requests: Storage: 1Gi Volume Source: Persistent Volume Claim: Claim Name: GENERATED Status: Completed: true Running: false Events: Type Reason Age From Message ---- ------ ---- ---- ------- Normal Created 11s kubestone Created /api/v1/namespaces/kubestone/configmaps/fio-sample Normal Created 11s kubestone Created /api/v1/namespaces/kubestone/persistentvolumeclaims/fio-sample Normal Created 11s kubestone Created /apis/batch/v1/namespaces/kubestone/ jobs /fio-sample

Events section shows, Kubestone has created a ConfigMap , a PersistentVolumeClaim and a Job for the provided Custom Resource. The Status field tells us that the benchmark has completed. As thesection shows, Kubestone has created a, aand afor the provided Custom Resource. Thefield tells us that the benchmark has completed.

Inspecting the benchmark

kubectl command: The created objects related to the benchmark can be listed usingcommand:

$ kubectl get pods, jobs ,configmaps,pvc --namespace kubestone NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE pod/fio-sample-bqqmm 0/1 Completed 0 54s NAME COMPLETIONS DURATION AGE job.batch/fio-sample 1/1 15s 54s NAME DATA AGE configmap/fio-sample 0 54s NAME STATUS VOLUME CAPACITY ACCESS MODES STORAGECLASS AGE persistentvolumeclaim/fio-sample Bound pvc-b3898236-c698-11e9-8071-4439c4920abc 1Gi RWO rook-ceph-block 54s

kubectl logs command: As shown above, Fio controller has created a PersistentVolumeClaim and a ConfigMap which is used by the Fio Job during benchmark execution. The Fio Job has an associated Pod which contains our test execution. The results of the run can be shown with thecommand:

$ kubectl logs --namespace kubestone fio-sample-bqqmm randwrite: (g=0): rw=randwrite, bs=(R) 4096KiB-4096KiB, (W) 4096KiB-4096KiB, (T) 4096KiB-4096KiB, ioengine=psync, iodepth=1 fio-3.13 Starting 1 process randwrite: Laying out IO file (1 file / 256MiB) randwrite: (groupid=0, jobs =1): err= 0: pid=47: Sat Aug 24 17:58:10 2019 write: IOPS=470, BW=1882MiB/s (1974MB/s)(256MiB/136msec); 0 zone resets clat (usec): min=1887, max=2595, avg=2042.76, stdev=136.56 lat (usec): min=1953, max=2688, avg=2107.35, stdev=142.94 clat percentiles (usec): | 1.00th=[ 1893], 5.00th=[ 1926], 10.00th=[ 1926], 20.00th=[ 1958], | 30.00th=[ 1991], 40.00th=[ 2008], 50.00th=[ 2024], 60.00th=[ 2040], | 70.00th=[ 2057], 80.00th=[ 2073], 90.00th=[ 2114], 95.00th=[ 2409], | 99.00th=[ 2606], 99.50th=[ 2606], 99.90th=[ 2606], 99.95th=[ 2606], | 99.99th=[ 2606] lat (msec) : 2=34.38%, 4=65.62% cpu : usr=2.22%, sys=97.78%, ctx=1, majf=0, minf=9 IO depths : 1=100.0%, 2=0.0%, 4=0.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, >=64=0.0% submit : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% complete : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% issued rwts: total=0,64,0,0 short=0,0,0,0 dropped=0,0,0,0 latency : target=0, window=0, percentile=100.00%, depth=1 Run status group 0 (all jobs ): WRITE: bw=1882MiB/s (1974MB/s), 1882MiB/s-1882MiB/s (1974MB/s-1974MB/s), io=256MiB (268MB), run=136-136msec Disk stats ( read /write): rbd7: ios=0/0, merge=0/0, ticks=0/0, in_queue=0, util=0.00%

Listing benchmarks

kubectl get crds command: We have learned that Kubestone uses Custom Resources to define benchmarks. We can list the installed custom resources using thecommand:

$ kubectl get crds | grep kubestone drills.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z fios.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z iopings.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z iperf3s.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z pgbenches.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z sysbenches.perf.kubestone.xridge.io 2019-09-08T05:51:26Z

Using the CRD names above, we can list the executed benchmarks in the system.

fios.perf.kubestone.xridge.io can be shortened to fio . Hence, we can list the executed fio benchmark using the following command: Kubernetes provides a convenience feature regarding CRDs: one can use the shortened name of the CRD, which is the singular part of the fully qualified CRD name. In our case,can be shortened to. Hence, we can list the executedbenchmark using the following command:

$ kubectl get --namespace kubestone fios.perf.kubestone.xridge.io NAME RUNNING COMPLETED fio-sample false true

Cleaning up

After a successful benchmark run the resulting objects are stored in the Kubernetes cluster. Given that Kubernetes can hold a limited number of pods in the system, it is advised that the user cleans up the benchmark runs time to time. This can be achieved by deleting the Custom Resource, which initiated the benchmark:

$ kubectl delete --namespace kubestone fio fio-sample

Since the Custom Resource has ownership on the created resources, the underlying pods, jobs, configmaps, pvcs, etc. are also removed by this operation.

Next steps

Now you are familiar with the key concepts of Kubestone, it is time to explore and benchmark. You can play around with Fio Benchmark via it's cmdLineArgs, Persistent Volume and Scheduling related settings. You can find more information about that in Fio's benchmark page. Hopefully you gained some valuable knowledge from this post!

DZone, About the author - Sudip is a Solution Architect with more than 15 years of working experience, and is the founder of Javelynn . He likes sharing his knowledge through writing for Hackernoon Appfleet and many more, and while he is not doing that, he must be fishing or playing chess.

