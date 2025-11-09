New Story

How To Run an Open-Source LLM on Your Personal Computer

by
byManish Shivanandhan@manishmshiva

AI Engineer and Product Manager. Building turingtalks.ai.

November 9th, 2025
featured image - How To Run an Open-Source LLM on Your Personal Computer
    Speed
    Voice
Manish Shivanandhan
← Previous

How to Set Up Your Own Google Analytics Alternative Using Umami

About Author

Manish Shivanandhan HackerNoon profile picture
Manish Shivanandhan@manishmshiva

AI Engineer and Product Manager. Building turingtalks.ai.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#open-source-llms#google-gemini#run-ai-locally#ollama-tutorial#gemma-270m-model#run-chatgpt-offline#local-ai-setup#llama-3

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories