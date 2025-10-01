211 reads

How to Run a RAG Powered Language Model on Android With the Help of MediaPipe

by
byDarryl Bayliss@darrylbayliss

10+ years of experience working with businesses to achieve their goals through software.

October 1st, 2025
featured image - How to Run a RAG Powered Language Model on Android With the Help of MediaPipe
    Speed
    Voice
Darryl Bayliss
← Previous

How to Build Your Xcode Project for Multiple Platforms Across the Apple Ecosystem

About Author

Darryl Bayliss HackerNoon profile picture
Darryl Bayliss@darrylbayliss

10+ years of experience working with businesses to achieve their goals through software.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#android#ai#rag#llms#fine-tuning-llms#small-language-models#agentic-ai#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories