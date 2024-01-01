I am a Software Engineer with over 10 years experience working with businesses to achieve their goals through software. I've worked across native mobile (iOS, Android), Frontend (HTML & Vanilla JS, or more recently React), Backend (Spring Boot, NodeJS) and the cloud (AWS, GCP). Industries I've worked in are Education & Academia, Agencies, Smart Mobility & Mapping, eCommerce, Health & Fitness, and Fintech. I can help in areas such as setting technical strategy and compliance, building up development teams, or just building features to requirements. I am a regular contributor to the developer community. You can find me speaking at conferences, writing books, or writing blog posts.