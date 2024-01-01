Search icon
    I am a Software Engineer with over 10 years experience working with businesses to achieve their goals through software. I've worked across native mobile (iOS, Android), Frontend (HTML & Vanilla JS, or more recently React), Backend (Spring Boot, NodeJS) and the cloud (AWS, GCP). Industries I've worked in are Education & Academia, Agencies, Smart Mobility & Mapping, eCommerce, Health & Fitness, and Fintech. I can help in areas such as setting technical strategy and compliance, building up development teams, or just building features to requirements. I am a regular contributor to the developer community. You can find me speaking at conferences, writing books, or writing blog posts.

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @darrylbayliss's 4 stories for 2 days 18 hours and 45 minutes.

    #Interests

    android

    ai

    mobile

    hackernoon-top-story

    aws

    gcp

    fullstack

    iOS

    swift

    kotlin

