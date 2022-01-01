Andrei Vancea
@andreivancea
I am a Senior Android developer with 6+ years of experience and a proven history in the IT&C industry.
androiddev
entrepreneurship
tech
machine-learning
android
mobile
Ashwin Bose, 16 years old. Interested a lot in Deep Learning!
Radek Osmulski, ✅ Kaggle competition winner
✅ FastAi International Fellow
✅ AI Research Eng Lead at earthspecies.org
Peace Itimi | Founders Connect, Peace Itimi is a growth marketer who currently hosts a YouTube show, Founders Connect.
Christian Kramp, Entrepreneur, product guy, baseball enthusiast