How to Recover Missing Photos On Windows 10 by@yadavmannu

How to Recover Missing Photos On Windows 10

Windows 10 features an inbuilt recovery and backup tool called the File History. This feature allows users to create backup copies of files and restore the deleted or missing files. Windows System Registry enables you to restore the Recycle Bin on your system if you have deleted it by mistake. If the above methods do not work, you need to use an effective [photo recovery software]. There are free and paid photo recovery software for Windows 10 in the market. The following are a few popular photo recovery programs.
Mayank Yadav Hacker Noon profile picture

@yadavmannu
Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav is a techie guy who loves to write about anything that is directly or remotely connected with technology.

Mayank Yadav is a techie guy who loves to write about anything that is directly or remotely connected with technology.
Subject Matter
#windows-10
#.net
#angular
#grpc
#charts
#networking

#data-recovery#photos-recovery#recovery#windows-10#tutorial#how-to-recover-data#operating-systems#windows-hacks
