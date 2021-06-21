3 Best Data Recovery Tools for Windows and Mac

Going through a hard drive crash and having to start your data recovery efforts all over again from scratch can be frustrating and time-consuming. A good data recovery software handles this for you and makes it easier to recover files you may have otherwise lost.

Data recovery is the restoration of computer data after it has been lost, deleted, or corrupted. Some of the reasons why we would make data recovery include: file deletion, damaged file system structures or logical damage to a single file, virus or software failure that prevents access to the data.

The number of people who know much about data recovery may be less than you think. This is often because most people do not need this software unless they have encountered system failure previously. However, computer users should be aware of the worth of having access to such software if things go awry in the future. It is never too late to start looking for some of the best data recovery software just in case you ever require it.

Data recovery software helps you restore deleted, missing, or corrupted files from your hard drive. It also saves you time and money by removing virus attacks, performing backups and system scans. We look at the most popular free/paid data recovery software available to help get your computer up and running again.

1. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

This data recovery software provides one of the easiest ways to regain your files, photos, and documents. You can recover deleted or lost files with its intuitive wizard and preview all possible recoverable files in an Explorer-style window. I have tried it, and this no-nonsense data recovery program did not disappoint.

The Recovery Wizard is the one-stop data recovery software to quickly rescue deleted files and restore various documents, photos, audio, and video with original quality from PC, laptop, USB flash drive, digital camera, SD card, MP3/MP4 player, etc. It even helps you recover formatted or corrupted data in a safe and secure manner.

EaseUS Data Recovery Software can recover a huge amount of data. However, the recovery capacity depends on the file types and the reasons for data loss. The free version recovers up to 2GB of data for home users. The Pro version supports unlimited data recovery and various functional modules, including hard disk drive partition recovery, dynamic disk partition recovery, etc.

2. Stellar Data Recovery

Stellar Data Recovery provides affordable, reliable data recovery for all devices. They've become an industry leader for consumer and business data recovery options. Their pricing is higher, therefore not right for most consumers, but their biggest edge is their industry-leading turnaround time, where they can recover 99% of drives within 24 hours.

It is a cutting-edge data retrieval service that provides its customers with powerful features and unmatched performance. The service allows quick scans to analyze the overall state of your device’s health and deep scans to retrieve files that may have been lost by accident or deleted without intention. They also offer Stellar XL software, which can help you recover files from your hard drive on your own if you cannot send your computer or other storage devices in for evaluation.

Moreover, Stellar can recover data from any storage device, be it a tape backup drive, external hard drive, or even a RAID system. The software uses logical means to recognize and reconstruct the files and folders stored on your computer. It is definitely one of the advanced recovery services that I have used on my Windows 10 laptop.

3. Disk Drill

It is an ideal data recovery software for Mac, capable of fixing data loss and corruption issues. The application uses some of the most advanced search and file-recovery algorithms available to date. Disk Drill has an easy-to-use interface, enables you to preview files before recovery, and supports a wide range of different data storage media. Whatever digital camera or hard drive you have -- Disk Drill can help you recover your valuable data.

With Disk Drill, you get a complete disk recovery solution for recovering data from Windows, macOS, and Linux computers and external drives. Just as its macOS version, the Windows version comes with three products. The free Disk Drill app is only for recovering files from an external disk or drive, while the paid Disk Drill Recover and Disk Drill PRO versions have many more features and options to choose from.

The best data recovery software for iMac or MacBook. The award-winning Disk Drill is a powerful, easy-to-use data recovery program supporting HDDs and SSD drives. It instantly recovers deleted files and partitions on my MacBook Air beautifully! A total restore of my external drive was exactly what I wanted. Disk Drill was solid.

This software excels on both Windows and Mac OS machines and supports more than 60 file types. It's simple enough for novice users to use yet capable enough to handle even the trickiest data recovery scenarios.

I have reviewed three data recovery tools for you to choose from. I hope you'll find this information helpful.

