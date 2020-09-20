4 Best Data Recovery Tools For SD cards, USB Drives, and Hard Drives

@ hackshivangi shivangi I am a Tech nerd, blogger, traveller and a creative writer.

Oh no! I lost all my vacation pictures. What do I do now? Is it possible to recover all the deleted files from the SD card? Will I ever get to see my photos from the vacation again?

The answer to all these questions is yes. When an SD card or USB drive gets formatted, the stored data is deleted. For someone who regularly uses a storage device, this is quite normal. However, all the deleted files can be easily recovered with the help of data recovery tools.

Best Data Recovery Tools

Here are a few data recovery tools that can help you recover different types of files, such as audio, video, emails, and much more.

1. Recuva

It is a freeware Windows utility that can help you restore the files that have been deleted from your computer. With this tool, you can also recover files that have been lost due to errors, bugs, or viruses. It is portable, which means you can also run it from the USB thumb drive, thus avoiding overwriting that lost file.

This tool can even recover data from damaged or recently formatted drives as it comes with an advanced deep scan feature that scours your drive to locate traces of deleted files. Recuva is a great file recovery tool that is recommended by technical specialists for micro sd card recovery.

2. MiniTool Power Data Recovery

This tool has multiple recovery options from deleted files to recovering whole CDs lost on a CD or DVD. There is a specialized mode for recovering media such as photos, music, videos, etc. It has a monthly, yearly, as well as ultimate personal subscription. A free version is also available, which can recover only one gigabyte of data. Its essential features include damaged partition recovery, deleted files recovery, lost partition recovery, CD/DVD recovery, and digital media recovery.

3. Test Disk

It is a powerful free data recovery tool. It was primarily designed to recover lost partitions and make non-booting disks bootable again. It works with tons of file systems and can restore lost partitions in any device. It is open-source software, which means it can be modified for free to suit your needs.

4. PhotoRec

Photorec is for file data recovery that is designed to recover any lost file or archives. It ignores the file system and goes directly after the underlying data, so it even works when files are severely damaged or formatted. For more safety, this tool uses read-only access to handle the memory card or drive you are about to recover data from.

Conclusion

There is nothing worse than losing all the valuable data stored on your device. Accidents or failures can happen with anyone, but thanks to advanced SD card recovery tools available, it is easy to recover any files from any device using these great tools.

Share this story @ hackshivangi shivangi Read my stories I am a Tech nerd, blogger, traveller and a creative writer.

Tags