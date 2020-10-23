10 Types of IT Services Your Business Can Provide

You know your way around a computer, and you’ve got some capital to invest in new business. Start an IT company – easy right? Well, maybe not. It used to be enough to just be “good with tech” but today, businesses require specialist tech support for their industries and bespoke IT support tailored to the particulars of their business. If you’re thinking of starting your own IT business, here are a variety of services you could specialize in, but to be a truly comprehensive managed IT support provider you should have competency in all of them.

MANAGED IT

Many IT support providers are referred to as managed IT service providers. The providers normally deal with small or medium businesses that do not have the budget or need for a full-time, in-house IT department.

A managed services contract tasks the company with servicing the network of the company on an ongoing basis for a set monthly fee. Over time, it is much less expensive for businesses, since a proactive managed IT services provider will avoid costly issues from arising in the first place.

NETWORK SETUP SERVICES

Some businesses do not require ongoing support but require assistance in the initial setup of their network. In this case, it will be your task, as an IT services provider, to set up the network in the most straightforward and manageable way to make the ongoing maintenance of the network easier for the business.

Even if the client does not wish to sign a contract for ongoing services it is a good idea to schedule a 6-month check-up to see if their network is still functioning as intended.

CYBERSECURITY

For all organizations, the security of their networks is a big concern. Therefore, assessing and reacting to possible threats like malware, hackers or ransomware a common service for many IT companies. This will be covered under the ongoing services of a managed IT support contract, but you may wish to offer this as a stand-alone service.

CLOUD SERVICES

This involves everything cloud-related, from the initial set up of cloud services, successfully migrating a business’s network infrastructure to the cloud with minimal downtime to the ongoing management of their cloud services.

Any service which is delivered over the cloud (known as SaaS) would also be included as a cloud service. If you have developed your own proprietary accounting app and are delivering via the cloud, this would be counted as a cloud service.

BREAK/FIX & COMPUTER REPAIR

If your passion lies solely with hardware, you could offer a simpler computer repair service. This is sometimes known as “break/fix” support (as in you only fix something when it’s broken). If physically fixing things with your hands is what makes you happy then this is the service that you should focus on. This has a larger customer base too as you can serve regular members of the public with faulty PCs as well as businesses.

VoIP TELECOMS

VoIP stands for Voice over Internet Protocol. You can provide an online telecom service that allows your customers to connect with others through voice and video calls.

Setting up, managing and troubleshooting VoIP systems is a major part of modern IT support the business. This is especially true in 2020, with more people working from home than ever before there are hundreds of businesses now requiring VoIP systems. Be wary though, as the bubble may not last forever.

DISASTER RECOVERY

Just as every business should have a plan for what to do in the event of a fire, digital disasters can be just as damaging for a business’s profits. Disaster recovery services involve the planning, rehearsal and implementation of recovery plans which will go into effect should there be a business “disaster”.

Disaster recovery may include; off-premises data backups and alternative VoIP communications systems. The bigger a business is, the more disaster recovery provisions they will require, and the more responsibility will be placed with you as the disaster recovery provider.

SOFTWARE SUPPORT

Some businesses rely very heavily on one or two pieces of software (for example – Salesforce). If you are an expert in one of these there may be a niche for a provider who can help the business to manage and optimize their use of that software.

We hope this has given you a good overview of the main IT services which you could provide if you were to start your own IT support company. Think carefully about the skills you have, what you have to offer and what would be the most profitable for you. Only offer a service you truly believe you can supply with confidence.

