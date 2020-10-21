How to Publish a Book with GitBook CLI and GitHub Pages in 7 Minutes

Developer Advocate
Publishing a book or documentation online has never been easier than it is today.
Many services offer you incredible possibilities for publishing beautiful docs with custom domains. The only caveat is that often you need to pay for full features and probably need to use some web-based Markdown editor, which may complicate your life, rather than make it simpler.
The good news is that you don't need to pay anything to publish visually appealing documentation online. You don't even need to change your favorite Markdown editor or have a custom domain. All you need is a GitHub account, a text editor of your choice, and a command prompt. In this post, I will show you how to publish your book or documentation on GitHub Pages in less than ten minutes.
Gitbook is an open-source project that helps thousands of developers, researchers, and journalists build beautiful documentation that support sections, nesting, code rendering, as well as multiple formats.
While the main efforts of Gitbook developers are now focused on the Gitbook.com platform (which is not completely free), the legacy tool called
is still around and can be used to build static HTML files to render in a browser.
gitbook-cli
To install the tool, you need
, so make sure that you install Node.js (
npm
will install together) if you haven't done so in the past.
npm
Install
gitbook-cli.
$ sudo npm install -g gitbook-cli
Create an empty directory where your docs or book will live.
$ mkdir sample-book
$ cd sample-book/
Use the
command to create sample files needed to compile a book.
gitbook init
$ gitbook init
If you inspect the
and
README.md
files that were just created, you will see that they have no content except for headers and a table of contents in the
SUMMARY.md
file.
SUMMARY.md
This is the
file.
SUMMARY.md
# Summary
* [Introduction](README.md)
And this is the
file.
README.md
# Introduction
By default,
adds an "Introduction" header to the
gitbook
file and it will be the first page in your book. Make sure you add some text below the header.
README.md
Add more sections to your book building on top of the project skeleton.
In the same folder, create two files:
and
chapter1.md
.
chapter2.md
Add headers and optional content to each file and save them. For example, your
file can have the following structure:
chapter1.md
# Chapter 1
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Edit the
file by adding your newly created chapters to the list of contents. Save the file.
SUMMARY.md
# Summary
* [Introduction](README.md)
* [Chapter 1](chapter1.md)
* [Chapter 2](chapter2.md)
Now, build the book as follows:
$ gitbook build
You should see the following output:
info: 7 plugins are installed
info: 6 explicitly listed
info: loading plugin "highlight"... OK
info: loading plugin "search"... OK
info: loading plugin "lunr"... OK
info: loading plugin "sharing"... OK
info: loading plugin "fontsettings"... OK
info: loading plugin "theme-default"... OK
info: found 3 pages
info: found 0 asset files
info: >> generation finished with success in 2.6s !
And done!
The HTML files from your book are in the
folder that
_book
created in the current directory.
gitbook
Go to your GitHub account and create an empty repository. Do not tick the option to create a README file (we already have one, remember?).
Go back to your terminal. Assuming that you are still in the
folder, repeat the following steps (put your repository URL when adding origin):
sample-book
$ git init
$ cp -R _book/* .
$ git clean -fx _book
$ git add .
$ git commit -m "first commit"
$ git branch -M main
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/your-user-name/sample-gitbook.git
$ git push -u origin main
Go back to your sample book repository on GitHub, click Settings and scroll down to the GitHub Pages part.
In Source, select the
branch,
main
folder, and click Save.
/root
You will see the message "
." It may take a couple of minutes for GitHub to build your site.
Your site is ready to be published at https://your-user-name.github.io/sample-book/
Once it finishes, your book is available at the link! Check it out here.
Congrats! You have just published your book on GitHub Pages!
Experiment with sections and nesting. Just edit the list in the
file to have nested sections.
SUMMARY.md
Explore different color themes (you need to click the A icon in the upper-left) and fonts.
Finally, add some real content!
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.