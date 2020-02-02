How To Properly Use Switch Case Statements in Python [Explained with Examples]

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
public static void switch_demo(String[] args) {
int month = 7;
String monthString;
switch (month) {
case 1: monthString = "January";
break;
case 2: monthString = "February";
break;
case 3: monthString = "March";
break;
case 4: monthString = "April";
break;
case 5: monthString = "May";
break;
case 6: monthString = "June";
break;
case 7: monthString = "July";
break;
case 8: monthString = "August";
break;
case 9: monthString = "September";
break;
case 10: monthString = "October";
break;
case 11: monthString = "November";
break;
case 12: monthString = "December";
break;
default: monthString = "Invalid month";
break;
}
System.out.println(monthString);
}
Guido Van Rossum a Python developer believed in a simple programming language that could bypass the system vulnerabilities and hitches found in other programming languages, he wanted to create a simple syntax with more sophisticated syntactic phrases.
def switch():
r = int(input("Enter Radius : "))
h = int(input("Enter Height : "))
print("Press 1 for Surface Area \npress 2 for Literal Area \npress 3 for Volume \n")
option = int(input("your option : "))
if option == 1:
result = 2*3.17*r*(r+h)
print("\nSurface Area Of Cylinder = ",result)
elif option == 2:
result = 2 * 3.17 * r * h
print("Literal Area Of Cylinder = ", result)
elif option == 3:
result = 3.17*r*r*h
print("Volume Of Cylinder = ", result)
else:
print("Incorrect option")
switch()
class PythonSwitchStatement:
def switch(self, month):
default = "Invalid month"
return getattr(self, 'case_' + str(month), lambda: default)()
def case_1(self):
return "January"
def case_2(self):
return "February"
def case_3(self):
return "March"
def case_4(self):
return "April"
def case_5(self):
return "May"
def case_6(self):
return "June"
def case_7(self):
return "July"
def case_8(self):
return "August"
def case_9(self):
return "September"
def case_10(self):
return "October"
def case_11(self):
return "November"
def case_12(self):
return "December"
s = PythonSwitchStatement()
print(s.switch(1))
print(s.switch(3))
print(s.switch(13))
The output will be:
___________________
January
March
Invalid month
___________________
to define a switch() method. It also defines other functions for specific different cases.
PythonSwitchStatement
method takes an argument ‘month’ and converts it to string then appends it to the case literal and then passes it to the
switch()
method, which then returns the matching function available in the class.
getattr()
method will return lambda function as the default.
getattr()
# Function to convert number into string
# Switcher is dictionary data type here
def numbers_to_strings(argument):
switcher = {
0: "zero",
1: "one",
2: "two",
}
# get() method of dictionary data type returns
# value of passed argument if it is present
# in dictionary otherwise the second argument will
# be assigned as the default value of the passed argument
return switcher.get(argument, "nothing")
# Driver program
if __name__ == "__main__":
argument=0
print numbers_to_strings(argument)
def one():
return "January"
def two():
return "February"
def three():
return "March"
def four():
return "April"
def five():
return "May"
def six():
return "June"
def seven():
return "July"
def eight():
return "August"
def nine():
return "September"
def ten():
return "October"
def eleven():
return "November"
def twelve():
return "December"
def numbers_to_months(argument):
switcher = {
1: one,
2: two,
3: three,
4: four,
5: five,
6: six,
7: seven,
8: eight,
9: nine,
10: ten,
11: eleven,
12: twelve
}
# Get the function from switcher dictionary
func = switcher.get(argument, lambda: "Invalid month")
# Execute the function
print func()
b ={
'a' : 122,
'b' : 123,
'c' : 124,
'd' : 125
}
# take user input
inp = input('input a character : ')
# -1 is the default value if there are no keys that match the input
print('The result for inp is : ', b.get(inp, -1))
def week(i):
switcher={
0:'Sunday',
1:'Monday',
2:'Tuesday',
3:'Wednesday',
4:'Thursday',
5:'Friday',
6:'Saturday'
}
return switcher.get(i, "Invalid day of the week")
with different values to find out the day of the week.
week()
, the output will be Tuesday,
week(2)
, the output will be Thursday while
week(4)
will output “Invalid day of the week”
week(5.5)