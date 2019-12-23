How To Build a Simple Blog using Axios With React: Beginners Tutorial

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
XMLHttpRequests
HTTP requests from node.js Automatic transforms for JSON dataTransform request and response data
npm install -g create-react-app
create-react-app axios-with-react
cd axios-with-react.
npm run start
localhost:3000
npm install axios --save
POST
GET
PUT
DELETE
POST, GET, PUT, DELETE, etc. We'd be seeing some of the actions in our project.
PATCH
import React from 'react';
import './App.css';
import axios from 'axios';
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
id: '',
title: '',
body: '',
data: []
}
componentDidMount() {
axios.get('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts')
.then(res => {
let newData = res.data.slice(0,5);
this.setState({
id: newData[newData.length - 1].id + 1,
data: newData
}, () => console.log(this.state.id))
console.log(newData)
})
.catch(err => console.log("Couldn't fetch data. Error: " + err))
}
render() {
return (
<div className='ArticleContainer'>
<h1>Simple blog with React</h1>
<div className='AddArticle'>
<b>id of article: </b>
<input type='number' value={this.state.id} />
<form>
<input type='text' placeholder='Title' value={this.state.title} />
<textarea placeholder='Enter Body' value={this.state.body}>
</textarea>
<input type='submit' value='Add/Update Post'/>
</form>
</div>
{
this.state.data.length === 0 ?
<p>Loading Posts...</p>
:
this.state.data.map((post, index) => (
<article key={index}>
<h2>{index + 1}. {post.title}</h2>
<p>{post.body.substr(0, 100)}...</p>
<button className='delete'>Delete</button>
<button className='edit'>Edit</button>
</article>
))
}
</div>
)
}
}
export default App;
componentDidMount is the safest stage in React components for making API requests. It is a cycle in a component's life which ensures that the elements have been mounted to the DOM. Imagine making a request which would take a couple of time. It may keep our DOM empty until the request is completed.
componentDidMount
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.ArticleContainer {
width: 500px;
margin: 0 auto;
margin-top: 20px;
}
.AddArticle {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
width: 100%;
}
.AddArticle input, .AddArticle textarea {
width: 100%;
border-radius: 5px;
border: 1px solid #ddd;
margin: 5px 0;
padding: 5px;
}
.AddArticle input[type='submit'] {
padding: 5px;
background-color: greenyellow;
border: none;
cursor: pointer;
}
h1 { text-align: center; }
article {
padding: 10px;
border: 1px solid #ddd;
margin: 10px auto 20px;
width: 100%;
}
article h2 {
color: orange;
font-size: 30px;
margin: 5px 0;
}
article button {
width: 50px;
margin: 0 5px;
border: none;
padding: 5px;
cursor: pointer;
}
article .delete {color: red;}
article .edit {color:green;}
article .cancel {color: orange;}
...
changeId = e => {
let id = e.target.value;
this.setState({
id: id
})
}
changeTitle = e => {
let title = e.target.value;
this.setState({
title: title
})
}
changeBody = e => {
let body = e.target.value;
this.setState({
body: body
})
}
addOrUpdatePost = e => {
e.preventDefault();
if(this.state.title === '' || this.state.body === '' || this.state.id === '') {
alert('No field should be empty');
return;
} else if(this.state.id > this.state.data.length + 1) {
alert('Please use the next id');
} else {
if(this.state.data[this.state.id - 1] !== undefined) {
// update the post
} else {
// new post
axios.post("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts", {
id: this.state.id + 1,
title: this.state.title,
body: this.state.body
})
.then(res => {
console.log(res);
let newPost = res.data;
let newData = [...this.state.data, newPost];
this.setState({
id: this.state.id + 1,
title: '',
body: '',
data: newData
});
})
.catch(err => console.log(err));
}
}
...
If it returns undefined, it means the id doesn't exist so we can create a new post there.
this.state.data[this.state.id - 1] !== undefined
...
render() {
return (
<div className='ArticleContainer'>
<h1>Simple blog with React</h1>
<div className='AddArticle'>
<b>id of article: </b>
<input type='number' onChange={this.changeId} value={this.state.id} />
<form>
<input onChange={this.changeTitle} type='text' placeholder='Title' value={this.state.title} />
<textarea onChange={this.changeBody} placeholder='Enter Body' value={this.state.body}>
</textarea>
<input onClick={this.addOrUpdatePost} type='submit' value='Add/Update Post'/>
</form>
</div>
{
this.state.data.length === 0 ?
<p>Loading Posts...</p>
:
this.state.data.map((post, index) => (
<article key={index}>
<h2>{index + 1}. {post.title}</h2>
<p>{post.body.substr(0, 100)}...</p>
<button onClick={() => this.deletePost(index)} className='delete'>Delete</button>
<button onClick={() => this.editPost(index, post.title, post.body)} className='edit'>Edit</button>
</article>
))
}
</div>
)
}
...
and
editPost
editPost and deletePost method in our code above. It allows us to edit or delete an individual posts. We'd come to that shortly.
deletePostmethod
Add the following immediately after the changeBody method
ditPostmethod
changeBodymethod
...
editPost = (postIndex, title, body) => {
this.setState({
id: postIndex + 1,
title: title,
body: body
})
}
...
postIndex, title and body argument and resets the state. Remember that in setting the state, the input fields reflect the values. Also, remember that our button handles add and update.
postIndex
would not return undefined.
this.state.data[this.state.id - 1]
componentDidMount
deletePost = postIndex => {
axios.delete(`https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/${postIndex}`)
.then(res => {
let newData = [...this.state.data];
newData.splice(postIndex, 1);
this.setState({
id: newData.length + 1,
title: '',
body: '',
data: newData
})
console.log(res)
})
.catch(err => console.log(err));
}
import React from 'react';
import './App.css';
import axios from 'axios';
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
id: '',
title: '',
body: '',
data: []
}
changeId = e => {
let id = e.target.value;
this.setState({
id: id
})
}
changeTitle = e => {
let title = e.target.value;
this.setState({
title: title
})
}
changeBody = e => {
let body = e.target.value;
this.setState({
body: body
})
}
editPost = (postIndex, title, body) => {
this.setState({
id: postIndex + 1,
title: title,
body: body
})
}
addOrUpdatePost = e => {
e.preventDefault();
if(this.state.title === '' || this.state.body === '' || this.state.id === '') {
alert('No field should be empty');
return;
} else if(this.state.id > this.state.data.length + 1) {
alert('Please use the next id');
} else {
if(this.state.data[this.state.id - 1] !== undefined) {
axios.put(`https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/${this.state.id}`, {
id: this.state.id ,
title: this.state.title,
body: this.state.body
}).then(res => {
let updatedData = [...this.state.data];
updatedData[this.state.id - 1] = res.data;
this.setState({
id: updatedData.length + 1,
title: '',
body: '',
data: updatedData
})
console.log(res)
})
.catch(err => console.log(err));
} else {
axios.post("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts", {
id: this.state.id + 1,
title: this.state.title,
body: this.state.body
})
.then(res => {
console.log(res);
let newPost = res.data;
let newData = [...this.state.data, newPost];
this.setState({
id: this.state.id + 1,
title: '',
body: '',
data: newData
});
})
.catch(err => console.log(err));
}
}
}
deletePost = postIndex => {
axios.delete(`https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/${postIndex}`)
.then(res => {
let newData = [...this.state.data];
newData.splice(postIndex, 1);
this.setState({
id: newData.length + 1,
title: '',
body: '',
data: newData
})
console.log(res)
})
.catch(err => console.log(err));
}
componentDidMount() {
axios.get('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts')
.then(res => {
let newData = res.data.slice(0,5);
this.setState({
id: newData[newData.length - 1].id + 1,
data: newData
}, () => console.log(this.state.id))
console.log(newData)
})
.catch(err => console.log("Couldn't fetch data. Error: " + err))
}
render() {
return (
<div className='ArticleContainer'>
<h1>Simple blog with React</h1>
<div className='AddArticle'>
<b>id of article: </b>
<input type='number' onChange={this.changeId} value={this.state.id} />
<form>
<input onChange={this.changeTitle} type='text' placeholder='Title' value={this.state.title} />
<textarea onChange={this.changeBody} placeholder='Enter Body' value={this.state.body}>
</textarea>
<input onClick={this.addOrUpdatePost} type='submit' value='Add/Update Post'/>
</form>
</div>
{
this.state.data.length === 0 ?
<p>Loading Posts...</p>
:
this.state.data.map((post, index) => (
<article key={index}>
<h2>{index + 1}. {post.title}</h2>
<p>{post.body.substr(0, 100)}...</p>
<button onClick={() => this.deletePost(index)} className='delete'>Delete</button>
<button onClick={() => this.editPost(index, post.title, post.body)} className='edit'>Edit</button>
</article>
))
}
</div>
)
}
}
export default App;