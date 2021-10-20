How to Prepare for a Technical, Software Engineering Interview

Site Color
Photo by Timur Garifov on Unsplash
We prefer to think of technical interviews as a chance for both startups and software engineers to get to know one another and assess whether they’d like to commit to working together.
With all that in mind, there are still some standard procedures in the technical interview process that we can shed some light on, so that you’re feeling confident going into your next meeting whether it’s a remote or in-person one.
A typical job interview for software engineers and developers tends to consist of a few phases:
If you make it through this process, congratulations, the next step is likely an offer letter from your future employer.
As we mentioned, technical interviews tend to include both an informational component and a technical one. Broadly speaking, you can bucket interview questions into three categories:
Here are some common questions for each category that you may encounter. Don’t be afraid to workshop your answers to these questions with peers ahead of time (but try to avoid sounding scripted during your interview).
Behavioral interview questions are all about uncovering your values, your communication style, your work ethic, your ability to adapt, and how you work within a team.
These kinds of questions require concrete examples and a little bit of storytelling on your part.
1. Get Your own Story Down First
Most interactions with prospective employers begin with a handful of get-to-know-you, or behavioural, style questions.
Learn how to weave a story from the jobs listed on your resumé by answering questions like:
The most important thing at this stage is to show your passion for your work and show some self-awareness around the types of challenges and work environments that you thrive in.
Remember that your career progression doesn’t have to be linear to be meaningful. Sharing your story in terms of how you’ve followed your curiosity and taken on new learning opportunities is a surefire way to win over recruiters and hiring managers.
2. Learn About the Company’s Mission and Values, Check the News for Recent Company Updates
It helps to do some homework on the organization you’ll potentially be joining.
You can learn a lot from reading through their website’s “About Us” pages, their blog, and their online newsroom or FAQs to get a better sense of the company’s mission and their offering.
It’s also generally a good idea to see whether they’ve been in the news lately or put out any press.
Mentioning good news in an interview shows that you’re thoughtful and detail-oriented. It also shows serious interest: you’re not just here for any job, you want to make sure the role is right for you too.
3. Study up on Subject Matter Expertise, for Example, Programming Language(s), Mentioned in the job Description
You’re obviously going to brush up on your knowledge and responses to skill-testing technical questions in your area of expertise—whether that’s going through coding practice tests online or with peers, or recalling complex systems and infrastructure challenges you’ve previously had to solve.
Keep in mind the end-to-end process and how you would handle each phase, from prototyping to testing. You’re likely going to be asked to improvise a little bit in your technical assessment, so remember it’s all about how you think your way through a problem.
Practice working out loud with a friend beforehand to ease any nerves or performance anxiety.
4. Seek Clarification From Your Interviewer(s) as Needed
Your hiring manager is going to be listening to you work as much as they’ll be watching your work. Remember that it is perfectly OK to ask clarifying questions as you do your technical interview.
It’s better to seek clarification than to continue on blindly and risk making a costly mistake. A big part of the technical interview is actually about testing your communication skills.
Some Examples of Useful Clarifying Questions are:
5. Prepare Your own Questions for Your Interviewers
One thing we tend to forget is that interviews go both ways.
You’re also there to ensure that you will be joining a team or a project that values your expertise and the skills that you bring to the table.
That’s why it’s important to come prepared with your own questions for the hiring team.
You’ll likely want to ask about the day-to-day working culture of the team, how the team handles disagreement or conflict, how they celebrate wins, their views on work-life balance. You can always ask for some real-life examples of these things.
Anything that is critical for you to thrive in your role, you’re going to want to ask about that before the whole interview process is over.
Post-interview, you’ll want to follow up immediately (or within 24 hours) with a thank you note to the recruiting and hiring team. It doesn’t have to be an essay, just a simple ‘thank you for your time and consideration’ will do, and perhaps a short note on any conversations that resonated with you for an added personal touch.
There are some general etiquette to follow when it comes to following up on an opportunity:
Don’t:
Try to remember that the hiring panel is rooting for your success, as your success is ultimately a boon for them. They want to fill their open role with a skilled, reliable and experienced person.
We hope this guide offers you a two-way approach to preparing for your upcoming software engineering technical interview.
Good luck!
As more job opportunities become available to remote software engineers—and the tech interview becomes more virtual as a result—we, at Commit, feel especially equipped to lend a hand in preparing software engineers and developers to seize this moment and blaze the trail towards the future of work.
First published here.