A Step-by-Step Guide to Migrating a Project from ASP.NET MVC to ASP.NET Core

Open-source & Free eCommerce solution
This is the second important characteristic that allows developers to integrate new features into their solution more flexible.
<Project Sdk="Microsoft.NET.Sdk">
<PropertyGroup>
<TargetFramework>netcoreapp2.2</TargetFramework>
</PropertyGroup>
<ItemGroup>
<PackageReference Include="Microsoft.AspNetCore.App" Version="2.2.6" />
...
</ItemGroup>
...
</Project>
, and there is no dependency on the Global.asax file.
Startup
registers the middlewares in the app.
Startup
must include the
Startup
method. The required middleware should be added to the pipeline in
Configure
.
Configure
//add basic MVC feature
var mvcBuilder = services.AddMvc();
//add custom model binder provider (to the top of the provider list)
mvcBuilder.AddMvcOptions(options => options.ModelBinderProviders.Insert(0, new NopModelBinderProvider()));
/// <summary>
/// Represents model binder provider for the creating NopModelBinder
/// </summary>
public class NopModelBinderProvider : IModelBinderProvider
{
/// <summary>
/// Creates a nop model binder based on passed context
/// </summary>
/// <param name="context">Model binder provider context</param>
/// <returns>Model binder</returns>
public IModelBinder GetBinder(ModelBinderProviderContext context)
{
if (context == null)
throw new ArgumentNullException(nameof(context));
var modelType = context.Metadata.ModelType;
if (!typeof(BaseNopModel).IsAssignableFrom(modelType))
return null;
//use NopModelBinder as a ComplexTypeModelBinder for BaseNopModel
if (context.Metadata.IsComplexType && !context.Metadata.IsCollectionType)
{
//create binders for all model properties
var propertyBinders = context.Metadata.Properties
.ToDictionary(modelProperty => modelProperty, modelProperty => context.CreateBinder(modelProperty));
return new NopModelBinder(propertyBinders, EngineContext.Current.Resolve<ILoggerFactory>());
}
//or return null to further search for a suitable binder
return null;
}
}
app.UseMvc(routes => { routes.MapRoute("areaRoute", "{area:exists}/{controller=Admin}/{action=Index}/{id?}"); routes.MapRoute( name: "default", template: "{controller=Home}/{action=Index}/{id?}"); });
will be used to connect the controller with this area.
[Area("Admin")] [Route("admin")].
[Area("Admin")]
[Route("admin")]
public class AdminController : Controller
{
public IActionResult Index()
{
return View();
}
}
This rule works only if a model is available, if there is no model, there will be no validation.
public class AuthenticationMiddleware
{
private readonly RequestDelegate _next;
public AuthenticationMiddleware(IAuthenticationSchemeProvider schemes, RequestDelegate next)
{
Schemes = schemes ?? throw new ArgumentNullException(nameof(schemes));
_next = next ?? throw new ArgumentNullException(nameof(next));
}
public IAuthenticationSchemeProvider Schemes { get; set; }
public async Task Invoke(HttpContext context)
{
context.Features.Set<IAuthenticationFeature>(new AuthenticationFeature
{
OriginalPath = context.Request.Path,
OriginalPathBase = context.Request.PathBase
});
var handlers = context.RequestServices.GetRequiredService<IAuthenticationHandlerProvider>();
foreach (var scheme in await Schemes.GetRequestHandlerSchemesAsync())
{
try
{
if (await handlers.GetHandlerAsync(context, scheme.Name) is IAuthenticationRequestHandler handler && await handler.HandleRequestAsync())
return;
}
catch
{
// ignored
}
}
var defaultAuthenticate = await Schemes.GetDefaultAuthenticateSchemeAsync();
if (defaultAuthenticate != null)
{
var result = await context.AuthenticateAsync(defaultAuthenticate.Name);
if (result?.Principal != null)
{
context.User = result.Principal;
}
}
await _next(context);
}
}
public interface INopStartup
{
/// <summary>
/// Add and configure any of the middleware
/// </summary>
/// <param name="services">Collection of service descriptors</param>
/// <param name="configuration">Configuration of the application</param>
void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services, IConfiguration configuration);
/// <summary>
/// Configure the using of added middleware
/// </summary>
/// <param name="application">Builder for configuring an application's request pipeline</param>
void Configure(IApplicationBuilder application);
/// <summary>
/// Gets order of this startup configuration implementation
/// </summary>
int Order { get; }
}
/// <summary>
/// Represents object for the configuring authentication middleware on application startup
/// </summary>
public class AuthenticationStartup : INopStartup
{
/// <summary>
/// Add and configure any of the middleware
/// </summary>
/// <param name="services">Collection of service descriptors</param>
/// <param name="configuration">Configuration of the application</param>
public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services, IConfiguration configuration)
{
//add data protection
services.AddNopDataProtection();
//add authentication
services.AddNopAuthentication();
}
/// <summary>
/// Configure the using of added middleware
/// </summary>
/// <param name="application">Builder for configuring an application's request pipeline</param>
public void Configure(IApplicationBuilder application)
{
//configure authentication
application.UseNopAuthentication();
}
/// <summary>
/// Gets order of this startup configuration implementation
/// </summary>
public int Order => 500; //authentication should be loaded before MVC
}
services.AddDbContext<ApplicationDbContext>(options =>
options.UseSqlServer(Configuration.GetConnectionString("DefaultConnection")));
services.AddSingleton<Isingleton,MySingleton>();
services.AddMvc().AddWebApiConventions();
routes.MapWebApiRoute(name: "DefaultApi",
template: "api/{controller}/{id?}"
);
if for some reason you want to continue using *.config. In this case, the app cannot run on Unix platforms, but on IIS only.
System.Configuration.ConfigurationManager
/// <summary>
/// Register base object context
/// </summary>
/// <param name="services">Collection of service descriptors</param>
public static void AddNopObjectContext(this IServiceCollection services)
{
services.AddDbContextPool<NopObjectContext>(optionsBuilder =>
{
optionsBuilder.UseSqlServerWithLazyLoading(services);
});
}
/// <summary>
/// SQL Server specific extension method for Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.DbContextOptionsBuilder
/// </summary>
/// <param name="optionsBuilder">Database context options builder</param>
/// <param name="services">Collection of service descriptors</param>
public static void UseSqlServerWithLazyLoading(this DbContextOptionsBuilder optionsBuilder, IServiceCollection services)
{
var nopConfig = services.BuildServiceProvider().GetRequiredService<NopConfig>();
var dataSettings = DataSettingsManager.LoadSettings();
if (!dataSettings?.IsValid ?? true)
return;
var dbContextOptionsBuilder = optionsBuilder.UseLazyLoadingProxies();
if (nopConfig.UseRowNumberForPaging)
dbContextOptionsBuilder.UseSqlServer(dataSettings.DataConnectionString, option => option.UseRowNumberForPaging());
else
dbContextOptionsBuilder.UseSqlServer(dataSettings.DataConnectionString);
}
/// <summary>
/// Render component to string
/// </summary>
/// <param name="componentName">Component name</param>
/// <param name="arguments">Arguments</param>
/// <returns>Result</returns>
protected virtual string RenderViewComponentToString(string componentName, object arguments = null)
{
if (string.IsNullOrEmpty(componentName))
throw new ArgumentNullException(nameof(componentName));
var actionContextAccessor = HttpContext.RequestServices.GetService(typeof(IActionContextAccessor)) as IActionContextAccessor;
if (actionContextAccessor == null)
throw new Exception("IActionContextAccessor cannot be resolved");
var context = actionContextAccessor.ActionContext;
var viewComponentResult = ViewComponent(componentName, arguments);
var viewData = ViewData;
if (viewData == null)
{
throw new NotImplementedException();
}
var tempData = TempData;
if (tempData == null)
{
throw new NotImplementedException();
}
using (var writer = new StringWriter())
{
var viewContext = new ViewContext(
context,
NullView.Instance,
viewData,
tempData,
writer,
new HtmlHelperOptions());
// IViewComponentHelper is stateful, we want to make sure to retrieve it every time we need it.
var viewComponentHelper = context.HttpContext.RequestServices.GetRequiredService<IViewComponentHelper>();
(viewComponentHelper as IViewContextAware)?.Contextualize(viewContext);
var result = viewComponentResult.ViewComponentType == null ?
viewComponentHelper.InvokeAsync(viewComponentResult.ViewComponentName, viewComponentResult.Arguments):
viewComponentHelper.InvokeAsync(viewComponentResult.ViewComponentType, viewComponentResult.Arguments);
result.Result.WriteTo(writer, HtmlEncoder.Default);
return writer.ToString();
}
}
This makes application development a whole lot easier. And of course, you can implement your own tag helpers.
Being first is not easy, but we are sure we’ve made the right choice, and our huge community supported us in this.