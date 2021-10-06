How to Master AWS Identity and Access Management

300 reads

There's no way around AWS' Identity and Access Management (IAM) service. Skipping to understand its core principles will bite you again and again in the future. IAM is the most outstanding AWS core service, with an endless list of features that are well-integrated into the whole service landscape. Starting with IAM can cause you to feel overwhelmed, alone due to its huge vocabulary. Let's cover the fundamental concepts you will work with on a daily basis. Securing your own AWS account is not recommended to work with your root credentials.