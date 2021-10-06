Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Master AWS Identity and Access Management by@taavi-rehemagi

How to Master AWS Identity and Access Management

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
There's no way around AWS' Identity and Access Management (IAM) service. Skipping to understand its core principles will bite you again and again in the future. IAM is the most outstanding AWS core service, with an endless list of features that are well-integrated into the whole service landscape. Starting with IAM can cause you to feel overwhelmed, alone due to its huge vocabulary. Let's cover the fundamental concepts you will work with on a daily basis. Securing your own AWS account is not recommended to work with your root credentials.
image
Taavi Rehemägi Hacker Noon profile picture

@taavi-rehemagi
Taavi Rehemägi

CEO of Dashbird. 13y experience as a software developer & 5y of building Serverless applications.

Taavi Rehemägi Hacker Noon profile picture
by Taavi Rehemägi @taavi-rehemagi.CEO of Dashbird. 13y experience as a software developer & 5y of building Serverless applications.
Serverless af

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Migrate to Serverless and Make it Work Post-Transition by @taavi-rehemagi
#serverless
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#serverless#aws#aws-iam#cloud-security#cloud-computing#devops#backend#programming
Join Hacker Noon loading