How To Manage Local Kubernetes Testing with KIND Tool

If you've spent days (or even weeks?) trying to spin up a Kubernetes cluster for learning purposes or to test your application, then your worries are over. Spawned from a Kubernetes Special Interest Group, KIND is a tool that provisions a Kubernetes cluster running IN Docker.

From the docs:

kindĀ is a tool for running local Kubernetes clusters using Docker container "nodes". kindĀ is primarily designed for testing Kubernetes 1.11+, initially targeting theĀ conformance tests.

Installing KIND

As it is built using go, you will need to make sure you have the latest version of golang installed on your machine.

golang

Ā installed on your machine.

According to the k8sĀ docs,Ā

golang -v 1.11.5

go get -u sigs.k8s.io/kind kind create cluster

To install kind, run these commands (it takes a while):

Then confirmĀ kindĀ cluster is available:

kind get clusters

Setting up kubectl

Also, install the latestĀ

kubernetes-cli

kubectl

kubectl version

The latest Docker has Kubernetes feature but it may come with older kubectl. Check its version by running this command:

Make sure it showsĀ

GitVersion: "v1.14.1"

kubectl

brew link

If you find you are running kubectl from Docker, try brew link or reorder path environment variable.

OnceĀ

kubectl

export KUBECONFIG=ā€$(kind get kubeconfig-path)ā€ kubectl cluster-info

Ā and kind are ready, open bash console and run these commands:

IfĀ

kind

Deploying first application

If kind is properly set up, some information will be shown. Now you are ready to proceed. Yay!

What should we deploy on the cluster? We are going to attempt deploying Cassandra since the docs have a pretty decent walk-through on it.

First of all, downloadĀ cassandra-service.yaml Ā andĀ cassandra-statefulset.yaml Ā for later. Then createĀ kustomization.yamlĀ by running twoĀ catĀ commands.

Once thoseĀ

yaml

k8s-wp/ kustomization.yaml mysql-deployment.yaml wordpress-deployment.yaml

Ā files are prepared, layout them as following:

Then apply them to your cluster:

cd k8s-wp kubectl apply -k ./

Validating (optional)

Get the Cassandra Service.

kubectl get svc cassandra

The response is:

NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE cassandra ClusterIP None <none> 9042/TCP 45s

Note that Service creation might have failed if anything else is returned. ReadĀ Debug ServicesĀ for common issues.

Finishing up

That's really all you need to know to get started with KIND, I hope this makes your life a little easier and lets you play with Kubernetes a little bit more :)

About the author - Sudip is a Solution Architect with more than 15 years of working experience, and is the founder ofĀ Javelynn. He likes sharing his knowledge by regularly writing forĀ Hackernoon,Ā DZone,Ā AppfleetĀ and many more. And while he is not doing that, he must be fishing or playing chess.

Previously posted atĀ https://appfleet.com/.

