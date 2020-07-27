How To Manage Local Kubernetes Testing with KIND Tool

Solution Architect | Technical Content Writer
If you've spent days (or even weeks?) trying to spin up a Kubernetes cluster for learning purposes or to test your application, then your worries are over. Spawned from a Kubernetes Special Interest Group, KIND is a tool that provisions a Kubernetes cluster running IN Docker.
From the docs:
kind is a tool for running local Kubernetes clusters using Docker container "nodes". kind is primarily designed for testing Kubernetes 1.11+, initially targeting the conformance tests.
As it is built using go, you will need to make sure you have the latest version of
installed on your machine.
golang
According to the k8s docs,
is preferred. To install kind, run these commands (it takes a while):
golang -v 1.11.5
go get -u sigs.k8s.io/kind
kind create cluster
Then confirm kind cluster is available:
kind get clusters
Also, install the latest
using Homebrew or Chocolatey.
kubernetes-cli
. Check its version by running this command:
kubectl
kubectl version
Make sure it shows
or above.
GitVersion: "v1.14.1"
from Docker, try
kubectl
or reorder path environment variable.
brew link
Once
and kind are ready, open bash console and run these commands:
kubectl
export KUBECONFIG=”$(kind get kubeconfig-path)”
kubectl cluster-info
If
is properly set up, some information will be shown.
kind
What should we deploy on the cluster? We are going to attempt deploying Cassandra since the docs have a pretty decent walk-through on it.
First of all, download
and
cassandra-service.yaml
for later. Then create kustomization.yaml by running two cat commands.
cassandra-statefulset.yaml
Once those
files are prepared, layout them as following:
yaml
k8s-wp/
kustomization.yaml
mysql-deployment.yaml
wordpress-deployment.yaml
Then apply them to your cluster:
cd k8s-wp
kubectl apply -k ./
Get the Cassandra Service.
kubectl get svc cassandra
The response is:
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
cassandra ClusterIP None <none> 9042/TCP 45s
Note that Service creation might have failed if anything else is returned. Read Debug Services for common issues.
That's really all you need to know to get started with KIND, I hope this makes your life a little easier and lets you play with Kubernetes a little bit more :)
