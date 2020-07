How To Make Your Own Game in Python

Hi there !

Today I will share some tips to make a simple stone paper scissor game in python. The game will be a Human vs Computer game.

Import the random module by the following:

import random

Why?"

So that computer will generate its own choice.

💡 Place a infinite while loop (You don’t have to run program again and again.)

while True :

State the rules of the game.

# Rules of the game print( """Enter your choice : a. Press '1' to select 'Stone'. b. Press '2' to select 'Paper'. c. Press '3' to select 'Scissor'.

""" )

Take the input from the user according to the rules mention above.

user_choice = int(input( "Enter YOUR choice: " ))

Code the condition when user gives input out of the range.

while user_choice > 3 or user_choice < 1 : user_choice = int(input( "Enter valid input: " ))

Assign numbers to the user’s choice.

if user_choice == 1 : choice_name = 'Stone' elif user_choice == 2 : choice_name = 'Paper' else : choice_name = 'Scissor'

Let the computer select its choice and then assign numbers to the computer’s choice.

computer_choice = random.randint( 1 , 3 ) # Assigning numbers to the computer's choices if computer_choice == 1 : computer_choicehoice_name = 'Stone' elif computer_choice == 2 : computer_choicehoice_name = 'Paper' else : computer_choicehoice_name = 'Scissor'

Write the main logic of the game.

if ((user_choice == 1 and computer_choice == 2 ) or (user_choice == 2 and computer_choice == 1 )): print( "Paper wins !!!

" , end = "" ) result = "Paper" elif ((user_choice == 1 and computer_choice == 3 ) or (user_choice == 3 and computer_choice == 1 )): print( "Stone wins !!!

" , end = "" ) result = "Stone" else : print( "Scissor wins !!!

" , end = "" ) result = "Scissor"

Declare the result.

if result == choice_name: print( "

YOU WIN !!!

" ) else : print( "

COMPUTER WINS !!!

" )

Ask a replay question and also code the condition to break the infinite while loop.

print( "Do you want to play again? (y/n)" ) ans = input() if ans == 'n' or ans == 'N' : break

🎉 That’s it! Isn’t it easy? Now you have your own game to play!

Previously published at https://medium.com/@theavidcoder/make-your-own-game-in-python-ec0b83f08d35

How was the article ? Feedbacks are warmly welcomed.

