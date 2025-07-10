How to Make Your Codebase Searchable With AI (Embeddings or Not)

If you’ve ever had to dive into a complex codebase and felt overwhelmed by the sheer volume of files, classes, and configuration, you’re not alone. Many developers spend countless hours trying to understand codebases they didn't write. This is where a Local Codebase Q&A Agent comes in handy.

In this post, we'll explore:





What a Codebase Q&A Agent is How to build one using embeddings How to make it work even if embeddings are not available





What is a Codebase Q&A Agent?

A Codebase Q&A Agent is essentially an AI assistant that can answer your questions about your own source code. Think of it as an AI pair programmer that understands the structure and content of your project.

Instead of manually searching through files, you can ask questions like:





"Where is the database connection established?"

"What handles user authentication?"

"Where are API endpoints defined?"





How Does It Work?

The core idea involves:

Loading code files from local directories

Splitting them into smaller, manageable text chunks

Generating embeddings for these chunks

Storing them in a vector database

Retrieving relevant chunks based on user queries





Building the Agent with Embeddings

Requirements

pip install langchain langchain-openai faiss-cpu tiktoken

Set the following environment variables:

export AZURE_OPENAI_KEY=your-key export AZURE_OPENAI_ENDPOINT=https://your-endpoint.openai.azure.com/ export AZURE_OPENAI_DEPLOYMENT=your-embedding-deployment

Code to Prepare and Save the Index

import os import glob import time from typing import List from langchain.text_splitter import RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter from langchain_openai import AzureOpenAIEmbeddings from langchain_community.vectorstores import FAISS REPOS = ["C:/YourCodeRepo"] INDEX_SAVE_PATH = "codebase_index" def prepare_and_save_index(repos: List[str], save_path: str = INDEX_SAVE_PATH): all_docs = [] for repo in repos: for ext in ["**/*.cs", "**/*.yaml", "**/*.go"]: pattern = os.path.join(repo, ext) file_paths = glob.glob(pattern, recursive=True) for file_path in file_paths: try: with open(file_path, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as f: content = f.read() all_docs.append({"page_content": content, "metadata": {"source": file_path}}) except Exception as e: print(f"Skipping {file_path}: {e}") splitter = RecursiveCharacterTextSplitter(chunk_size=800, chunk_overlap=100) chunks = splitter.create_documents([doc['page_content'] for doc in all_docs]) embeddings = AzureOpenAIEmbeddings( azure_endpoint=os.getenv("AZURE_OPENAI_ENDPOINT"), azure_deployment=os.getenv("AZURE_OPENAI_DEPLOYMENT"), openai_api_key=os.getenv("AZURE_OPENAI_KEY"), ) embedded_chunks = [] for i, chunk in enumerate(chunks): success = False for attempt in range(5): try: embedded_chunks.append(chunk) break except Exception as e: print(f"Error on chunk {i}, attempt {attempt+1}: {e}") time.sleep(60) vectorstore = FAISS.from_documents(embedded_chunks, embeddings) vectorstore.save_local(save_path) print(f"Vectorstore saved to {save_path}") if __name__ == "__main__": prepare_and_save_index(REPOS)

What If Embeddings Are Not Available?

If you're on Azure OpenAI and only have access to models like gpt-4o (which don’t support embeddings), you can still build a less powerful version of this agent using basic text search.

Keyword Search-Based Q&A

import os import glob def search_codebase(repos: List[str], query: str): matching_snippets = [] for repo in repos: for ext in ["**/*.cs", "**/*.yaml", "**/*.go"]: pattern = os.path.join(repo, ext) file_paths = glob.glob(pattern, recursive=True) for file_path in file_paths: try: with open(file_path, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as f: content = f.read() if query.lower() in content.lower(): matching_snippets.append((file_path, content[:500])) except Exception as e: continue return matching_snippets if __name__ == "__main__": results = search_codebase(["C:/YourCodeRepo"], "authentication") for path, snippet in results: print(f"Found in {path}:") print(snippet) print("-"*40)

This approach isn't as intelligent but can still provide value when used with a powerful language model by pasting the retrieved code snippets directly into your prompt.

Conclusion

A Codebase Q&A Agent with embeddings offers fast, accurate answers to technical questions by leveraging AI vector search. When embeddings aren't available, fallback approaches using keyword search and prompt engineering can still make your workflow more efficient.

Try both and see which one fits your needs best!