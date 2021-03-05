How To Make Your Case Study More Effective

@ syedbalkhi Syed Balkhi Syed Balkhi is the founder of WPBeginner, the largest free WordPress resource site.

Most buying decisions start with research. People like buying things that have social proof of how efficient they are in solving their problems and making their lives easier. So they look for reviews, testimonials, star ratings, and user-generated content to know how good these products or services are. While all of these social proofs work amazingly to help the user make a decision, nothing can beat the power of a case study if used wisely in your marketing strategies.

But what exactly is a case study? Let's first understand what it is and then move ahead to find out how to leverage them for your brand success.

What is a Case Study?

In marketing, a case study is a detailed document that shows your users how they can use your brand in specific situations to achieve enormous results. Generally, marketers use case studies to convince their users to buy their product or service.

They do that by highlighting their success stories of how they used their products and services to solve their users' problems. Case studies also help prospects identify the benefits they can have from choosing a particular brand.

And since everything in the document is supported by proof, users find it easier to trust you and make a buying decision based on your study. This is a great way to grab your audience's attention and persuade them to take action on your website.

How to Make Your Case Study More Effective?

Your case study can be an invaluable asset for your business when it comes to establishing how reliable your brand is. That's why it's important that you make it good enough to make a solid impact on the people who read it.

To do that, you should always focus on highlighting those aspects of your business that can help people solve their problems. Identify the pain points of your audience and show them how you can fix them with your products or services. This is a great way to grab quick attention and boost your conversions.

You can also use the art of storytelling to make them familiar with a difficult situation. Then show them how they can solve the problem effectively by using your products or services. This will help them relate to the situation better, and seeing that your brand can solve the problem will help them make their purchase decision more easily.

Once you are done creating your case study, you need to leverage it to boost your conversions for more profit. But how do you do that? Let's find out.

1. Use the Case Study on your Blog

Different marketers have different content strategies for their business. 13% of marketers say that they use case studies in their marketing strategy as one of their primary forms of media. In fact, it's believed to be the 5th most popular type of content that can deliver great results.

So if you have a case study for your business, why not use it in your blog as part of your marketing strategy? A good way of doing that is to create content about your case study instead of sharing it directly on your blog.

But to make it work better, you need to know how to make them more attractive to drive more engagement. For example, instead of simply calling it a Case Study, try to use a title that highlights a problem that you solved. For example, you can try something like "How Company X Increased their Conversions by 56% using Product Y".

You can also have a dedicated section on your website where you publish all your case studies. This makes it easier for people to locate them on your blog.

Creating content about your case study can help you drive more engagement, boost your traffic and improve your overall SEO. And not to mention, it's one of the most powerful ways to persuade people to take action on your site.

2. Use the Case Study in your Email Campaigns

Email marketing is one of the most effective ways of conveying your message to your audience. Unlike any other marketing platform, here, you don't have to depend on a third-party platform for your marketing efforts.

If you have a solid email list, you can use it in your own terms to land on your user's inbox. So you have the opportunity to interact with them directly. But the problem is that an average email subscriber receives 13 emails every day. And then there are the other emails that fill their inbox too.

So if you want them to read your email, you should be able to hook them with a powerful subject line. This will grab their attention and encourage them to open the email to read further. Now use the case study to make your point.

3. Create Videos from Your Case Studies

Using videos as part of your content strategy can be a very powerful way of educating your audience. Also, users prefer watching videos much more than reading a huge article. That's because watching videos can be engaging, inspiring, and way more memorable than reading any text-based content.

That's why by using video content on your landing page, you can increase your conversion rate by 86%. Create a video of your case study and use it on your landing page. This will help you increase your engagement to a great extent.

4. Share your Case Study on Social Media

Research shows that 59% of users use social media as buying inspiration. So before deciding which product to buy, they'll definitely login to their profile to compare your product with your competitor's.

By sharing your case study on social media, you can easily show them how your product is better than your competitors and why. This will help you build credibility for your business and gain trust amongst your users.

Since you're using a case study to prove how efficient your brand is, you generally include your existing customers' real experience in your study.

So whenever you share the case study on your social page, make sure you tag the customer as well. This will increase your visibility because now the customers' followers can see you too.

Another way of using your case study on social media is to use your customer's happy face as your cover page on your Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook handle. Then add a link to the case study.

This is a great way to show how satisfied your customers are with your product. You can also share it on relevant groups on LinkedIn and Facebook. If you're sharing it on Twitter, make sure you use relevant hashtags for more visibility.

Now that you know how to use your case study for more conversions, it's time for you to start creating one. Just think of the projects you have recently accomplished.

Think about how well it helped your users solve a problem. And then, go ahead and document the process you used to get the results. Use pictures, statistics, results, and everything you need to make it a solid one. It'll definitely help you boost your conversions and make your marketing efforts more successful.

@ syedbalkhi Syed Balkhi is the founder of WPBeginner, the largest free WordPress resource site. by Syed Balkhi Free WordPress Guides @WPBeginner

Tags