How to Make Logo Work for Your Business?

Your logo is the banner you carry into the market battle.\n\n\\\nMost companies consider a logo to be good enough as long as it’s recognizable to the employees and shrug off its mediocrity by saying that they are *not Apple or McDonald’s*. But that’s exactly why such companies never reach the level of Apple or McDonald’s.\n\n\\\nA logo is a marketing tool, and if these guys’ marketing doesn’t work, what does?\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/SCG7uwsh9QfbE7gj1MYbPh1WeJo1-254537li.png)\n\nMost logos fail not because they belong to small or obscure companies. And not even because they are poorly designed. The reason they fail is a more fundamental one.\n\n\\\nPull up any article on designing a logo. It will suggest starting with a specific step, like looking at inspiring examples, checking out your competitors’ work, determining the type of logo you want, or sketching a rough outline.\n\n\\\nSure, if you need a bumper sticker or a fridge magnet, go ahead — look and sketch to your heart’s content.\n\n\\\n ![Tally — Logo Design & Brand Book](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/SCG7uwsh9QfbE7gj1MYbPh1WeJo1-2s4r37dv.png)\n\n“*I know what kind of logo I want,*” says the client excitedly after looking through a bunch of competing websites. “*Here, I’ve already sketched it!*”\n\n\\\nBut even the creation of the world didn’t begin with a sketch. “In the beginning was the ***Word***” is a mistranslation of the Greek ***Logos***, which denotes Meaning, Knowledge, Necessity, Reason, Way. So even God himself started with a logo. This joke holds a kernel of truth. The fundamental meaning of the logo is to create an expanding business universe. Understanding this is half the success.\n\n\\\nThe logo is at the top of the pyramid, which rests on brand ideology. A house is built from the foundation up, not from the roof down. Doing it the other way around results in a meaningless image instead of a marketing tool. The logo doesn’t begin with design but ends with it.\n\n\\\n> *The logo is a graphic representation of the company’s image, goal, and mission.*\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/SCG7uwsh9QfbE7gj1MYbPh1WeJo1-z77737va.png)\n\nAny decent designer agency will ask you to prepare a brief and describe your company, product, and target audience; it will also do its own marketing research. The designers will not simply take your wishes into account; they will use them as guidelines. But don’t get too excited. Trying to balance the desire to please you and the need to create a really efficient logo, most designers will err on the side of the former.\n\n\\\nThe wiser and more experienced ones will find a compromise, and you will not want to work with those who prefer to do things their own way. So what’s your best option? If you know that your idea will advance your business interests and not just pander to your tastes, this will not be a problem.\n\n\\\nTo get to this kind of idea, we have to start with the essentials.\n\n\\\n ![MORE — Logo Design for Cashback service](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/SCG7uwsh9QfbE7gj1MYbPh1WeJo1-s97t37je.png)\n\n## **1. Describe your business**\n\nIn the beginning, was Knowledge. You are the god and creator of your business universe. Nobody knows your plan as well as you. So it is up to you to lay the foundation.\n\n\\\nThe table below will give you a general idea of what kind of info is important. You can make your own table or checklist of a similar nature. A table is a useful way to collate all the basic data and organize your thoughts.\n\n\\\nThe ultimate goal is to create a verbal description of the company’s image and the message it broadcasts. Only write down the most essential things.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/SCG7uwsh9QfbE7gj1MYbPh1WeJo1-5d9y37gq.png)\n\nIf you have any thoughts, ideas, or images, write them down separately while filling out the table. These can be very useful. Don’t throw away your notes; you might return to them later only to discover something valuable.\n\n\\\nThis information is crucial to your project’s success and must be used by the designer in creating the logo. Your company’s description will help to determine the image and style of your logo.\n\n\\\n ![Opener — Brand Design for NFT Marketplace](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/SCG7uwsh9QfbE7gj1MYbPh1WeJo1-18af379g.png)\n\n## **2. Tell the world about yourself**\n\nA logo is not just an image or a line of text that you like. It broadcasts a specific message to the world. Your sign has to be read and understood by the people it is addressed to. This is important.\n\n\\\nTo succeed, you have to study your target audience and the language it uses and likes. Designers know these kinds of things well. So your task is to give them the requisite information on your target audience and the message you want to get across.\n\n## **3. Use association mapping**\n\nLists and tables are created through analytical thinking, which engages the left part of the brain. But to generate ideas, you need more, so this is where you activate the right part, which guides intuition and creativity. Association mapping is the perfect way to do it. Its usefulness is not limited to researching the image of your company or product. This method can lead to unexpected discoveries and insights in all areas of life.\n\n\\\nWhereas compiling the table required concentration, now is the time to relax. The association method is straightforward yet effective. It can help you arrive at the information that will be more truthful and useful than filling out dry tables.\n\n\\\nGet a piece of paper and write your company’s name in the center. Picture it as a special hub that emanates energy. Shut down your internal critic. You are doing this for yourself. Think of all the things you associate your subject with: your brand, your business. Write down everything, even if it seems silly or irrelevant. Let yourself dream. How will your brand appear to others? What should they think and feel when they see it?\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/SCG7uwsh9QfbE7gj1MYbPh1WeJo1-9ygb37s0.png)\n\nPause after writing down the first order of associations. Look at each word in turn and write down associations for the associations. You can go on to the third order, but two are usually enough.\n\n\\\nThe result is often very interesting and helpful in developing any idea.\n\n\\\n## **4. Sketch it out**\n\nEven if you can’t draw, try to sketch your logo. Don’t be critical. Just draw anything that seems appropriate. Put the sketches aside for later reference.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/SCG7uwsh9QfbE7gj1MYbPh1WeJo1-26hs37ef.jpeg)\n\n## **5. Study examples**\n\nNow that your thoughts have taken shape, you can look at your competitors’ websites or inspiring examples. If this had been your first step, it would have distracted you from your task and cost you your uniqueness. And uniqueness is what makes you stand out in the market.\n\n\\\n## **6. Choose the best**\n\nWait a couple of days, then revisit all the material you have collected to see it afresh. Choose the most essential and informative stuff, the best ideas, and sketches.\n\n\\\n ![Mindful Space — Branding for service for meditation](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/SCG7uwsh9QfbE7gj1MYbPh1WeJo1-ajj23744.png)\n\n## **7. Result**\n\nIf you did all of the above, you did more than save yourself a lot of unnecessary costs. You are a hero ready to do market battle under your own banner. You have created the right foundation not only for your logo but for your brand’s visual identity as a whole. You have found the direction you should be taking. And now it’s time to contact the designers.\n\n\\\nOf course, designers can make your life easier by doing all this research for you (they will have to do it anyway). However, the designers' ideas may contradict your vision unless you get to the bottom of your subject to make your brand’s image correspond to your goals. When you know exactly what you want, there will be no place for misunderstandings. Your result will be a real logo that works for you. A logo that will make your product exciting and recognizable. A logo that will bring you victory.\n\n\\\n*Also published at: <https://www.outcrowd.io/blog/make-your-logo-work-for-you>*