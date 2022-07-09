How To Build A Strong And Unique Business Brand

A strong brand can help your company stand out from competitors, boost sales and increase customer loyalty. Here are our top tips for building a lasting impression with customers through effective storytelling tactics. A brand story is the core of your brand. It's the reason your company exists, and why your customers choose you over the competition. Make sure your social media posts are consistent with the narrative you use in your website and other marketing materials. Show them who YOU are beyond just being an entrepreneur. Don't be afraid to get personal.





Every business, no matter how big or small wants to build a thriving brand. And for good reason: a strong brand can help your company stand out from competitors, boost sales and increase customer loyalty. But building a thriving brand is not as easy as it sounds. So what does it take to create an effective brand? Here are our top tips for building a lasting impression with customers through effective storytelling tactics:

Create a brand story, not just a company profile.

A brand story is the core of your brand. It's the reason your company exists, and why your customers choose you over the competition. You should be able to tell it in a single sentence or less that succinctly explains what makes you unique, valuable, and memorable.





For example: "We help entrepreneurs build their dream business." Or "We're here to help people achieve their fitness goals." If you can't explain why someone should buy from you in one sentence or less, then there's an issue with either how well-defined your mission/vision is … or how much work needs to be done on our marketing copy (or both).

Show your audience you are listening.

In order to build brand identity, you need to show your audience that you are listening. You'll want to use social media in this way:





Listen and engage with your customers on Twitter and Instagram, especially when they have questions about their experiences with your brand or product. Be sure to respond quickly (within 24 hours) if possible so that the customer knows you care!

Use social media posts such as Facebook Live videos or Instagram stories to give viewers sneak peeks into the behind-the-scenes action of your company. This will also help them feel like they know what it's like inside of the business.

Don't be afraid to get personal.

People want to know that you're human, that you're not perfect, and that you too have had your share of struggles.

They want to know what makes you tick, what drives your passion, and why your brand is the best option out there for them.





It's okay if some of this comes off as self-promotion; it's not only okay—it's a necessity! By sharing your story with others through social media platforms such as Facebook or Instagram (or even in person at networking events), they'll associate themselves with you and feel more comfortable working with someone they can relate to on a personal level. Show them who YOU are beyond just being an entrepreneur: share photos from trips abroad or weekend getaways; post snapshots from family dinners; talk about how much time kids take up in their lives (without feeling guilty); show off those adorable grandkids! In other words: show off yourself!

Get social media savvy.

The best way to find out what your customers want and need is by getting social media savvy.

Social media is a great way to interact with your customers, connect with them on a personal level, and get feedback about your brand. It's also a great place for you to showcase the personality of your business through content that's unique to you—and it'll help make you stand out from competitors!





For example, if there are any new products or services launching in the near future (or even if there aren't), consider sharing sneak peeks of these things on social media in advance so people can start getting excited about them before they're released. This gives potential buyers an idea of what they should expect from you when they buy something.

Share your brand's narrative on social media.

Customers are interested in who you are, what you stand for, and what sets you apart. Make sure your social media posts are consistent with the narrative you use in your website and other marketing materials.

To increase website traffic, use social media.

Make sure your website is optimized for search engines and that all of your social media links pointing to it. Make use of strong calls to action in your social media posts to entice users to your website.

Encourage Feedback.

It's crucial that you seek out customer feedback, especially when it comes to social media and online reviews. The more you know about your customers' thoughts on your brand and its products, the better you'll be able to respond to them in an authentic way. Pay attention even if it's negative or positive; both types of comments can help improve how people perceive your company!

Find your Tribes and Engage.

Once you have identified your customer base, engage with them. The best way to do this is by sending them personalized emails. These should be personalized in such a way that they feel like they’re being talked to directly and not just another generic email being sent out into the world.





Follow up with them regularly and make sure that you don’t just send out one or two emails. You need to keep following up until they engage with you on some level – whether it be through visiting the website, making a purchase or even clicking on an ad from social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter.

Stick to your Promises.

Stick to your promises. Don’t make promises you can’t keep. The most important thing is to keep the promise and live up to it, whether it is about the quality of products or services you offer, or simply the delivery time of the order. You need not make unrealistic claims; what matters is that your customers feel they have been well served by you at all times.

Show that you care about your customers.

Respond quickly to comments and feedback. If someone leaves a review or comments on your Instagram post, be sure to get back in touch with them as soon as possible. This shows the customer that their opinion matters and will make them feel appreciated by your business.

Make it easy for customers to contact you directly through social media platforms like Facebook Messenger or Whatsapp so they can reach out if they have any questions or concerns about their order (or just need some friendly advice).

Be transparent about yourself and your business—the more real and authentic you are, the better chance people will feel comfortable buying from you because they know what they’re getting into! When all else fails...​be polite :)

Final words

