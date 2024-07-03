Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    How to Leverage GitHub Copilot Chat Syntax: Chat Participants, Chat Variables, and Slash Commandsby@webmaxru
    1,082 reads
    1,082 reads

    How to Leverage GitHub Copilot Chat Syntax: Chat Participants, Chat Variables, and Slash Commands

    by Maxim SalnikovJuly 3rd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    en-flagENru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    GitHub Copilot Chat is an incredibly powerful and useful feature that allows you to chat with or about your code. Target your question or request by messaging one of the available chat participants. In GitHub Cop Pilot Chat, you can reference one. of the AI-powered “domain experts” using conventional chat syntax.
    featured image - How to Leverage GitHub Copilot Chat Syntax: Chat Participants, Chat Variables, and Slash Commands
    Maxim Salnikov HackerNoon profile picture

    Author is leading Developer Productivity GTM at Microsoft Western Europe. GitHub Copilot is a part of this business area.

    GitHub Copilot Chat is an incredibly powerful and useful feature that allows you to chat with or about your code. Even though it’s 100% natural language-friendly (i.e., you can send your messages without using any specific syntax), leveraging some special chat capabilities can unlock new AI-assisted development scenarios and significantly boost your productivity.


    These powerful features, which you can use by applying special syntax, include chat participants, slash commands, and context variables. Note that the described features are available in VS Code and might not be fully supported in other IDEs where GitHub Copilot Chat is available.

    Target Your Question or Request by Messaging One of the Available Chat Participants

    In GitHub Copilot Chat, you can reference one of the AI-powered “domain experts” using conventional chat syntax—by prepending @ to the participant name. The currently available chat participants are:


    • @workspace: Knows everything about the code in your currently open workspace. This is the chat participant you will most likely communicate with frequently.


    • @terminal: Knows all about the integrated terminal shell, its contents, and its buffer.


    • @vscode: Knows about the VS Code editor, its commands, and features.

    Example: Let’s get information about the backend part of the project we’ve just been assigned to by asking the @workspace chat participant right after we open the project folder in VS Code.

    Let’s get information about the backend part of the project we’ve just been assigned to by asking the @workspace chat participant right after we open the project folder in VS Code.

    In this particular case, you don’t even need to have files open in your editor. Compare this with the response you get without tagging @workspace:

    Compare this with the response you get without tagging @workspace

    The @workspace chat participant is instrumental for all solution-wide queries where you want all code to be considered for the chat response. However, this doesn't mean that all code will be used and sent as part of the prompt. The GitHub Copilot Chat extension in VS Code does its best to determine relevant files and parts of these files using local knowledge and intelligence first. You can check which files and code lines were used for the prompt by expanding the “Used references” line:

    You can check which files and code lines were used for the prompt by expanding the “Used references” line

    Productivity hint: Use Ctrl-Enter (Cmd-Enter) instead of just Enter after typing your message, and the @workspace string will be inserted into your message automatically before sending.

    Be Precise in Setting the Context Using Chat Variables

    In many cases, considering the full solution as the context for your question or request (by using @workspace) is overkill. You might want to point to specific files or even parts of the files in your message. Chat variables can help! Use # to call one from this list:

    • #file: Points to a specific file in your workspace.


    • #codebase: All content of the open workspace. It’s similar to using @workspace and might be useful when you chat with another agent (like @terminal) but still want to reference the full solution.


    • #editor: Source code in the editor’s viewport (visible part).


    • #git: Current git repository: branch, remotes, path, etc.


    • #selection: The currently selected code.


    • #terminalLastCommand: Last run command in the editor’s terminal.


    • #terminalSelection: Selection in the editor's terminal.

    Example: Let’s get help on improving method names in a specific file (and we want to ensure that the whole content of the file is taken into consideration).

    Let’s get help on improving method names in a specific file (and we want to ensure that the whole content of the file is taken into consideration).

    Productivity hint: Use the up and down keyboard arrows to pick the chat variable you need after typing #. In the case of #file, use keyboard navigation again to pick one of the suggested files.

    Call the Most Often Used Actions Quickly With Slash Commands

    Chatting with your code using natural language is fun, but having the option to call often-used actions using handy shortcuts is even better. Compare typing the full message “Explain how selected code works” versus typing “/”, then using keyboard arrows to pick /explain from the popup overlay.


    Another benefit of using the predefined syntax for commands is the confidence that GitHub Copilot understands our intent 100% correctly (natural language might have some ambiguity).


    There are a bunch of slash commands available. You can use them in conjunction with referencing the chat participant to provide the desired scope. Some of the commands are:


    • /help: Help with available slash commands, chat participants, chat variables, and more.


    • /doc: Generate documentation for the code.


    • /explain: Explain how the code works (or get help with terminal commands if you prepend @terminal).


    • /fix: Optimize and/or fix issues in the code.


    • /tests: Create unit tests for the code.


    • /new: Scaffold a new workspace.

    Example: Let’s get an explanation for one of the regular expressions in our code. Select the code line, and use the slash command “/explain.

    Let’s get an explanation for one of the regular expressions in our code. Select the code line and use the slash command “/explain.

    Productivity hint: Try GitHub Copilot Chat in inline mode instead of having the chat always open in the side pane. Press Ctrl-I (Cmd-I) and type your message in the small overlay dialog that appears right above the line where your cursor is in the code window.

    Summary

    Use chat participants, chat variables, and slash commands to maintain full control over the conversation context, ensure correct and consistent understanding of your intentions, and ultimately chat and code faster! Start your free GitHub Copilot trial here: https://aka.ms/try-github-copilot

    References


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Maxim Salnikov HackerNoon profile picture
    Maxim Salnikov@webmaxru
    Developer Productivity Lead at Microsoft, Tech Communities Lead, Keynote Speaker
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #github-copilot #github #github-copilot-user-experience #ai-assisted-coding #developer-productivity #developer-job-satisfaction #hackernoon-top-story #vscode

    LANGUAGES

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esSpanishhackernoon-hiHindihackernoon-zhChinesehackernoon-frFrenchhackernoon-bnBengalihackernoon-ruRussianhackernoon-viVietnamesehackernoon-ptPortuguesehackernoon-jaJapanesehackernoon-deGermanhackernoon-koKoreanhackernoon-trTurkish

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    Linkedin
    Daily
    Briefly

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    AI-Assisted Coding with Tabnine
    by thawkin3
    Dec 06, 2021
    #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    DOE v. Github: Code Stored on GitHub Ultimately Belong to Their Authors
    by legalpdf
    Sep 06, 2023
    #doe-vs-github
    Article Thumbnail
    DOE v. Github: Defendants' Conduct Raises Questions Related to DMCA Violations, Privacy, Data Breach
    by legalpdf
    Sep 06, 2023
    #doe-vs-github
    Article Thumbnail
    DOE v. Github: Defendants Never Sought Permission to Use Others' Code to Train Codex or Copilot
    by legalpdf
    Sep 07, 2023
    #doe-vs-github
    Article Thumbnail
    DOE v. Github: Lawsuit Falls Under California's Jurisdiction Because of GitHub & OpenAI's HQ
    by legalpdf
    Sep 06, 2023
    #doe-vs-github
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas