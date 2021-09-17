How to Install Django and Python 3+ on Raspberry Pi

Hopefully (unlike me) you did not have to spend countless hours trying to set this up. I have written this article to save you time!\n\n\\\nHere are 5 easy steps to install Django and Python 3+ on Raspberry Pi so you can view your site in your browser of choice.\n\n\\\n## 1. Install Build Tools\n\n```javascript\napt install libffi-dev libbz2-dev liblzma-dev libsqlite3-dev libncurses5-dev libgdbm-dev zlib1g-dev libreadline-dev libssl-dev tk-dev build-essential libncursesw5-dev libc6-dev openssl git\n```\n\n## 2. Download and Build Python\n\nYou will then have to run these commands to run and build your Python version.\n\n\\\n```bash\ncd ~\nwget https://www.python.org/ftp/python/3.6.9/Python-3.6.9.tgz\ntar -zxvf Python-3.6.9.tgz\ncd Python-3.6.9\n./configure --with-ssl --enable-optimizations\nmake -j -l 4\nsudo make altinstall\nsudo apt install python3-venv python3-pip\n```\n\n\\\nYou can add an alias in your *.bashrc* file.\n\n## 3. Install Apache Webserver\n\nNow we move to configure the webserver. Of course, you can also use NGINX in place of Apache.\n\n\\\n```bash\nsudo apt-get update\nsudo apt-get upgrade\nsudo apt install apache2 -y\nsudo apt install libapache2-mod-wsgi-py3\n```\n\n\\\nThis command will install the Web Server Gateway Interface (WSGI) for interacting with Python 3.\n\n\\\nYou can test your apache set up by visiting the IP address on your PI with any browser on the same network. You should see something like this:\n\n\\\n## ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/PnRJ6UzfHOOusKQTfa3wQwKkXzq1-4d035n9.png)4. Setup Folders\n\n```javascript\nmkdir -p /home/pi/django-apps/static\ncd /home/pi/django-apps\npython3 -m venv djenv\nsource djenv/bin/activate\npip3 install django\ndjango-admin startproject hackernoon-app .\n```\n\n\\\nAfter running this command, you should see “(djenv)” at the start of the command line. This indicates that you are using our new virtual environment as a source.\n\n## 5. Configure Apache\n\n\\\n```javascript\nsudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-enabled/000-default.conf\n```\n\n\\\nThis will open the default configuration page. Add these lines within the <VirtualHost></VirtualHost> tags. Ideally as the last segment. For the sake of clarity- let’s make some assumptions.\n\n\\\n\n| **__App Name __** | **hackernoon-app** |\n|----|----|\n| **__Directory for Django apps__** | **/home/pi/django-apps/** |\n| **__VirtualEnv Location__** | **/home/pi/django-apps/djenv/** |\n\n\\\nYour configuration must look like this:\n\n\\\n```javascript\n<VirtualHost *:80>\n\n ServerAdmin webmaster@mail.com\n DocumentRoot /var/www/html\n \n\n ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log\n CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined\n\n Alias /static /home/pi/django-apps/static\n <Directory /home/pi/django-apps/static>\n Require all granted\n </Directory>\n\n <Directory /home/pi/django-apps/hackernoon-app/hackernoon-app>\n <Files wsgi.py>\n Require all granted\n </Files>\n </Directory>\n\n WSGIDaemonProcess hackernoon-app python-path= /home/pi/django-apps python-home=/home/pi/django-apps/djenv\n WSGIProcessGroup hackernoon-app\n WSGIScriptAlias / /home/pi/django-apps/hackernoon-app/hackernoon-app/wsgi.py\n</VirtualHost>\n\n# vim: syntax=apache ts=4 sw=4 sts=4 sr noet\n```\n\n\\\nYou can now save and exit by pressing “CTRL” and “X” simultaneously. “Y” then “Enter”.\n\n\\\nWe will then proceed to restart Apache.\n\n\\\n```javascript\nsudo systemctl restart apache2\n```\n\n\\\nNow you should be able to view your site in your browser of choice!