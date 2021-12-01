How to Get Started with Amazon IVS and Amazon Personalize in Retail

The ever-increasing popularity of live streaming is opening up new opportunities for online customer interactions. With live streaming providing engaging content, it can facilitate the flow of customers into online shopping, joining the shopping experience with other forms of online engagement. Amazon Interactive Video Service is a managed live streaming solution that is quick and easy to set up. Amazon Personalize is a fully managed recommender system that can be used in conjunction with other AWS services. The core of the AWS Retail Demo Store is a microservices-based architecture deployed as a collection of RESTful web services in Amazon ECS.