How to get a FREE “HTTPS” for your domain! (Using AWS)

Prerequisite:
1. A domain (Example.com), purchased externally via Godaddy, BigRock etc
2. AWS elastic beanstalk server. If you don’t have an Elastic beanstalk server, create one using this link
Steps:
1. goto AWS certificate manager
2. Click on “Request a certificate”. Create a certificate for your domain. Add 2 domain extensions. Ex:- example.com, *.example.com
3. You will receive a confirmation email once Amazon issues a SSL certificate
4. Now goto EC2 dashboard. Create a new load balancer (You can find it in left side menu). Select classic load balancer
Note: Add HTTPS protocol
Note: Select existing SSL certificate & Select the latest ELBSecurityPolicy
Note: Make sure you have an “Index.html” loaded into your Elastic beanstalk server. Follow this link
Note: Leave add tags empty
8. Add https Inbound entry to security group to which elastic beanstalk is associated.
9. Copy the DNS name of load balancer
10. Map it on Godaddy. Add a CNAME record. I have added a CNAME as bots. Hence my URL will look something like this “https://bots.example.com”
11. Wait for few minutes! Your domain is now HTTPS!! Cheers!