How to Generate Leads and Grow Your Business on LinkedIn in 2021

With 760 million+ active users belonging to 150+ industries, LinkedIn is an ultimate treasure of leads. 80% of B2B marketers rely on LinkedIn for lead generation. Join LinkedIn groups, like, and comment on posts to increase engagement. Use LinkedIn automation tools and some other tactics to help you reach your target audience easily and quickly. Don’t rush or try any ‘game the system’ formula as it will create spam. Be genuine, share valuable and personalized content, connect with people, and you can generate a good number of leads in a short time.