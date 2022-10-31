How to Ensure Your Software Supply Chain Is Secure for Business Innovation

Too Long; Didn't Read

More than half of C-level executives do not know how to troubleshoot a ransomware attack or who to turn to for help. Security is needed at every step in the software supply chain. Clean code – code that is secure, easy to understand, and easy to change – must be established from the beginning. The Kaseya ransomware attack put more than. 40,000 organizations at risk of an exploit because they used vulnerable. versions of Kasey’s VSA software. The more third-party organizations that an enterprise relies on, the more ‘links’ there are in the. software supply. chain.