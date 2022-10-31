Search icon
    How to Ensure Your Software Supply Chain Is Secure for Business Innovation
    333 reads

    How to Ensure Your Software Supply Chain Is Secure for Business Innovation

    More than half of C-level executives do not know how to troubleshoot a ransomware attack or who to turn to for help. Security is needed at every step in the software supply chain. Clean code – code that is secure, easy to understand, and easy to change – must be established from the beginning. The Kaseya ransomware attack put more than. 40,000 organizations at risk of an exploit because they used vulnerable. versions of Kasey’s VSA software. The more third-party organizations that an enterprise relies on, the more ‘links’ there are in the. software supply. chain.

    Companies Mentioned

    featured image - How to Ensure Your Software Supply Chain Is Secure for Business Innovation
    cloud#devops#devops-security
    Prakash Sethuraman

