Prakash Sethuraman
@prakashs
CISO at CloudBees
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @prakashs's 1 stories for and 1 minutes.
devops
devops-security
cybersecurity
cyber-security
cybersecurity-tips
cybersecurity-awareness
devops-infrastructure
code-security
Network and Cybersecurity Engineer, Travels the globe, sets up cloud-based labs, and builds up cantennas ;)
Steven Freidkin, Steven is CEO of Ntiva, an MSP providing IT & cybersecurity services for today's technology-dependent businesses
Mark Tey, Here Cybersecurity mainly. Sincerety and information that's what I have to offer.
Calvin, Passionate about the art of cybersecurity and helping people with technology.
Joshua Horowitz, VC Investor & Day Trader. Passionate about Cybersecurity, Pharma, Blockchain and Cannabis.