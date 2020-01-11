How to Effectively Reach Your Target Audience with Your Instagram Posts

@ charlot-fernandez Charlot Fernandez Charlot has been a Freelance Content Writer and Digital Marketing Manager for 8 years.

In recent years, Instagram has grown to become one of the ideal platforms to promote your brand and sell your ideas. With about 1 billion users every month, the platform presents a broad outreach that can help improve your brand penetration.

However, how do you ensure that you reach your target audience? Below are some tips that can help you make the most out of an Instagram post.

Identify your Target Audience

Until you determine your target audience, you cannot reach them. Of course, you can blindly post your content on your Instagram page and gather the reaction; you have wasted a lot of your time with this strategy. However, if you know your target audience, you can tailor your posts to match the preferences of your viewers.

Explore Competitors’ Instagram Audience. It is advisable to look into what kind of followers your competitors have as well as the posts that are shared on their page. By determining the demographics of your competitors’ followers, you can get an idea of your expected target audience.

Use Existing Demographic Data: You can also use the existing demographic data to get an idea of what your target audience looks like. You can access the data on demographics from the Insights section of your Instagram page. Once on the Insight section, click on the Audience to see the crucial statistics about your current followers. Details such as age range, gender, and location are included in the analysis.

The combination of your demographic insights and the information collected from your competitors' Instagram page can help paint a clear picture of your target audience. You can present your posts and feed in the most appropriate way, depending on the characteristics of your followers.

Employ the Right Hashtags

If used in the right manner, a hashtag is a reliable marketing tool on Instagram. Selecting the right hashtag helps increase your access to the right audience. Ideally, it is the goal of a marketer or a brand promoter to expand his reach and increase the number of followers. Using useful hashtags will make it simpler for people to search and find your feeds.

When selecting the hashtag to use, you should consider hashtags that are relevant to what you intend to promote. You can always employ the popular hashtags if you want to get immediate results. However, if you are targeting long-term engagement, you ought to select those that are relevant and appropriate for your brand.

You should make it a priority to ensure that the hashtag you are using has the potential to make your target audience discover your content. Alternatively, you can use one of the multiple online tools. Online tools, such as IconoSquare Hashtags For Likes , and Websta , will help you find the relevant and popular hashtags.

Partner with the Right Influencers

Influencers have a significant impact on the specific niche that they operate in. This is mainly due to the passion they possess as well as the trust they have managed to develop with their followers. Hence, a partnership with influencers can help you sell your idea and brand to additional Instagram users.

If you collaborate with influencers operating within your field, you can effectively reach out to your target audience on a more personal level. A partnership with influencers who are followed by your target audience will ensure that the content shared is received with a better attitude.

There are multiple ways to find the most appropriate influencers for your campaign. First, you can use the hashtag search using the industry or brand-specific hashtags. You can then identify influencers' content from the Top Posts in your search result.

Alternatively, you can use influencer discovery platforms. Platforms such as the BuzzSumo can help you search for relevant influencers. Once you have entered a brand-specific keyword, the platform will present the most relevant influencers from which you can choose.

Final Thoughts

Instagram is a fantastic platform to propagate your ideas and promote a brand. However, you can only improve your brand if you have determined and reached out to your target audience. To effectively penetrate to your target audience, you need to conduct market research to identify them, and employ hashtags and collaborate with influencers to reach out to them in the most appropriate way possible.

Share this story @ charlot-fernandez Charlot Fernandez Read my stories Charlot has been a Freelance Content Writer and Digital Marketing Manager for 8 years.

Tags