How to Develop a Price Comparison Tool in Python

Data Scientist
[
{
"last_visited": "2018-01-30T13:38:01",
"name": "PUMA Men's Evospeed 17.4 TT Soccer Shoe",
"amazon_price": 36.94,
"ebay_price": 37,
"walmart_price": 37,
"amazon_url": "https://www.amazon.com/PUMA-Evospeed-Soccer-Ultra-Yellow-Peacoat-Orange/dp/B01J5LEMZI/",
"ebay_url": "https://www.ebay.com/itm/PUMA-Mens-Evospeed-17-4-Tt-Soccer-Shoe/302471489090",
"walmart_url": "https://www.walmart.com/ip/PUMA-Men-s-Evospeed-17-4-Tt-Soccer-Shoe/587074448",
"description": "The new evospeed 17.4 is a performance football boot for players of all levels. The soft and lightweight synthetic leather on the upper keeps the boot lightweight, comfortable and ensures durability. The lightweight outsole offers the perfect balance between traction, stability and acceleration PUMA is the global athletic brand that successfully fuses influences from sport, lifestyle and fashion. PUMA's unique industry perspective delivers the unexpected in sport-lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories, through technical innovation and revolutionary design.",
"brand": "PUMA",
"image": "https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/61v1mylcAqL._UL1500_.jpg"
},
{
"last_visited": "2018-01-30T13:38:07",
"name": "L'Oreal Paris Skin Care Revitalift Cicacream Face Moisturizer",
"amazon_price": 13.97,
"ebay_price": 13.99,
"walmart_price": 13.97,
"amazon_url": "https://www.amazon.com/LOreal-Paris-Revitalift-Cicacream-Moisturizer/dp/B074MBDRHW",
"ebay_url": "https://www.ebay.com/itm/LOREAL-Paris-NEW-Revitalift-Cicacream-Anti-Wrinkle-Skin-Barrier-Repair-ORIGINAL/112715734801",
"walmart_url": "https://www.walmart.com/ip/L-Or-al-Paris-Revitalift-Cicacream-Anti-Wrinkle-Skin-Barrier-Repair/519350834",
"description": "Skin's moisture barrier weakens with age, resulting in greater moisture loss, more prominent wrinkles and loss of firmness. Lightweight, protective cream is formulated with Pro-Retinol, a powerful wrinkle-fighting ingredient and Centella Asiatica, an herb used in traditional Chinese medicine. Strengthens and repairs skin barrier to help resist visible lines, loss of firmness and other signs of aging that a weakened skin barrier can accentuate. See visible results immediately: skin feels healthier, softer, smoother and more supple. Skin feels noticeably more hydrated. Skin barrier is stronger, helping to resist signs of aging. In two weeks: fine lines appear visibly reduced. Firmness and elasticity look noticeably improved. In four weeks: wrinkles appear less visible. Clarity and tone improves, skin exudes luminosity. Skin continues to look and feel soft, smooth, healthy.",
"brand": "L'Oreal Paris",
"image": "https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/71Ff2vn4vjL._SL1500_.jpg"
},
{
"last_visited": "2018-01-30T13:38:12",
"name": "Adidas Dynamic Pulse By Adidas For Men",
"amazon_price": 6.96,
"ebay_price": 18.99,
"walmart_price": 7,
"amazon_url": "https://www.amazon.com/Adidas-Dynamic-Toilette-3-4-Ounce-Bottle/dp/B000VON5F2/",
"ebay_url": "https://www.ebay.com/itm/Adidas-DYNAMIC-PULSE-Cologne-for-Men-3-4-oz-edt-3-3-Spray-New-in-BOX/252837623533",
"walmart_url": "https://www.walmart.com/ip/Adidas-Dynamic-Pulse-for-Men-3-4-oz-EDT/28664356",
"description": "Launched by the design house of Adidas in 1997, ADIDAS DYNAMIC PULSE is a men's fragrance that possesses a blend of A fresh scent of citrus, cedar and mint with low tones of sweet fruits, fragrant woods and tonka bean. It is recommended for daytime wear.When applying any fragrance please consider that there are several factors which can affect the natural smell of your skin and, in turn, the way a scent smells on you. For instance, your mood, stress level, age, body chemistry, diet, and current medications may all alter the scents you wear. Similarly, factor such as dry or oily skin can even affect the amount of time a fragrance will last after being applied",
"brand": "adidas",
"image": "https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41%2BAnOP5nbL.jpg"
},
{
"last_visited": "2018-01-30T13:38:19",
"name": "Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera",
"amazon_price": 449,
"ebay_price": 449,
"walmart_price": 449,
"amazon_url": "https://www.amazon.com/Canon-Digital-Camera-18-55mm-3-5-5-6/dp/B01CO2JPYS",
"ebay_url": "https://www.ebay.com/itm/Canon-EOS-Rebel-T6-DSLR-Camera-with-18-55mm-Lens/232596041502",
"walmart_url": "https://www.walmart.com/ip/Canon-EOS-Rebel-T6-DSLR-Camera-with-18-55mm-Lens-Black/50820749",
"description": "",
"brand": "Canon",
"image": "https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/81YszfZS8%2BL._SL1500_.jpg"
},
{
"last_visited": "2018-01-30T13:38:25",
"name": "Woodland Fox Critter 36' Mylar Balloon",
"amazon_price": 5.49,
"ebay_price": 6.49,
"walmart_price": 7.6,
"amazon_url": "https://www.amazon.com/Woodland-Fox-Critter-Mylar-Balloon/dp/B00S9TKVYO",
"ebay_url": "https://www.ebay.com/itm/Woodland-Critters-Fox-36-inch-Foil-Balloon/132058119680",
"walmart_url": "https://www.walmart.com/ip/Woodland-Fox-Foil-Balloon/43350002",
"description": "Celebrate any occasion with an adorable woodland fox critter balloon! 36\" Woodland Critters fox shape foil balloon.",
"brand": "Betallic",
"image": "https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/71Z9bG-BzuL._SL1500_.jpg"
}
]
import json
if __name__ == '__main__':
price_data = None
price = []
with open('data.json', encoding='utf8') as f:
price_data = f.read()
if price_data is not None:
json_price_data = json.loads(price_data)
,
amazon_price
, and
ebay_price
keys.The idea is to find the minimum price along with relevant details like product and store name. We need to iterate the price list items and find the minimum of each product.
walmart_price
for d in json_price_data:
price.append({'name': d['name'], 'price': float(d['amazon_price']), 'url': d['amazon_url']})
price.append({'name': d['name'], 'price': float(d['walmart_price']), 'url': d['walmart_url']})
price.append({'name': d['name'], 'price': float(d['ebay_price']), 'url': d['ebay_url']})
minPricedItem = min(price, key=lambda x: x['price'])
print(minPricedItem)
print('=================')
price = []
{‘price’: 36.94, ‘url’: ‘https://www.amazon.com/PUMA-Evospeed-Soccer-Ultra-Yellow-Peacoat-Orange/dp/B01J5LEMZI/’,
‘name’: “PUMA Men’s Evospeed 17.4 TT Soccer Shoe”}
=================
{‘price’: 13.97, ‘url’: ‘https://www.amazon.com/LOreal-Paris-Revitalift-Cicacream-Moisturizer/dp/B074MBDRHW’,
‘name’: “L’Oreal Paris Skin Care Revitalift Cicacream Face Moisturizer”}
=================
{‘price’: 6.96, ‘url’: ‘https://www.amazon.com/Adidas-Dynamic-Toilette-3-4-Ounce-Bottle/dp/B000VON5F2/’,
‘name’: ‘Adidas Dynamic Pulse By Adidas For Men’}
=================
{‘price’: 449, ‘url’: ‘https://www.amazon.com/Canon-Digital-Camera-18-55mm-3-5-5-6/dp/B01CO2JPYS’,
‘name’: ‘Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera’}
=================
{‘price’: 5.49, ‘url’: ‘https://www.amazon.com/Woodland-Fox-Critter-Mylar-Balloon/dp/B00S9TKVYO’,
‘name’: “Woodland Fox Critter 36′ Mylar Balloon”}
for d in json_price_data:
price.append({'name': d['name'], 'price': d['amazon_price'], 'url': d['amazon_url']})
price.append({'name': d['name'], 'price': d['walmart_price'], 'url': d['walmart_url']})
price.append({'name': d['name'], 'price': d['ebay_price'], 'url': d['ebay_url']})
minPricedItem = min(price, key=lambda x: float(x['price']))
store_name = ''
# Pick the store name based on url
if 'amazon' in minPricedItem['url'].lower():
store_name = 'Amazon'
elif 'walmart' in minPricedItem['url'].lower():
store_name = 'Amazon'
elif 'ebay' in minPricedItem['url'].lower():
store_name = 'eBay'
print('{} is available in cheap price at {}. The price is ${}'.format(minPricedItem['name'], store_name,
minPricedItem['price']))
price = []