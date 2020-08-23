How To Deploy Firecracker MicroVMs using Weave FireKube

Solution Architect | Technical Content Writer
At their 2018 annual Re:Invent conference, AWS announced an exciting new product called "Firecracker" that is quickly setting the cloud-native ecosystem on fire. Firecracker is a Virtual Machine Manager (VMM) exclusively designed for running transient and short-lived processes. In other words, it is optimized for running functions and serverless workloads that require faster cold start and higher density.
Using the same technology that Amazon uses for AWS Lambda and AWS Fargate, Firecracker delivers the speed of containers with the security of VMs and has the potential to disrupt the current container and serverless technologies.
While Firecracker has a ton of potential, it's still in its early stages so getting it up and running can be a bit tedious. The goal of Ignite is to solve this issue by adopting its developer experience from containers.
With Ignite, you just pick a container image that you want to run as a VM and then execute
instead of
ignite run
.
docker run
,
.vdi
, or
.vmdk
images, just do a
.qcow2
from any base image you want (e.g.
docker build
from Docker Hub), and add your preferred content.
ubuntu:18.04
command.
pack
Firekube is a new open-source Kubernetes distribution that enables the use of Weave Ignite and GitOps to enable the setup of secure VM clusters. Firekube pulls everything from Git, detects your operating system and can boot up a secure cluster of VMs from nothing in 2.5 minutes.
A Firekube cluster has the following properties:
Firekube is a Kubernetes cluster working on top of Ignite and Firecracker. Firekube clusters are operated with GitOps.
Ignite and Firecracker only works on Linux as they need KVM. However, it will also work on macOS using footloose: the Kubernetes nodes are then running inside containers.
Prerequisites: Docker, Git, kubectl 1.14+.
1. Fork this repository.
2. Clone your fork and
into it. Use the
cd
git URL as the script will push an initial commit to your fork:
SSH
export user="" # Your GitHub handle or org
git clone git@github.com:$user/wks-quickstart-firekube.git
cd wks-quickstart-firekube
3. Start the cluster:
./setup.sh
This step will take several minutes.
Export the KUBECONFIG environment variable as indicated at the end of the installation:
export KUBECONFIG=/home/damien/.wks/weavek8sops/example/kubeconfig
Enjoy your Kubernetes cluster!
$ kubectl get nodes
NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION
67bb6c4812b19ce4 Ready master 3m42s v1.14.1
a5cf619fa058882d Ready <none> 75s v1.14.1
Now that we have a cluster installed, we can commit Kubernetes objects to the git repository and have them appear in the cluster. Let's add podinfo, an example Go microservice, to the cluster.
kubectl apply --dry-run -k github.com/stefanprodan/podinfo//kustomize -o yaml > podinfo.yaml
git add podinfo.yaml
git commit -a -m 'Add podinfo Deployment'
git push
A few seconds later, you should witness the apparition of a podinfo pod in the cluster:
$ kubectl get pods
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
podinfo-677768c755-z76xk 1/1 Running 0 30s
To view podinfo web UI:
1. Expose
locally:
podinfo
kubectl port-forward deploy/podinfo 9898:9898
2. Point your browser to
:
http://127.0.0.1:9898
Run:
./cleanup.sh
To use a private git repository instead of a fork of
:
wks-quickstart-firekube
1. Create a private repository and push the
wks-quickstart-firekube
branch there. Use the SSH git URL when cloning the private repository:
master
git clone git@github.com:$user/$repository.git
cd $repository
git remote add quickstart git@github.com:weaveworks/wks-quickstart-firekube.git
git fetch quickstart
git merge quickstart/master
git push
2. Create an SSH key pair:
ssh-keygen -t rsa -b 4096 -C "damien+firekube@weave.works" -f deploy-firekube -N ""
3. Upload the deploy key to your private repository (with read/write access):
4. Start the cluster:
./setup.sh --git-deploy-key ./deploy-firekube
You've now learned the basic steps it requires to provision a Kubernetes cluster based on Firecracker VM's with Firekube. You should explore a bit of the different options the platform provides such as using Ignite to spin up MicroVM's with Buildpack instead of Docker. I hope you liked this post, and I plan to dive into this a bit more in the future. Thanks for reading!
