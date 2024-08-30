How to Deploy Coze Chatbot on Your Wix Website in 10 Minutes

Introduction

Benefits of Deploying Coze Chatbot on a Wix Website Deploying an AI chatbot can significantly reduce labor costs while enhancing customer service quality. By automating responses, a chatbot can provide 24/7 support, reducing customer wait times and improving satisfaction.



Features and Advantages of Coze Chatbot Coze is a leading AI chatbot building platform. Unlike other platforms, Coze offers a rich set of skills such as knowledge, workflow, databases, etc. Your chatbot can not only fetch real-time external data but also search Google, YouTube, modify databases, and even let multiple LLMs complete complex tasks together.

Creating a Coze Chatbot

Steps to Create a Coze Chatbot





Log in to the Coze platform and create a new chatbot.



Add the necessary skills, such as plugins and knowledge, to ensure your chatbot can answer correct customer questions.



Click "Publish" to different channels, you have several options like discord, telegram, api and websdk.



Copy the generated WebSDK code for later use.









Wix Deployment Steps

Step 1: Log in to Your Wix Account Visit the Wix website and log in. If you don't have an account, create a new one.



Step 2: Choose or Create a Website Select the existing website where you want to deploy the chatbot or create a new one.





Step 3: Use Advanced Custom Code Click the "Edit Site" button to enter the Wix website editor. On the Wix Dashboard, select "Settings."

Scroll to the bottom of the page and select "Custom Code" under the "Advanced" section.





Find the "Body - Start" section and click "Add Code."

In the "Edit Custom Code" popup, paste the WebSDK code you obtained from Coze Publish into the code box. Click "Apply" to activate the code immediately, integrating the Coze chatbot into your Wix website!

Testing and Optimization

Visit your website to ensure the Coze chatbot appears in the bottom right corner.





Test its functionality to ensure everything works correctly. Interact with the chatbot to make sure it can respond accurately to customer queries.





Issues and Solutions

How to Modify the Chatbot's Title, Icon, and Size You can add the corresponding icon parameters and URL in the code, and modify the title parameter and size. For details, refer to the Coze Web SDK Developer Guide.





Chatbot Exceeds Quota If your chatbot exceeds its quota, check your account limits and consider upgrading to a higher plan. For details, refer to the Coze Subscription Guide.





How to Link Your Coze Chatbot to Your Business Information You can create a private plugin that allows your bot to fetch real-time business information. Coze build your plugin.



How to Create a Powerful Chatbot with Coze Refer to other articles or Coze documentation: Coze Documentation. Video tutorials: Coze YouTube Channel.



Conclusion

Deploying a Coze chatbot on your Wix website not only enhances customer service quality but also significantly reduces labor costs. By following these steps, you can easily complete the deployment in a short time, allowing your customers to enjoy a smarter, more efficient service experience.





Resource:







