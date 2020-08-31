How to Create Your Own Google Call Screen Using Twilio

Google Call Screen for Android helps users to combat robocalls. Apple has its own feature in iOS 13 that allows users to send unknown callers to voicemail. While this feature is nice there is one glaring issue. The problem is that sometimes the user is expecting a callback and does not want to send the caller straight to voicemail, such as a call from a recruiter, delivery driver, Uber/Lyft driver and etc. To help solve this issue, I have created my own call screen solution using Twilio Studio and Node-Red.
Friendly Name = Transfer
//This will be use to transfer the call to you when you accept
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<Response>
<Dial callerId="<<YOUR TWILIO NUMBER>>">
<Number><<YOUR PERSONAL PHONE NUMBER>></Number>
</Dial>
</Response>
Friendly Name = Failed Call
//Used for if a called has fail or you didn't pick up
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<Response>
<Say>Sorry,<<YOUR NAME>> is currently busy right now. <<SHE/HE>>’ll try to get back to you as soon <<SHE/HE>> is available. Good bye.</Say>
<Hangup/>
</Response>
Just add the Twilio number as a contact on your phone and use a second phone to call the Twilio number. On the call, you should be getting a greeting message and asked to state your purpose after the beep. Once you replied, you will be placed on hold. On your main phone, you should be getting a message from Twilio that has vCard and a text message that looks like the example below
Phone call from:+12345678912
Message: This is a dummy message
To accept the call, reply back with on of the following words: Accept, Yes, Sure, Connect
Otherwise ignore this message.
To accept the call, replied to the text message the word “accept” and Twilio will connect your main phone to your second phone. If you were able to connect, Success! You have done it! If you want to don’t want to accept the call, just leave it and the caller should be getting an ending message within a 1 min or so.
After the beep, if the user press 1 on the keypad they’ll be connected to your main phone number. Downside? You won’t know their caller phone number.
Instead of giving out your main phone number when signing up for services, while handing out your resume, creating a profile, and etc, you can give your Twilio number and keep your main phone number private.
The biggest limitation is that some services that you signed up will require you to verify your phone number by using a passcode sent by text. There are ways to forward the text messages to your main phone number from the Twilio number, but sometimes you won’t get any passcode. I think the reason why is because some companies have a list of numbers they will not send a text to because that number belongs to a company, such as Twilio, and not to an individual person.
