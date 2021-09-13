How to Create Realistic Slow Motion Videos With AI

TimeLens can understand the movement of the particles in-between the frames of a video to reconstruct what really happened at a speed even our eyes cannot see.

I’m sure you’ve all clicked on a video thumbnail from the slow mo guys to see water floating in the air when popping a water balloon or other super cool-looking “slow-mos” made with extremely expensive cameras. Now, we are lucky enough to be able to do something not really comparable but still quite cool with our phones. What if you could reach the same quality without such an expensive setup?

Well, that’s exactly what Time Lens, a new model published by Tulyakov et al. can do with extreme precision.

Just look at that video, the results are amazing! It generated slow-motion videos of over 900 frames per second out of videos of only 50 FPS!

This is possible by guessing what the frames in-between the real frames could look like, and it is an incredibly challenging task.

References

The full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/timelens/

Official code: https://github.com/uzh-rpg/rpg_timelens

Stepan Tulyakov*, Daniel Gehrig*, Stamatios Georgoulis, Julius Erbach, Mathias Gehrig, Yuanyou Li, Davide Scaramuzza, TimeLens: Event-based Video Frame Interpolation, IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), Nashville, 2021, http://rpg.ifi.uzh.ch/docs/CVPR21_Gehrig.pdf

