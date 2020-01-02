How Can You Create a Million Dollar App?

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Come to think of it, this speech won’t be about the tech and beautiful infrastructure of our self-sustaining money-maker. No. Today I want to talk about the birth of an idea — the moment of inception if you will.
I didn’t want to put the burden of that labor on someone that could be more productive so I did all of that stuff myself because the wage budget was limited at the time.
It is a perfect example of communications issues that we constantly face as a society.
Why doesn’t this classy bastard spare 10 bucks so I can grab a beer with my sandwich?
The money you are giving me isn’t free, boy. You are trying to buy something that you won’t experience. And whether you like it or not, even if just for a millisecond, you will expect the universe to pay you back for your good deed.
You are so miserable that you are willing to sacrifice money that you desperately need just to make an old fart like me happy. That’s a grand gesture but don’t let the appearance fool you.
Just take the money and keep doing what you are doing. Things are going to work out just fine.
You just spent 15 minutes of my time trying to explain that you don’t believe in karma? If you asked I would have respected you more because I don’t believe in that bullshit either but I still don’t want the money.
Do you have something to ask or do you have another interesting story for me?
Based on your appearance I will make a wild guess that you work in tech. Those bags under your eyes are a clear sign of stress and long working hours. This means that you have deadlines and people on payroll or you are on someone else's payroll with different deadlines, of course. This adds even more stress to the situation and thus your concept of time isn’t the same as mine.
While you dig through your paperwork, invent new lines of code to solve problems no one actually has, people like me sit here and observe. We look at you rushing to that office and pray that you will never give us money because we know that you need it more than we do. If that sounds too arrogant and ignorant for you then please give me a few more minutes of your time because I was patient enough to hear your story.
While observing your behavior on the streets I have concluded that you are all stuck in a loop that you, the tech guys created.
When Facebook became a thing some of the folk started to look at their phones more frequently and they were showing signs of happiness. Reconnecting with high school friends was a thing that brought joy in their lives. Their joy was our joy but somehow you convinced them that they need more.
Now that you reunited them with their past their insecurity came back as well. Some of their friends were a lot more successful then they are so they had to speed things up.
What do you morons do to help? You invent Instagram and along with it, the concept of recycling stupid ideas…
Now their rich friends can post pictures from Hawaii on a daily basis and these insecure idiots will have to say that they like them. Once I saw them looking down on their phones even on sunny days I knew you people fucked things up but you still wanted more because the money train was just about to enter the social media station.
So what do you morons do next? You focus on more insecurity and invent a thing called privacy.
Your propaganda told them that someone out there is watching their every move. How big does your ego have to be to believe that someone actually cares about your life and interests?
Another prick like you creates a platform that has maximum privacy and tells them that this is the next big thing but their rich friends don’t give a shit about privacy so they stay on Instagram anyway.
It’s funny how you don’t even see that you are creating echo chambers for people with radical views. By putting them back together you set them even further apart by giving them a live feed of someone else’s happiness.
It makes me sad when I say it but you people are in control of what happiness is and if you are sitting here listening to me we both know that it’s not money… It never was…
All those vacation photos you took are a sign of your own insecurity. Would you feel as confident if none of your friends actually cared about those?
Now. If we can end the conversation here that would be awesome.
I don’t want the money because you need it to make the next big thing that is actually the same shit that someone else already made but for a different group of people. That money doesn’t belong to me because I can’t buy happiness. You made it too expensive so I simply chose to sit here and watch you ruin each other because there is nothing I can do about it.
If you really wanted to help the homeless why not make an app for us? Give us free phones, make an app where people need help with groceries and some silly chores. I know a lot of the guys that would gladly go and do your shopping for you… They don’t have much to do anyways.
And before you start brainstorming that idea I have to warn you that it’s not a money-maker. It’s a self-sustaining ecosystem that can only work if you don’t have control over it. I don’t know how to use a computer but I know how to use a phone and this app can definitely be made. Just copy Uber and remove the fees because you can’t have them.
If you add fees you aren’t helping us. You are making money off our misery and that’s not a moral way to do it so your app is doomed to fail. At best it will last a year until we start making enough money to form groups that will accuse you of reinventing slavery.
And we also know you don’t want to spend millions on something that will never bring you a cent of profit so, please… Go do what you have to do. The shitstorm you people caused will self-correct. I just don’t want to be a part of it. That’s all…