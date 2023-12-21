202 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Top Story

Let's learn about via these 202 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Blockchain Top Story /Learn Repo The best of the best of the blockchain stories. 1. Yield Farming Cannot Be The Organic Future of Blockchain High APY won’t last long, Defi + upgraded DAO is the true future 2. How Blockchain's Future Could Be Miles Apart From What Seems Blockchain technology may save the planet, according to Irina Swan Lebedeva, Product Lead at Consensys 3. 4 Must-Have Crypto Browser Extensions Top crypto browser extensions to help you in your crypto journey. 4. Catchain Consensus Algorithm of Telegram's TON Blockchain [A Deep Dive] In our previous review, we made a detailed overview of Telegram Open Network and the specific features in the operation of key nodes (validators) of TON Blockchain. In this article, we will elaborate on one of the key aspects affecting the security and correct operation of the TON blockchain – a protocol allowing to achieve consensus between the network validators that are thoroughly described in the recently released document Catchain Consensus: An Outline authored by Nikolay Durov. 5. WTF Are Blockchain Oracles and How They Make Smart Contracts Smarter Open blockchain smart contracts does not have the capability to guarantee information reliability outside of their own network, they can only read the data saved on their respective blockchain. Oracles seeks to tackle this problem by providing a best-effort claims about the real world and feeding them to smart contracts in a trusted and secure manner, thus bridging the gap between smart contracts and the real world. 6. Self-Sovereign Identity, smart contracts and Web 3.0 Decentralized, self-sovereign authentication and authorization of users in web projects using smart-contracts and public blockchains in Web 3.0 7. Building Authentic Brands with NFTs - The Inside Scoop how media and fintech have become unexpected partners in a wave of innovation that will redefine how brands and communities are built. 8. Decentralized Uber: Here's How I Built It With Status.im, Waku, and Vue.js Write a decentralized Uber using Status.im Waku and Vue.js 9. Financial NFTs Will be the Real NFT Boom The most recent non-fungible token (NFT) boom may have you thinking that NFTs are all about digital art and collectibles. Well, for a brief period, they were - after all, who could ignore the infamous Beeple piece selling at Christie’s for $69 million? 10. Ethereum, You Are A Centralized Cryptocurrency. Stop Telling Us That You Aren't When looking at Ethereum, there are some good things I can say about it and some bad. Ethereum did early stage investors in their ICO right, in the fact that the 2014 ICO price was $0.30. 11. Lessons From 2022 - The Worst Year for Crypto in History Let's think back on the most important things that happened in 2022 with crypto market and look ahead to see what 2023 has in store for us. 12. Web3 Projects to Look Out for In 2023 Exciting projects that are up and coming in 2023 that are bringing innovation to web3 in outstanding ways. Read on to see what people are hot eyeing this year! 13. The Genesis Block and The Phantom: A Story of Satoshi Nakamoto Satoshi Nakamoto — the maverick inventor of Bitcoin — not only saw a pregnant future but also made us its midwives as well. 14. Demystifying Decentralization: Separating Fact from Fiction The most used & abused buzzword of the entire crypto industry so far has been decentralization. 15. Transforming the Nigerian Electoral Process Using Blockchain Technology Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was marred by violence. Blockchain could solve Nigeria's electoral woes and make the voting process more efficient. 16. Dealing With Spammy Bots - How Humanode Uses Sybil-Resistance to Bash the Bad Bots in Discord In the world of web 3.0, online communities are a vital part of building and sustaining projects. 17. Why Layer 2 Solutions Will Take Over in 2022 Ethereum traded off decentralization for security and scalability. Developers came up with a slew of innovations collectively known as layer two solutions. 18. Why Is the EVM So Important to the Web3 Ecosystem? The EVM powers the worlds most valuable blockchains. Learn how the EVM works and how it unlocks never before seen levels of customizability on the blockchain. 19. Who the f*ck is Going to Build Enterprise Blockchain Solutions? Blockchain topped LinkedIn’s list as the #1 most in-demand hard skill for 2020. 20. #ForkGoogle: The Crypto Community's Petition Against Google’s Censorship Crypto community has started to fight against censorship with the #ForkGoogle campaign asking the US Senate to subpoena Google. Members of the crypto community have started pushing back against censorship by tech giant Google and its media subsidiary Youtube. The community claims that the tech giant is censoring Bitcoin and crypto-related news applications while it is also ‘de-platforming’ crypto content contributors on YouTube. 21. WTF Happened to Solana's Proof of History? A blockchain architect explains Solana (and what's wrong with it) 22. Why YouTube’s biggest competition will come from decentralized video platforms YouTube creators and users are fleeing to decentralized, blockchain-based platforms, which offer greater choice and less exploitation. 23. Analyzing Asynchronous Binary Byzantine Agreement (ABBA) Consensus on SKALE Blockchain Every blockchain follows a consensus protocol to assign blocks but some consensus like ABBA is created to give security, scalability, and stability. 24. 8 Tips for Solving The JSON RPC Error In Metamask The most problem users come across is the internal JSON RPC error in Metamask. After a detailed search, I found there are numerous different solutions to it. 25. Finding Solutions to Business Woes: Will Blockchain Play A Key Role? The beauty of decentralization is in its key feature, no central authority, meaning no need for a third party in any transaction 26. Token Bridge - Crossing ERC20 Tokens between RSK & Ethereum The Token Bridge decentralized application allows to safely cross tokens between RSK and Ethereum networks. It is available at tokenbridge.rsk.co for mainnet or testnet.tokenbridge.rsk.co for testnet. 27. EIP-1559 Explained With the Story of the Crypto Village Ethereum Investment Proposal EIP-1559 explained with a story of a crypto village 28. ZKPs or Zero Knowledge Proofs Are Evolving Blockchains [Explained in non-technical terms] ZKP can be used for much more than just privacy. ZKPs are so versatile that it may redefine how blockchains work. 29. DeFi Exploits and Bridge Attacks Emerge as the Top Deterrents to Wider Crypto-Adoption Blockchain is a very secure technology in theory but it hasn't enjoyed great PR recently. There's always news of a hack which begs to differ with the technology 30. Blockchain Explained - For Noobs The most basic blog on blockchain for all the noobs out here. 31. Using Blockchain to Facilitate End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) Since Satoshi Nakamoto came up with the first conceptualized blockchain in 2008, that was an improvement on the system using a methodology similar to Hashcash which also led to the implementation of the first cryptocurrency Bitcoin in 2009, the blockchain has found a lot of uses in the business world. This is largely due to a lot of useful features inherent in the blockchain technology. 32. Is There a Security Vs. Coin Creation Trade-Off in Blockchains? Recent years have sparked significant interest in blockchain networks. This has resulted in significant progress in the theory of such distributed networks. In particular, followers gathered more data about possible blockchain designs, their limitations, and their trade-offs. There's called The trade-off between security and coin creation 33. What Is It About Blockchain That Seduces Normies: An Analysis Through Free TON's Lens Making blockchain more tangible to the average person will help attract millions of people. 34. Will the real crypto "use case" please stand up? Unfiltered thoughts from a cryptocurrency developer Is there real use case in cryptocurrency? 35. The Current State of Tokenization and What to Expect in the Future Tokenization enables fractional ownership of assets, allowing investors to make smaller investments in assets like real estate. 36. Open Codebase and DAP Launch to Incentivize Network Participation [AVA Labs Update] Blockchains are notoriously challenging network structures to scale, both in performance - such as latencies, throughput, and number of validators - as well as in feature sets - such as customizability of the bytecode that the blockchain executes. 37. Blockchain 2030: Prepare For the Deep Truth… In this week’s article we’re going to continue our exercise in futurism and imagine a world post-4th industrial revolution. Taking Alain Demasio’s ‘regime of the trace’ as a starting point, we’ll take a detour into the era of the ‘deep fake’ before we enter into the age of the ‘deep truth’. 38. The EVER OS: A Brief Overview of An Operating System Built on Blockchain EVER OS is created to act as an operating system for Everscale blockchain network. 39. The Case Against Blockchain: From A Crypto Believer “Don’t blame the player, blame the game instead” 40. The Value of Parachains to Drive Blockchain Adoption I wish to discuss Polkadot's distinct key feature with our users in this article. We'll go over the benefits of this feature and why it's so valuable. 41. How Blockchain's Impact on Accounting Made Me Switch My Career When I joined the university for my undergraduate course several years ago, I was excited that I am going to be an accountant thus handle money for big companies and work for the big 4 audit firms - EY, PwC, Deloitte and KPMG. 42. About That Blockchain Cruise and McAfee's Weight Cruise liner Oasis of the Seas with a capacity of 2500 people 43. WTF is a Decentralized Identity? Decentralised identity is the Sign In With Google equivalent for the physical world, except you are in control of your data. 44. What Is Hashing in Blockchain: A Beginner-Friendly Guide The implementation of a cryptographic hash function is beneficial to prevent fraudulent transactions, double spends in blockchain, and store passwords. 45. Smart Contracts in Action: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Crypto A separated couple in Austria have made history by transferring a car's ownership using automated legal smart contracts. It's an age old story: Boy meets girl. They fall in love, but later grow apart. Then they enter into a groundbreaking legal smart contract to transfer ownership of a car ... 46. Blockchain Technology and The Next Generation of Companies 47. The Blockchain Echo Chamber For thousands of years, the "Byzantine Generals' Problem" was an un-answered riddle asking "how can two strangers trust each other without an intermediary?" Blockchain was the first-ever solution to this problem, enabling trust-less value transactions, leading to "decentralized applications" that take advantage of this to dis-intermediate everything from payment methods to word-of-mouth marketing, and more. 48. WTF is Hashing in Blockchains? In this article, we will see, 49. HOW BLOCKCHAIN IS COMING TO SAVE MODERN MEDICINE Governments are spending more and more resources on medicine every year, with the world’s drug development market amounting to more than 350 billion USD per year. On top of that, the World Health Organization is reporting almost 40 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and more than a million deaths since the beginning of 2020. As such, this current pandemic will only cause a significant increase in the demand for vaccines; a market that exceeded 42 billion USD in 2019 and is predicted to grow more than 14.7% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) between 2020 and 2026. 50. From NFTs to Security Tokens: An Inevitable Evolution of the Digital Asset Market Security tokens can become as big as NFTs if we follow these steps. 51. 4 Questions a Startup Should Answer before Adopting Blockchain 52. Rethinking the Importance of Crypto Trackers Decentralization has become an inevitable process, not just in the crypto industry but far beyond it as well. This is easy to understand since users prefer full ownership of assets and freedom of action, instead of widespread interventions by third parties. It appears that the FBI understands the current trend and is ready to take preventive action. 53. Satoshi Nakamoto vs Centralized Blockchains: How Did We Get Here? As the world changes, so do its driving forces. When the war was the most universal language between the kingdoms, the arsenal, the weaponry was the main focus of engineers and scientists. And when the world realized the economy and prosperity would make a lot better medium, they shifted their attention to financial technology. 54. The State of Blockchain Interoperability in 2021 After nearly 9 months of work, version 3 of “A Survey on Blockchain Interoperability: Past, Present, and Future Trends” is out. This survey depicts the state of blockchain interoperability as of March 2021, by collecting and analyzing 404 documents. 55. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Scope of Work and Design [Part I] Before developing your own blockchain, discuss with your team why you need it and what budget you can allocate to support it. You have to be alert to blockchain architecture and launch nuances. They can be easily missed, especially if you have underestimated the amount and complexity of work. 56. Tokenized Locking in an Algorithmic Backed Protocol When compared to other options, the idea of locking funds in any way costs the user, but it benefits both the user and the system in terms of stability. 57. Meet The Blockchain Looking To Put An End to Resource Exhaustion Network resource exhaustion can grind the entire blockchain down to a halt. As more people begin to rely on and use blockchain technology in their everyday live 58. The Blockchain - A Look At How It Works and Why We Need It In the past few years, the term blockchain has gotten a lot of attention from major media outlets and the public. 59. TON and the Importance of Time in Blockchain It is shortly after a successful bitcoin halving, that the news come in on Telegram stopping further development of TON blockchain, that it has been working on for the last 2.5 years. According to Pavel Durov’s official Telegram channel, the move is explained by US Court ruling, stating that TON blockchain is considered illegal, due to how easy it may be for US citizens to buy GRAMS, the token on which the TON blockchain is designed to run. 60. Can Blockchain Technology Change Plagiarism Detection in Academia? top ways that blockchain technology can help improve education and academic writing by replacing traditional plagiarism-identifying techniques 61. NOW LIVE: CLI Wallets And Smart Contracts on Koinos Testnet! Announcing the release of the Koinos command line wallet (or “CLI”)! Users can now upload, read, and call smart contracts 62. Life and Death: Why Blockchain-Based Inheritance Plans Work in Today’s Web 3.0 For attorneys working with clients on their inheritance plans, what if you could create a digital inheritance and personal backup plan on the Blockchain? 63. Tales From The Blockchain: Our Mainnet Stalled; This is How We Rescued It Early morning CEST on Monday, October 19, 2020, we detected an issue on Nodle’s main network. It appeared that all our validators were offline and block production had stopped. 64. A Donald Trump Dao Is Here! Who Needs It? I stumbled upon a rather bizarre discovery last night on JuiceBox, the Ethereum-based fundraising protocol. Yes, you guessed it, A Donald Trump DAO. 65. Mr. Market Meets Mr. ICO Ben Graham was a towering intellect. He wrote a book which has inspired legions of hedge fund managers and smaller investors to wealth, and quite interestingly, they all took the basic concepts laid out in this book, but applied them in radically different ways. Warren Buffett is Ben Graham’s best known pupil, but there are legions of others, the so-called “Super Investors of Graham and Doddsville”. [66. About Loss and Crypto: Never Lose Access, Ensure Loved Ones Inherit It](https://hackernoon.com/about-loss-and-crypto-never-lose-access-ensure-loved-ones-inherit-it) The private keys loss issues represent the main hindrance to mass adoption of the whole crypto sector of DeFi and all the potential benefits. 67. Decentralized Platforms: An Answer to EU Digital Markets and the DSA EU targets digital markets and services with new restrictive legislation, could it be that decentralized digital markets and services are compliant by default? 68. ForkChain is Demystifying Blockchain for Easier Integration by Entrepreneurs Platforms like ForkChain are bringing a new perspective on blockchain to help entrepreneurs thrive. 69. The Evolution of dOrg: The Builder DAO This is the story of dOrg’s evolution from a few passionate engineers to a heterarchical network of builders developing industry-leading Web3 software. 70. How Coronavirus Is Ushering A New Quality Standard in Online Education We are living amidst an unprecedented shift in global education with college professors becoming Zoom adapts overnight, the class of 2020 to graduate virtually, continuous learning platforms on the lookout for the best performing interaction technologies, and the new wave of EdTechs officially upon us. 71. Getting Started in the World of NFT Collectibles Now that NFTs are back on the rise, many investors are trying to find a way in, but it can be hard to identify value in the enigmatic world of collectibles. 72. Cross-Blockchain Protocol for Public Databases and Property Registries Cross-Blockchain Protocol (CBP) presented in this academic paper, is technology of an overlaid database across a bundle of ledgers that enables smart laws and enforceability. 73. The World's Largest Block...and Solving the Scalability Problem with the RIFT Protocol Blockchain was billed as a solution to many of the problems that traditional technology faces when it comes to connecting various parties from one end of the world to another, and it has done pretty well at that. However, certain issues linger, and the RIFT protocol helps to get that out of the way. 74. Why Governments Can’t Stay Away from Blockchain “The blockchain cannot be described just as a revolution. It is a tsunami-like phenomenon, slowly advancing and gradually enveloping everything along its way by the force of its progression.” In these words, William Mougayar, one of the greatest proponents of blockchain, praises the colossal impact of the decentralized ledger on everything. 75. QuarkChain Explained, Part II: Sharding — Brief Introduction and Challenges in Blockchain Among the existing scalability solutions, sharding is probably the most adopted solution to enable horizontal scalability. 76. Transforming the Deeply Flawed International Aid and Development Models with Blockchain When Governments, Charities, and NGOs fail, what's left? 77. Unlocking the Next Level of Decentralized Gaming with Cartesi Pt. 1 How can decentralization change the face of gaming and what role does Cartesi play in bridging the gap between traditional software development and blockchain? 78. Could Blockchain Innovation Be The Source of Prosperity for Nation? In 2020, apart from falling cryptocurrency prices following the stock price due to being dragged by the coronavirus, we see some news in the blockchain industry that is quite encouraging for us in terms of innovation and economic growth potential. 79. The Irony Of High Crypto Holders Amid Nigeria's CBN Ban The Nigerian crypto ban has sent a mixed reaction into the market with its hostile stance against cryptocurrencies while adopting blockchain. 80. P2E Coins and Why It’s Important to Pay Attention to Them P2E is making waves in the gaming and crypto markets and is becoming one of the main targets for crypto investors. Despite their rising popularity, there is so much misinformation about the play-to-earn model that some clarifications are required to understand why P2E coins are important, and why not all of them are here to stay. 81. Understanding Ownership and Access Control in Solidity [A Detailed Guide] From the simple to the complex, with the code to reuse. 82. BLOCKCHAIN: Do You Really Need It? This Will Help You Decide! The word “blockchain” is still surrounded by hysteria: companies that simply enter in it, their name soar in price by 400%. Half of the world would like to receive cryptocurrency as a gift for the New Year, while Bitcoin is called "the largest bubble in the history of mankind." A dozen new terms, some fascinate with innovation, others - scary, resembling a scam. I will explain in simple terms why bitcoin and blockchain are not the same things, how technology will make the world transparent and who will benefit from it. 83. The CoronaVirus' Impact On World Economies: The Good and The Bad In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, governments are taking measures that, together with a general panic, weaken industry and financial markets. As in other areas, the largest conferences in the crypto industry are cancelled and projects are frozen. Bitcoin as the first and foremost cryptocurrency has also suffered from economic shocks, but what will happen next? 84. Enable Secure Sovereign Identity: Avatars by Metaverse Our identity is, without doubt, the most important asset we hold. In the digital age, our daily lives are fraught with dangers which undermine our identity or expose details of our personal lives we’d rather keep out of the public realm. 85. Takeaways from Our $250,000 Bounty For Hacking Our Cold Wallet The first time I laid eyes on a cold blockchain wallet, I was stunned. It wasn’t just the novelty of blockchain technology that shocked me, but the inherent vulnerabilities of wallets currently on the market. Where others saw secure pieces of equipment capable of safely storing millions of dollars in digital assets, I saw HSM formats, USB, ethernet cables, QR codes, and SD cards. In other words, I saw weak points that hackers could use to penetrate the wallets’ defenses, including WI-FI and bluetooth connections that made the notion of “air-gapped” computers laughable. 86. Societies and Decentralized Systems Have A Lot In Common 87. Is There Still Hope for the Future of Blockchain A list of challenging technical issues of blockchain adoption is briefly discussed here. 88. The Question Of Control Over Data in Shared Databases Data is one of the most important tools of our time. Its usage is now pervasive throughout all aspects of society: from air transport to banking, construction to dentistry, from education to farming and beyond. 89. Here's Why I'll Continue Buying NFTs Tech investor, Visa Kannan, reflects on becoming a new NFT-owner. What the upside scenarios look like, the value NFTs bring and also if she would buy another. 90. Tokenization of Intellectual Property Rights — Part 3: Trade Secrets & Their Tokenization In the last two posts, I tried to give information about IP rights in general and discussed patent rights and if they fit in tokenization. If this is the first time you check my page, I recommend you to check my last two articles: here and here . 91. Dapps Need To Go Beyond Client/Server Models If They Want Higher Adoption Rates About a year ago I was excited to hear about the growing number of Decentralized Applications (Dapps) appearing on the EOS mainnet. I started to investigate these Dapps and came away disappointed. Most of the, so-called Dapps were traditional client/server web applications that simply utilized a blockchain component, called a smart contract that existed on the blockchain. 92. How to Code Solidity Smart Contract CRUD Functions: The Right Way Mastering how to create, read, update, and delete records from the blockchain is a skill you must understand. Yes, you can delete stuff from the blockchain... 93. Fifth Generation of Blockchain Technology Despite the vast improvements in the blockchains of the fourth generation, there were still notable challenges like Interfacing complex data 94. Koinos Blockchain v0.3.0 Released: Fee-Less Blockchain Enters The Fray The 3rd and FINAL version of Koinos, the most flexible blockchain EVER, is now LIVE 95. Splyt’s Reconceptualization of Affiliate Marketing: Top Trends Simply Explained Affiliate marketing is a lucrative way for web users to leverage their network to generate additional income through third-party sales. Until recently, these partnerships were hard to establish in a way that proved mutually beneficial for both parties. Now, there is an alternative way for sellers to increase e-commerce sales and for independent marketing intermediaries to earn a commission. Splyt takes the guesswork out of affiliate marketing, creating a way for sellers to gain access to affiliate marketers without taking on additional monetary risk. 96. How Can You Create a Million Dollar App? Every man is born equal. That’s how our parents and grandparents always kept us in check. Based on the promise of equality they wanted to push us to our very limits. 97. What does De Mean in DeFi and What it Implies for the Blockchain Industry The idea of blockchain was first introduced in 1991 by Stuart Haber and Scott Stornetta. It was not until 2008 that the first blockchain was conceptualized by Nakamoto Satoshi and created Bitcoin. Since then, numerous projects emerged hoping to revolutionize the blockchain space. 98. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Testnet Launch & Benchmarking [Part IV] So, you have chosen the engine and implemented the first version of your blockchain. Now, full-scale testing is required to test the network stability under changes. Potential users and validators will be able to prepare their services in advance for real conditions if there’s a test network (or testnet) - the most complete copy of the main network. 99. The Proof of EOS' Flexibility Lies In Its Comparison with Steemit In my opinion, the most important part of EOS is “OS”. After many architecture redesigns and refactoring, EOS became an excellent blockchain-based OS allowing projects to launch fast and secure blockchains with a flexible account system and fully functional smart contracts. 100. Time, Space, and DACs: The Way Ahead While regarding how to form a DAC, people are too optimistic or ideal. It seems DAC will start from scratch by itself when connecting people (it's definitely not, remember the Guild that the Mandalorian has joined, it is a typical DAC, you can see how complicated it is), no clear path was given or discussed so far. DAC would be the mainstream value creation entity in the Value Internet Era. 101. In A World of Rigid Opinions and Rules, Be As Fluid As Water Why the blockchain and cryptocurrency revolution is something to be embraced. 102. Building Your Own Blockchain in Java [A How-To Guide] As we know blockchains are designed to be immutable.\nHere we will design a simple blockchain that will help you understand how hashing makes a blockchain immutable with just a few lines of Java Code. 103. How to Exploit a Solidity Constructor In this guide, we'll be diving into solidity vulnerabilities and exploiting a solidity constructor. 104. A Deep Dive Analysis of Cyberspace Economies Blockchain economies exist in cyberspace and regular economies exist in geographical space. Cyberspace is inherently different from geographical space. That said, we believe it is not a stretch to assert that a blockchain fits the definition of an economy. 105. Network Effects in Blockchain Games: Content is Still King The past two years have been filled with much hype but little traction around blockchain games. 106. Can Blockchain Lead Towards Self-Incentivized Open Source Development? Long before the invention of Bitcoin, the computerized world has become dependent on open source developers. Some pieces of code such as Internet browsers, operating systems, and code libraries have become so essential that it is unanimously agreed upon that they should not be controlled by a single company, who might charge exorbitant fees for their usage, withhold the software from certain users for any reason, or do other nefarious things with the code. 107. How the Blockchain Will Improve Data Security As data privacy becomes sophisticated, so does it protection with the blockchain offering potential ways to secure it. 108. Could Block Proposals Be Fair and Efficient Without Proof of Work (PoW)? PoW is a simple and elegant consensus algorithm. Every node solves a simple cryptographic puzzle, whose solution is arrived at by making rapid guesses, and whoever guessed the right answer first is chosen to produce the next block on the network. That’s it. 109. 10 Blockchain Simulators And Testnets For All Your Testing Needs Nowadays Blockchain is becoming a very powerful technology due to its unique advantageous features as immutability, decentralization, distributed and shared database or ledger. 110. What Git Could Look Like in Web 3.0 A Distributed Version Control System that can be navigated via a block explorer. 111. What Is Ethereum? And What Is Its Relevance to Decentralization? A common mistake occurs when Ethereum and Ether are used interchangeably to describe cryptocurrency. But that is not entirely accurate. 112. How The Hotstuff Protocol is NOT Secure? Each participant stores a tree of pending commands locally, in addition to the state variables viewNumber (starting at 1, stores the highest QC it voted to pre-commit), and prepareQC (starts at nil), lockedQC (starts at nil, stores the highest QC it voted to commit). When a “new-view” or round starts, a public function determines the leader from the current participants. 113. Unlocking the Next Level of Decentralized Gaming Pt.3 The gaming industry is on the cusp of a revolution thanks to blockchain technology. Where does Cartesi fit into the future of in-game economies? 114. Cross-Blockchain Implementation on A Decentralized Service Node Network Blocknet Protocol is a blockchain-agnostic platform designed to help developers launch new applications using features from various blockchains. If developers want to build on EOS but use smart contracts from Ethereum, they can with Blocknet. 115. Sharding in QuarkChain — A Deep Dive into State Partitioning Overview Design of QuarkChain Sharding 116. A Legal Strategy for Regulating Blockchain This article discusses how financial regulators can regulate smart contracts in such a way that the adoption of the blockchain is feasible. I will argue that to regulate cryptocurrencies without destroying it, fungibility must be maintained, and it must be treated as money. 117. Proof of Work vs. Proof of Stake: How Different Are They Really? Proof of work and proof of stake are the two most popular transaction validation methods on blockchains. Both have compelling arguments as to why they are more efficient, cheaper, more scalable or more secure, so let’s tackle what makes each different and why it matters. [118. How Velocity Can Change Data Storage And Propagation In Blockchain Nodes?](https://hackernoon.com/how-velocity-can-change-data-storage-and-propagation-in-blockchain-nodes-07x3z8b) Blockchain technologies have been disruptive and propagate the democratization of the data. This has led to its wider usage and popularity. The blockchain paradigm has shifted from financial usage towards application development usages. 119. How can we make social media better platforms? Cloud has some benefits and some downsides. Hard Drives also have some benefits and some downside. Blockchain combines the both, leaving out the downside 120. Why Does Mukesh Ambani Have Faith in Blockchain? In the next ten years, Ambani predicted that the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry would undergo unavoidable changes. 121. Leverage Blockchain-based Data Sharing for AI-powered Networks [A How-To Guide] Recent developments in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms have powered network automation. Mobile Network Operators(MNOs) are now using AI-based modules to automate the network using data authorized in their rented/owned areas for network distribution. 122. Understanding IBCO: Can Another Crypto-Funding Mechanism Yield Accountable Results? TLDR: IBCO is the new primitive for crypto projects funding, solving for the main issues of ICOs such as lack of accountability, lack of liquidity and flawed price discovery mechanics for the token itself. 123. The Graph and Web3 Take On Google and Web2: The Impending Data Economy Wars Nicknamed "The Google of Blockchains," The Graph indexes blockchain data without the need for a trusted-third party. 124. Prepare Yourself for the Tokenization of Everything I have the privilege of being a member of the Government Blockchain Association. 125. Blockchain Use Cases: Cutting Through the Hype Since 2013, blockchain startups have raised over $23 billion, with the vast majority of that investment coming from Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). Between eliminating intermediaries and having short investment timeframes, the advantages of crypto fundraising proved to be massive. 126. Blockchain Mass Adoption: What Are The Main Blockers? Let’s talk today about the mass adoption of the blockchain. 127. Accommodating Data-Based Networks on the Blockchain The need to organize data is now, and we have to scale with it. 128. I Wonder What Satoshi Thinks of Bitcoin Today Bitcoin is the top crypto asset in the cryptocurrency market but most crypto enthusiasts would argue that it does not deserve the spot and Satoshi might agree. 129. On-chain Transaction Fees: Why Economics Matter? Analysis of transaction fees has long been overlooked in the blockchain area, with the first papers in the academic literature being published from 2014 (Houy) onwards. 130. What Comes After Adam Smith and Keynes? [A Deep Dive] In the morning, we rub our eyes and stretch ourselves, ready for a new day. After washing,we open the refrigerator, take out the sandwiches and milk we bought last night, put them in the microwave to heat up, and perhaps go to the living room to open the meditation videos stored in the tablet and relax with the rhythm of music. 131. A Brief Overview of Blockchain Testing and Benchmarking Tools Testing solutions for distributed systems today are usually built for a specific type of blockchain or its forks. Some of them are open source projects, others are SaaS, but the majority are in-house solutions. However, they all solve similar problems. 132. Crypto-Biometrics: A Better Solution For Trust and Security of Blockchain A better alternative being proposed in many research papers is using biometrics to allow access. Crypto-Biometrics is a combination of mathematics, cybersecurit 133. "Our magic is 360-degree Market Analysis, Trading Signals & Sentiment Analysis" - Spencer Randall Houston, Texas “Would you ever invest in something you don’t understand?” Spencer Randall asked me. It is a compelling question, one of the challenges preventing mass cryptocurrency adoption. “People don’t understand Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. That’s why we’re here to share our insights, analysis, and make more people aware of this asset class.” 134. Blockchain Technology Reduces the Attack Surface in Identity Management Incorporation of blockchain technology assists to combat evolving identity theft and unauthorized access and in the prevention of illicit money transfers. 135. Enable Full Blockchain API access By Removing The Middle-Man on Ethereum and EVM-Based Blockchains The problem in accessing of Ethereum blockchain, the 'gatekeepers' to writing on the blockchain, the ultimate solution and allowing (no OS) device access 136. How I Bought A Laptop With Money Earned Using My Smartphone: My 2022 in Review Imagine what it would be like if one person's life changed after hearing my story and if a thousand more read it. 137. Crypto Going To The Moon and Stars! I remember the excitement of the space race as a young child, excitement recently reawakened by the 50th anniversaries of the moon landings. 138. The Centralizing Forces of Decentralization: Why do we keep Enabling This? It has been almost three years now since we last heard the promises of mass adoption, usability, scalability, proof of X and all those phrases no one really understood. While others saw that time as a period of prosperity, I would have to disagree and point out a few flaws in the system. 139. The Stargate Testnet - 3 Reasons For Checking It Out Cosmos Stargate aims to deliver the promise of interchain communication among hundreds of independent blockchains. Imagine a blockchain that is able to create and exchange assets among many other blockchains in the Universe. 140. The Underyling Technologies and Guiding Principles Behind Privacy Coins We are all familiar with digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and EOS. The development of digital currency to the present has gone through a special development stage, during which the prices of various digital currencies have skyrocketed and attracted countless people. 141. Cleaning Out The Kitchen 👨🍳 — Student’s Life Used to Explain Blockchain 🔗 142. Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 3 : Hashing Functions With the third episode of our shared journey, we will uncover the meaning of the hashing function, share a ride on the Avalanche effect, and much more! 143. The Overfitting Challenge in Blockchain Analysis Machine learning models tend to overfit when used with blockchain datasets. What is overfitting and how to address it? 144. From 0 to 1000 Nodes on a Testnet: Case Study on Avalanche Denali What is a testnet? 145. 12 Years of Blockchain: Where Are The Applications? There were a lot of talking about where and how blockchain is suitable. Attempting to stick the blockchain everywhere and to everything is a parody. 146. Model-Driven Smart Contract Development for Everyone TL;DR 147. How Blockchain Networks Plan To Interact With The Global Economy Global GDP rose by 2.2% in 2019, the slowest since the financial crisis of 2008 - 2009. Despite the impact of Covid-19, the global economy is expected to expand by 2.4% in 2020. 148. The Evolution of The Public-Private Key Encryption in Blockchain Systems There are many different methods to verify a user’s identification. Although the management of authentication and active sessions has come a long way, simple password authentication has not been able to provide sufficient security to support the rapid growth in data, advancements in mobile and cloud technologies, and increasing volumes of security breaches. 149. Blockchain Bridges: How Do They Even Work? As blockchains flourish on their way to pollinating the world economy with the power of distributed ledgers, interoperability between networks becomes essential to sustaining this paradigm shift. 150. The War against COVID-19: Where we Stand and How Blockchain Could Help Us ‘Corona virus’ (or COVID-19 as it is formally known) is the foremost topic on everyone’s mind today. Scanning our social media feed or checking the official website to stay updated with the latest news regarding the disease has almost become second nature. No dinner table discussion and no phone conversations is complete without a reference to the mayhem this disease has left in its wake. 151. #Mythbusting - Blockchain Is Just A Glorified Database The most common mistake is that blockchain — the database. This error is often even allowed to be used by crypto leaders. 152. Why Is Everyone Talking About The Blockchain? Everyone is talking about blockchain technology. Find out how the blockchain wave has taken over multiple industries and why. 153. Connecting The Dots Between Blockchain and Sustainability Growing up in South Africa, the team at Wildcards witnessed first-hand the impact of poaching, pollution, poisoning and other forms of destructive human behavior leading to the extinction and endangerment of hundreds of animal species. 154. Cryptography-Based Voting and The US Election: Science Fiction & Stories From Potential Futures These stories are from a two-part project. While this part is science fiction, the other part is about reality. Both parts are about mobile, blockchain, and cryptographically secure voting in the context of the US election system. (Reality Piece: link). 155. NFTs and the future of - not just digital - ownership Before the widespread use of high-speed internet, distribution of software, music and movies was mostly anchored in physical media. Buyers of CDs and DVDs could sell the albums they no longer wanted or movies they had seen in secondary marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon or locally on Craigslist. 156. Digital IDs Can Prevent Information Warfare: A Deep Dive Despite the widespread controversy in the aftermath of the 2016 U.S. election, the public generally isn't aware that the term 'fake news' hardly captures the full extent of information manipulation on social media. 157. Ethereum is the De-facto Standard for Blockchain Apps - Unhashed #7 Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto. 158. Comprehensive List of Banks using Blockchain Technology in 2020 [Updated] Updated & Revised to include over 400 Banks & Financial Institutions using blockchain technology in 2020 159. Anything Built on Top of Legacy Architecture is at Risk — Unhashed #4 Benjamin Diggles, the co-founder and CRO of Constellation Network explains how Constellation Network is working to improve the current scenario 160. Learn To Make Better Marketing Decisions For Your Blockchain Startup Today what I want to talk to you about is who should influence your marketing decisions. 161. Revising The Basics of Blockchain Part 2: Blockchain Consensus Mechanisms A Beginner’s Guide to Understanding the Blockchain (Part 2: Blockchain Consensus Mechanisms) 162. Revising The Basics of Blockchain Part 1: Introduction A very Beginner-friendly Guide to Understanding the Blockchain (Part 1: Introduction to Blockchain Technology) 163. Using the Michelson Programming Language to Write Smart Contracts on Tezos [A How-To Guide] - Part 3 Learn how to use the Michelson programming language and write smart contracts on Tezos 164. If You Were To Restart Your Blockchain Startup From Scratch In 2020. What Would You Do Differently? For the last three years, the hype in blockchain space went from its highest ever to the lowest point. There are a lot of niches where blockchain technology found its product market fit, such as exchanges, cross-border payments, grey market financial operations, DeFi (not quite yet, but it works). But there are still tons of areas where it didn’t. 165. Global Trading on the Blockchain - Opportunity or A Pipedream? Industries and governments are continuously seeking ways to optimize the movement of goods, data, and currencies across global supply chains. Global growth needs a jumpstart. 166. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Game of Validators [Part V] In some blockchains validators are pre-defined, in others independent teams and individuals own the nodes. Game-based approach is an excellent way to choose validators wisely. 167. Fighting Wealth Inequality with Blockchain and Tokenization [Deep Dive] While Bloomberg has celebrated the best decade in history for financial returns, it is not a coincidence that wealth inequality has reached proportions not seen since the roaring´20s. And while this does not seem to concern the financial elites — who celebrated another fat end of the year — this is in reality a major concern for all the others, the 99,..%ers. 168. 4 Blockchain Projects Leading the Charge Into the Future of Online Monetization Discover which blockchain platforms are enabling both web users and businesses to monetise their time, data, content and more in 2021 and beyond. 169. Everything You Need to Know About DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) Learn everything about DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations), and how they could disrupt your industry. 170. Beware the Dusting Attack That Endangers The Privacy of Blockchain Transactions A dusting attack involves sprinkling crypto wallets with minuscule amounts of crypto to connect multiple addresses to a single owner. While these attacks are relatively new and nobody has really been able to say for sure what the exact motives behind them are, what is clear is that they represent a significant threat to privacy on the blockchain. 171. Quantum Computing vs Blockchain Cryptography - Facts, Myths, and Synergies The biggest danger to Blockchain networks from quantum computing is its\nability to break traditional encryption. 172. SoulSwap Finance Interview: The New DeFi Protocol on Fantom In this post we'll look at SoulSwap Finance, how it works and how it fits into the DeFi ecosystem on Fantom. 173. Women in Blockchain | Changing the Status Quo 174. Scale and Decentralization Shouldn’t Be at Odds The blockchain industry has been caught in a very limited mindset of how to judge a blockchain’s potential for meeting the needs of the modern digital economy. Transactions per second (TPS), the dominant unit for measuring the ability to scale, appears to be the only concern when designing blockchains. 175. Blockchain-Verified Sentiment The explosion of content on the world wide web, social media and chat networks greatly increased the interest in sentiment analysis from a growing number and variety of interested parties. 176. Reboot: A New Operating System for Humanity It's the end of the world as we know it, humanity is programmable and our operating system is getting a reboot. The question is when the system is back online what will be in its place? 177. NEM Introduces Symbol & A New Multi-Layer Network for Enhanced Trustlessness Kailin O'Donnell is the Director and Co-Founder of NEM Ventures, the VC and Investments arm of the NEM Blockchain Ecosystem. Kailin is a DLT advocate who has been deeply involved in NEM since before launch, coding some early SDKs for NIS1 and Symbol, and has assisted multiple companies building on the NEM blockchain. 178. Facebook's Libra is a Banker's Nightmare and the Banks Will Fight Back The impact of Libra on Global Finance 179. Your Privacy is Not Guaranteed Online: Introducing A Framework for Privacy in eCommerce via Bitcoin In today's world of cancel culture, doxxing, and collusion between tech companies and government agencies to harass and interfere with businesses that offend their delicate sensibilities, there is a need for the ability to conduct online business in a way that protects the privacy of the business, its employees, suppliers and customers. 180. Cryptography-Based Voting and The US Elections: The Reality This is a two-part project. This part is about reality. The other part is science fiction. Both are about mobile, blockchain, and cryptographically secure voting systems in the context of US elections. (Science Fiction: link) 181. The Darkhorse Dapp Killer: A Deep Dive into The Tezos Architecture, Governance, and Scalability Tezos certainly stands out from the mass of the many ICO projects of 2017 due to the continuing positive financial development of its token. This alone makes it interesting to deal with the Tezos project. A look at the basics of the project should help to understand if the chances for a further good development of the project are positive or if there are obvious dangers or bigger obstacles and a lot of Hopiom is involved. 182. IPFS is A Pied Piper With No Flute and Here Are the Reasons As popular as it may seem within our circles, the word “ Decentralization” didn’t really find a soft spot in everyone's hearts. 183. Blockchain as a Distributed File System: How Would It Work? In this article, we propose a blockchain network that acts as a centralized append-only distributed file system (DFS) such as Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) or Google File System (GFS). The potential advantages of blockchain as a distributed file system (BaaDFS) include: 184. Decentralized Internet: A Sitcom Pipe-Dream or An Impending Possibility Viewers of popular HBO sitcom Silicon Valley would already be familiar with the idea of Decentralized Internet. Termed as the ‘new Internet’ in the series, the lead characters conceive a decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) network built using smartphones. They even create their own coin and launch an ICO. 185. Can DeFi dApps Compete with the Existing Financial Infrastructure? Decentralized finance dApps (DeFi) are, without a doubt, the way we can see real progress being made in regard to the general adoption of cryptocurrencies. As we know them now, cryptocurrencies are still climbing the adoption curve. 186. What is Supernode Proof of Stake and Can it Replace Proof of Stake? One of the most important aspects of any blockchain network is the consensus algorithm that is used to validate transactions. In centralized systems like Visa and MasterCard, transactions are verified by a host of authorities. On the other hand, in a decentralized system like blockchain, the network nodes need a set of rules to help them arrive at consensus\nregarding the authenticity of new transactions. This is where the consensus algorithm comes in. 187. Telegram Open Network Architecture Explained by A Network Validator [Deep Dive] The launch of Telegram Open Network mainnet has been delayed till early 2020, meanwhile, the testing of TON blockchain is in progress. Test network has been relaunched on 15 November 2019. 188. How Do Non-Custodial Exchanges Work Without A User Management System? Introduction: Another CEX Excuse 189. How Not To Run Out of Gas in Ethereum 190. How NOT To Fracture A Layer 1 Chain! As of today, there are over 24 layer-1 blockchain projects just within the first 100 listings in coinmarketcap.com. Guess, what? Each of them claims to be the “next-big-thing”, still they are just a broken iteration of one other. 191. Here's How I Developed the Fastest Ethereum Wallet. Ever. I call it the Ethereum Gatling Gun 192. What Can We Do to Spur Mass Blockchain Adoption in 2020? This week I asked a few blockchain founders a different question (the previous interviews can be found here). All of the founders I talked with are from different niches, including infrastructure projects, crypto trading tools, blockchain-based social apps, and more. If you’re someone who monitors the blockchain field, then you’ll definitely want to bookmark this article so that you can see which answers became a reality at the end of the year. 193. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Mainnet Support The main network is running, transactions are being sent, the wallet is working. What's next? In this article, we will consider how to maintain a network and solve its problems. 194. 8 Prominent Blockchain Trends You Should Know About In 2022 In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top trends that are currently emerging within the blockchain space, touching on the companies that are at the for 195. A Brief Look Into Ripple (XRP): Banks, Pre-mines, and Lawsuits tldr; This post is a brief look into the different aspects (good, bad, and ugly) of the XRP token and Ripple Labs, the company. It is important to separate the two while also investigating the indisputable overlap between the token and the company. 196. Cross-Chain Interoperability : Enabling The Future of DeFi You walk into a coffee shop and want to start your day with a grande Cappuccino. The barista starts making your coffee, and you’re sitting at your table, staring at the birds chirping outside the window. 197. Co-Chains: Bridging Public and Private chains as a way to INTEROPERABILITY? Blockchain industry is developing at a very high pace of innovation, adjusting and tuning its parameters, trying to find its market fit. There are thousands of projects available on the CMC, but just a few really worth a bigger attention. Lets try to briefly review the industry, its trends, where we are heading, and how Hybrid platforms (priv+pub) fit into a bigger picture. 198. Build a “Smart Blockchain” with Python [DIY] In this article, we are going to implement a simple and plain “smart blockchain” with Python language and compare it with a blockchain. We hope that by doing this, the main concepts and advantages of this technology will be more clearly specified and welcomed by the developers and the blockchain community. 199. Diving into Ethereum's Virtual Machine(EVM): the future of Ewasm Ethereum is a blockchain with a built-in Turing-complete programming language. It allows anyone to create a decentralised application, by making use of Ethereum smart contracts. 200. From Web 1.0 to Web3: How the Internet Grew Over The Years This is a written version of the talk I gave at WAQ19. Watch the video with English captions on YouTube. 201. The Koinos Blockchain Whitepaper: Evolving Framework With Modular Upgradeability and Governance Hi Hackernoon community, I'm Andrew Levine, the CEO of OpenOrchard, the developers of the Koinos blockchain. I am excited to announce that on October 13th we will be releasing a brand new cryptocurrency named KOIN onto the Ethereum network. 202. Alternative Avenues to Raise Funds as a DApp Developer in 2020 Admit it! Startups are hard, why? Because in startup space we are looking at a problem that no one is solving or an incumbent is making lives miserable there and we improve the state, we add value, we find a new business model while doing so and somehow make that startup - now turned into a business - self sustainable! 