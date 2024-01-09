How to Connect a MetaMask Wallet with HackerNoon

has come to stay and HackerNoon is not taking a back seat in its evolution. HackerNoon has created an o . This aligns with their objective of minting a Web3 identity for their users. Web3 ption for users to sign up and login with their crypto wallet According to HackerNoon, HackerNoon’s web3 identities enable users map their HackerNoon profiles to a wallet of their choice. Another advantage is that you do not need to remember your wallet address to receive crypto like Ethereum, into your wallet. You can now use the new HackerNoon identity that has been assigned to you to receive crypto into your wallet. Your HackerNoon identity is always a combination of your “@” tag and .hackernoon. For example: . You can read more . omotundeedun_356grio8.hackernoon here There is an ongoing . You need to connect a wallet with your hackernoon profile and mint a namespace to enter this contest. I tried connecting my MetaMask wallet with HackerNoon using my mobile device. This process was unsuccessful, despite having MetaMask installed on my device. I kept on getting an error message telling me to install a wallet like MetaMask. bitcoin mining writing contest by GoMining Therefore, how can you link your wallet with HackerNoon? This guide will show you the step-by-step process to link a MetaMask wallet with HackerNoon on your PC. is a trusted crypto wallet that manages all your web3 assets in one place. MetaMask Requirements : Create a hackernoon account . HackerNoon account here A PC or Monitor How to download MetaMask on chrome. The steps below show you how to install MetaMask on a chrome browser: Visit the official MetaMask . website Click the button on the web page. Download for chrome Click on the button on the new web page. Add to chrome Select in the popup window. This is chrome letting you know the permissions MetaMask will have on your browser. add extension Chrome will begin the installation process. Once the installation is completed, you should see a popup like this: The next step is to set up MetaMask on your pc. Setting up MetaMask on your pc. After installing MetaMask, the browser will automatically open a new tab for you to set up your MetaMask wallet. It should look like this this: You can either choose to create a new MetaMask wallet or import an existing one. Follow this to create a new MetaMask wallet on your pc. guide Below are the steps to import an existing MetaMask wallet: Select the option. import an existing wallet Agree to the on-boarding rules by selecting the option. I agree Type your secret recovery phrase (the 12 seed words) you were given when you created the wallet. Click on the button to continue. confirm Create a new password. This allows you to login to your wallet on your pc without the secret phrase. Keep the checkbox checked and import your wallet by clicking the button. import my wallet You have successfully imported your wallet. You should see the congratulatory message below: Click to continue. Got it You need to pin MetaMask to your browser to allow it function correctly. MetaMask will show you how to do this in two easy steps. Once this is done, you would see the MetaMask icon on your browser. Connecting your MetaMask wallet to your HackerNoon profile. The final step is to connect your MetaMask wallet to your profile. Follow the steps below to do this: Go to your on HackerNoon. web3 profile Click on the button. Connect wallet Select a wallet to connect with your HackerNoon profile. Click the button. Next Complete the process by clicking the button. Connect On your web3 profile, you would find a new button titled Mint a Namespace. Click on it to create your web3 identity. Your profile should now look like this: Conclusion Congratulations on successfully connecting your MetaMask wallet with your HackerNoon profile. You can now participate in the and login with your wallet on HackerNoon. Is this guide helpful? I hope to hear from you in the comments section. GoMining writing contest