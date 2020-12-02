How to Build Your Own Video Sharing Website/App (Like YouTube) in 2021

If you are much interested in creating your own video sharing website/app like YouTube, the following post will assure you on the valuable tips on “how to get started with video sharing app & generate profitable revenue with it.

As we know, one of the leading video sharing websites, YouTube’s net worth is estimated to be $160 billion. This is dozens of times higher than what it was in 2006 when Google acquired it.

You might have heard the sentence “The massive respiratory of any video content where it is originated was YouTube”. 90% of the world’s video content redistributed to other channels are from YouTube. From entertaining videos to educational, from White House press release to online worships, YouTube has been the destination of video content.

A Wide View on Video Sharing Sites and YouTube’s Monopoly Towards Video Content Market

As time passes, the value of video sharing websites like YouTube, Vimeo & Netflix is towering its net worth rate due to the trend that is popularizing. It is significantly noticeable that YouTube has taken over the world of video sharing industry with its sublime features, functionalities, and personalization's.

If Google’s YouTube is stock, it would have a potential to worth at least $75 billion. As referred YouTube is becoming entrenched just like how Facebook is being a part of the day to day life. On an average, people are using the YouTube six minutes a day. These promising insights are more than enough for enterprises and aspiring media professionals to start their own video sharing website like YouTube, Vimeo.

Before getting into the play, YouTube which is a two-sided sword has ample sublime qualities and pitfalls for content owners to increase the revenue.

Pitfalls of the Biggest Video Sharing Website — YouTube

Lack of Niche:

Captivating every user is the keynote for generating views. But, how would you relate the strategy with your own niche? Narrow down your own niche with the platform through personalizing the theme and platform isn’t applicable on YouTube.

Unethical & Fake Content:

YouTube is outperforming more than fake content for increasing the views and subscribers. YouTube isn’t customized in a way of preventing the hosting of unethical content which may spread fake news and result in illegal actions.

Too Big to Keep an Eye on Everything:

The video sharing website isn’t developed with a complete admin dashboard to track detailed video analytics. Too many content owners within the site would cause a huge number of video content uploads. This leads to unmanageable of the assets.

The worth of video sharing websites in the market and factors to compete with It

There’s so much you could do with a video sharing website or app, the ideal example you could find is YouTube. It experiences a total of 1.5 billion logged-in users every month and people use it in an average of 6 minutes everyday. So as an entrepreneur or content creator, you’d urge to create such a video sharing platform like YouTube with your own brand name.



Creating a Video Sharing Platform Like YouTube is Made Simple Now

Choose a video sharing platform provider who has all the infrastructure and features to build one.

Select the template or layout of your video sharing app interface that users would love to use.

Customize the design, Color, functionalities, and features that represent your brand.

Pick the platforms (Android, iOS or Web) where you want to publish your video sharing app.

Add multiple monetization models to generate revenue for every content viewership.

Add multiple features like social media sharing, live streaming, chat interactions to engage users.

Publish it on Plays tore or App Store and even on Web to attract more users.

The Cons You Should Know About the Most Popular Video Sharing App - YouTube

Before starting with its pitfalls, there are some golden rules you need to get better at to start monetizing every content on your YouTube channel.

You need to have a minimum of 1000 subscribers on your YouTube channel to set monetization.

All your videos must have generated 4,000 watch time hours over the last 12 months.

Google Owned YouTube keeps 45% of the advertising revenue generated from your videos.

YouTube app doesn’t carry a diverse set of monetization models for premium content.

Kids focused channels will expect a reduction in Ad revenue children's content policy.



The Must-Have Features To Augment the Performance

Drag & Drop / Remote Video Upload:

The Drag & Drop feature helps to upload ‘N’ number of videos from the local disk, Dropbox, Google drive etc. With the Remote video features, you can upload video/audio content from an HTTP or FTP locations automatically.

Frames Preview:

Change or customize the thumbnail of every video with the ideal video preview frame within the video sharing platform. The feature offers a maximum number of different thumbnail options to host videos from local disk or cloud.

Multi-channel Support

The feature enables the users to upload and share videos, playlist, subscribes with different profiles or from a default channel in the channel management page.

Playlist:

The feature brings a complete personalization to the end-user by adding the most favorite videos, songs within the website for an effective playback experience.

Responsive Design:

Enable your end-user to customize the entire video sharing website or channel to their preferred niche with multiple designs, templates, fonts etc.

Social Media Sharing:

The feature will let users share the most-liked videos on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram seamlessly in order to enhance engagement.

Monetization Models:

A video sharing website must possess a diverse set of monetization models such as subscription, pay per view, Advertisement and etc to generate revenue from all video content.

Multi-tiered Security:

One of the significant factor that ensures the security of the entire video asset under multi-layered security DRM, Watermarking etc in order to safeguard from unauthorized access.

Live Streaming

With the live streaming on video sharing application, can benefit in both the ways. It helps to reach a massive audience and engage them with video feed, chat and much more. A custom made YouTube app like video sharing sites can enable live streaming for instant reach of an audience.



Analytical Dashboard To Know When Your Audience Online

In the analytical dashboard, you can see when your audience is online. Graphical representation gives value with data when a channel’s audience is most active watching on any videos. This helps to reach the targeted audience at the right time.

Add Multiple Chapters To Your Content

The features enable you to add video chapters for each of your uploaded videos in the video sharing site. Each chapter breaks the videos into each section to give a clear idea of the context and allow them to rewatch different parts.

Schedule Community Post

Create engaging content to post on your community sections to drive more views and revenue. The community post features allows you to create scheduled posts with polls, GIFs, Images and Videos to engage with your audience.

Report Inappropriate Comment

An effective video sharing site like YouTube can have the feature to report and review on inappropriate comments to preserve the integrity of the brand. You can watch your community comments, review and report it in case of abusive comments.

So, now you are done with the essential features that a video sharing website must possess. As the video sharing website remains as a lucrative business, the demand over developing the one always been the complex for enterprises and business professionals.

The market is crowded with a massive number of video streaming solution providers to develop your own video sharing website and App like YouTube, Vimeo. Introducing VPlayed one of the leading video streaming solution provider serving to the global video content market.

VPlayed — A Futuristic Video Streaming Solution

So, What Makes VPlayed the Ideal Video Sharing Solution Provider For Content Owners & Broadcasters?

VPlayed, as an enterprise video streaming solution provider, backed with 300+ in-house developers assist every enterprise to build a video sharing website with headway features and technologies that heighten the performance compared to YouTube. VPlayed offers flexible hosting possibilities and solid security layers to protect every piece of video content from unauthorized access. Customization has been the vital feature that VPlayed possesses to adapt to your business expectations.

Being as the customization is a major part, VPlayed ensures content owners to build a video sharing app like YouTube with multiple monetization models such as Advertising, Subscription, Transactional and much more. On the other hand, VPlayed provides multiple DRMs and copyrights policies to enable your audience to watch videos through an intuitive video player with faster playback experience. VPlayed helps content owners to create video streaming services like YouTube with scalable CMS to distribute content to the right audience at the right time.

