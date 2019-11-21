Top 10 Best OTT (Over the Top) Video Platforms for 2020

Here is the top list of 10 best OTT Video platforms providers in the world market to kickstart your lucrative OTT business.

With the Over-the-top content is emerging at a fast rate, OTT content providers are in a hurry to exploit the new opportunities, though a massive number of users switch to OTT platforms from cord-cutting.

To understand the OTT service penetration into the market, as of January, there were around 164 OTT subscriptions per household in the U.S. The fact of doubling OTT service providers is that users weren’t able to find their interest (content) in one place, so users choose multiple numbers of OTT streaming platforms.

This made enterprises and businesses develop the best over-the-top video streaming platform to reach millions of users and deliver best quality content.

To make the process of discovering the best OTT video platform much easier than ever, we have curated top 10 ott platform providers in the market to skyrocket your over-the-top business model.

List of World’s Top OTT Video Streaming Service Providers in the Market

#1 Vplayed - Digital OTT Experience Platform

Vplayed' OTT TV solution help media, entertainment services, cable operators and others to launch an enhanced OTT video platform that unfurls the reach of crystal-quality video content across multiple platforms without hassles. Vplayed video solution also allows channel partners to upload their video content directly from the specific dashboard with effective analytics. Other highlighted features of Vplayed includes video content management, HD transcoding, Offline download, video monetization (OTT subscription, OTT TV advertising), social media integration, etc.

The OTT solution is equipped with streaming protocols and custom CDN to deliver high quality Over-the-top streaming content to multiple devices such as Smart TVs, OTT Apps. To attain a better reach of users, Vplayed has an effective OTT video marketing suite to organize, geo-target users and deliver outstanding OTT streaming experience.

The Good:

White Label & Fully Customizable Platform

In-built Video CMS

Cloud Transcoding

HLS Player

Multiple Revenue Models

Multi-platform DRM

#2 IBM Cloud Video - Premium OTT Service Provider

IBM Cloud Video is one of the lead player in providing OTT solution to direct and third party OTT streaming services. Over the top video management from IBM comes with granular access controls to to expand audience and monetize every user. The highlighted features of Ustream includes live and video on demand streaming, multi platform UX API, multi-DRM support, Flexible third-party billing APIs 9PayTV, iTunes, Google, Roku), etc.

The OTT Multi Streaming service provides an agile infrastructure to scale OTT users and attain a global presence. IBM Cloud also provides APIs to integrate the solution across platforms. IBM’s OTT business has powerful content management capabilities to deliver cross-screen continuity content.

The Good:

Content Delivery Network Integration

Live & Video On Demand Streaming

License and Rights Enforcement

Video Analytics & Reporting

#3 Contus Vplay - White Label OTT Solution

Contus Vplay is armed extensive Cloud OTT TV solution facilities that facilitate every form of OTT video streaming including SVOD, AVOD, PPV, etc. It boasts of robust security features like Digital Rights Management (DRM), encryption and access control. The OTT TV solution is based on an ingenious architecture and framework independently developed by Contus targeting new generation Over-the-top service providers. Other noteworthy features of Contus Vplay include catch-up tv, social gateway integration, custom reports & analytics, Video Discovery, video distribution & syndication, video monetization, etc.

More than streaming OTT content through a distributed platform, Contus Vplay’ Over the top service is capable of delivering OTT content across multiple devices such as Smartphones, TVs, Chromecast, Hybrid devices and anything of any size.

The Good:

100% Customizable Solution

On cloud/ On premise

Video Marketing Suite

Multiple Monetization Options

Advanced Access Control

#4 Kaltura - Over-The-Top Media Service

Kaltura OTT platform promises a hassle free launch of Over-the-top solution service embedded with video monetization, flexible customizations, social interactions, etc. Kaltura OTT TV is made up of 5 major modules including Kaltura MediaHub, MediaStore, MediaPrep, MediaX & MediaGo. Each module has specific OTT solutions like connected device content delivery, central access to video content, DRM control, etc.

On the other hand, Kaltura provides Cloud TV essential to stream OTT content across devices. The Kaltura TV platform is completely integrable on third-party services and provides the opportunity to customize the OTT TV service from choosing a 50+ pre-integrated partner’ solution for a different set of factors such as cloud infrastructure, CDN, etc.

The Good:

Powerful Video Enrichment Tools

Cloud Video Transcoding

Multi-account Management

#5 Ooyala - OTT Video Delivery Solution

Ooyala’s OTT video platform comes with eCommerce APIs and content specific product development facilities. The highlight of the OTT video solution is the Ooyala Revenue Builder which will help broadcasters to earn more revenue through proper channelizing of their owner content. As a turn-key solution, Ooyala’s ecommerce integrations serve amply in distributing TVOD, SVOD, live-to-VOD sort of contents.

Ooyala’ OTT TV technology is considered as one of the top OTT platforms which provides next-generation OTT streaming capabilities across multiple connected devices such as Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku & freestanding smart TVs. To optimize the video revenue opportunity, Ooyala offers comprehensive revenue chances through over the top TV streaming, OTT TV Subscription, OTT TV Live, OTT TV Advertising and much more.

The Good:

E-commerce Integration

Flexible Hosting

Faster Transcoding

#6 Quickplay - Multi Screen OTT Video Platform

QuickPlay is for all kinds of media content companies, but more apt for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Program Distributors) who need high flexibility and scalability. The OTT video solution is based on an open modular architecture and is market-ready for deployment in IPTV STBs and OTT devices with uniform user experience. Exclusive features of QuickPlay include live and VoD ingest, content programming, live sports streaming, workflow management, multi-DRM support, cross-platform viewing, etc.

Quickplay’ TV everywhere scale to offer OTT services across devices of any size and user base. Their OTT streaming platform leverages cloud-based architecture to deliver content to Apple TV, Chromecast, Smart TVs, OTT Apps and many more devices. With specialization in content distribution, Quickplay provides cloud-based OTT platforms with revenue models such as subscription, OTT advertising.

The Good:

Multi DRM Support

Flexible Monetization Control

Reduced Risk and TCO

#7 Uscreen.tv - Launch OTT TV & Mobile Apps

Uscreen creates independent OTT websites and apps. Fast encoding and multi-bitrate streaming enable 4K UHD quality viewing experience over a variety of devices including mobiles and smart TVs. The fully white-labeled platform is equipped with an HTML 5 player and is powered by 2 global CDN. It also offers tools to drive user engagement through email marketing, analytic reports, and third-party integrations. Subtitles and captions can be added to your videos in multiple languages.

With the infrastructure of content distribution everywhere, Uscreen’s OTT platform helps content creators, owners to launch their OTT streaming apps without complex coding. Their Over-the-top streaming service delivers content viewing experience across multiple channels like Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV and so on.

The Good

Flexible platform

Monthly & Customizable Subscription Plans

Enables Platform Branding

#8 ToTheNew - Digital Video Solution

To The New develops applications for devices like smart TV, gaming consoles and much more. Videos can be securely uploaded in bulk with DRM. Multiple monetization options like in-app purchase, third-party integrated ads, player branding are available. It has a dedicated OTT content management system for managing video content with metadata, asset management and geo-blocking.

ToTheNew’ multiscreen OTT service provides a custom Over-the-top app development and TV Everywhere capability to deliver OTT service across channels and devices. With a better understanding of OTT services, ToTheNew is equipped with robust CMS, DRMs, Marketing suites to amplify the reach of OTT content and create a better streaming experience.

The Good

White-label Platform

Analytics Dashboard

User-friendly Interface

#9 Zebra OTT - All-in-one OTT Platform

Zebra OTT deliver simpler IPTV and OTT solutions characterized by superior usability, flexibility, scalability and cost-efficiency. ZebraOTT, with flexible turnkey IPTV/OTT centralized solution can be interesting to telecom and cable operators, internet service providers and content owners. As Cloud TV Platform, ZebraOTT allow user to easily deliver, manage, monetize video content.

Being a Turnkey component of OTT streaming platforms, the solution is deployable on cloud infrastructure. The OTT platform is an easy-to-deploy cloud-oriented solution that delivers OTT content to multiple devices and platforms. Zebra OTT TV everywhere platform provides subscription and advertising models to create a revenue generation opportunity.

The Good:

Catchup TV

Stream Capturing

Real-time & Detailed Analytics

#10 Vidmind - End to End OTT Video Software

Vidmind’s OTT platform is intended for cable operators, content serving companies and OTT service providers alike. The platform can be used for quick launch of TV services at minimal cost. Additional features of Vidmind’s OTT solution include subscriber management, content management, customer care, reporting & analytics, etc. The service delivery platform is made up of Live TV streaming, app market, multi-screen viewing, etc.

Vidmind is one of the best enterprise Video OTT platform provider for content owners to deliver Over the top streaming content on multiple devices OTT Apps, Smart TV, Chromecast and much more. Their over-the-top services provide flexible integration on applications with all the tools to analyze, deliver over the top content to targeted audiences.

The Good:

Multi-user Profile

Social and Personalization Engine

Advanced Content Management System

It’s Time To Pick The Right OTT Platform Provider That Best Suits Your Needs

There are quite a huge number of OTT platform providers in the market where each solution offers different features and functionalities that fits different OTT business needs. I suggest you choose an enterprise OTT solution provider that has a stable security, subscription model, diverse monetization models and Over-the-top infrastructure to scale your OTT service across the globe and generate revenue with each OTT content streaming.







