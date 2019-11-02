8 Best White Label (VOD) Video On Demand Platforms

81% of internet and mobile audiences watched more live video in 2016 than in 2015. The endless choices of video on demand in the form of series, documentaries, movies, music videos and what not has turned video on demand into quite a massive industry.

Did you watch..? Has been the long conversation asked everywhere right from offices to colleges. Even though adults in the US receive an average of 206 television channels but yet they prefer online video, specifically live and on-demand.

The VoD revenue segment amounts to around 36,93M US $ in 2020 and is predicted to grow.

Online video on demand streaming will open up a new way of entertainment for consumers with equal business possibilities. Music directors, movie makers, independent pop artists, why; even corporate houses are joining the video on demand rush to strike gold.

There are many video on demand solutions out there, but only a few make the cut to the top. Here is our list of the very best video on demand platforms with great poise and promise.

Top Global VOD Platform Providers To Kickstart Your Video On Demand Business

1. Vplayed - Enterprise-grade Video On Demand Solution

Vplayed, an white-label video on demand solution that can be used by businesses to create their own VOD service on any medium. Its fully customizable platform that has power to meet all the video on demand requirements of any magnitude. Education, sports, music websites, entertainment channels, media houses, corporate conferences and much more can benefit from Vplayed video on demand solution.

On the other hand, Vplayed’ VOD platform has the capability to deliver content across millions of devices respectively geographical location through a solid content management engine. The solution offers an effective marketing suite to market your content and reap profitable revenue with multiple monetization models such as SVOD, AVOD, TVOD and much more. On top of this, Vplayed is configured with enterprise security functionalities such as DRM, Geo-blocking, SSL and so on to protect against unauthorized access and copyrights issues.

Vplayed Video on Demand Software Boasts of Multiple Business-Building Features Like:

Video Content Management

Reliable Video Hosting

Fully Customizable

Exhaustive Access Control

Video Monetization (SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, Pay Per View, Coupons)

2 Contus Vplay - A Customizable VOD Platform

Contus Vplay is a VOD platform provider that puts forward a solid pack of benefits that media entrepreneurs can leverage to the maximum. It is an ideal single point video on demand solution for all kinds of users like video creators, publishers, broadcasters, independent artists and many others who want to stream their video to a global customer base.

Contus Vplay also provides an intuitive HTML5 player to deliver HD quality on-demand content to viewers across devices with exponential playback features. The VoD solution is equipped with advanced CMS that enables users to discover the right content through easy search options. Contus Vplay also facilitates easy tracking and monitoring of content views, graphical user locations and much more.

Highlight Features of Contus Vplay Readymade Video on Demand Platform Includes:

Multiple Video Monetization Options

Live Video Streaming Service

Video Hosting & Management

Digital Rights Management

Video Content Syndication

100% Customizable Solution

3 Brightcove - Video Publishing Platform

Single, complete and all-featured video on demand platform. That is shortest way of explaining Brightcove. Brightcove has some serious skills up its sleeves with which it beats ad blockers and delivers promotional video content to viewers for maximum conversion. And for customers, it renders an unparalleled video viewing experience on any device, at any time, anywhere they like without any hindrance.

Their platform is equipped with multiple monetization models such as Pay-per-view, subscription and so on. To amplify the reach of every content delivered across the devices, the VoD streaming platform is integrated with effective marketing tools to track and manage the reach of every content in one insightful platform.

Features That Make Brightcove a State-of-the-art Video on Demand Platform Provider Include:

Video & Ad Monetizatio n

Live Video Streaming

Analytic Reports

High-end Security

Social Media Integration

4 Uscreen .tv - Sell Videos Online

Uscreen is among the most leading on-demand platforms for content creators to upload, distribute and monetize content across any device. Uscreen platforms are compatible with a wide range of use cases such as Event streaming, Educational, Fitness and much more. The solution is configured with stable distribution and monetization models to sell your content with a diverse set of monetization models.

The video on demand streaming platform has in-built themes to build a stunning video website with templates available within the platform. The solution has a proven track record of helping Yoga Enthusiast and Guitarists in achieving a revenue benefit up to 162% than physical performance Uscreen also provides a white-label solution to host content with your own brand name and take control of the entire content management right from distribution to maintaining under a secure environment.

Uscreen Video on Demand Service Boasts of Multiple Business-Building Features Like:

Multiple Monetization Formats (Buy, Rent, Sell)

Scheduled Content Delivery

Video Progress Tracking

Customizable Themes

SEO Friendly

5 Muvi - Multi Screen Video-on-demand Service

Muvi is a globally acclaimed VOD platform provider promises to help its customers build the next Netflix, Hulu, Udemy, TEd or any relatable (and popular) VOD platform. And there is enough reason to believe Muvi as it enables video content creators to launch their own Over-the-top video on demand platform instantly without breaking a sweat.

Being a leader in the market, Muvi provides the required infrastructure, CMS, HTML5 based video player and much more essentials to deliver high-quality on demand videos to users. On the heavier note, Muvi white label vod platform offers quite an effective number of monetization models to reap better profit with each of the content.

Muvi Helps Develop Media-centric Live and On-demand Video Platforms With Technology Like:

Video CMS

CDN Video Delivery

Video Hosting

Online Video Player

Video Transcoding

All Video Formats & Codecs

6 Ooyala - Flex Media Platform

Ooyala wants to break the convention that TV belongs to the living room only. The video on demand platform is disrupting the media scene by delivering on demand video content to any device. For businesses it is devising exclusive revenue models that will no longer be reliant on viewership rates alone.

Ooyala with its powerful video platform capabilities can deliver value as an impeccable video management tool that can drive targeted video delivery and consumption through viewership analytics. Ooyala also aids in video playback, syndication, delivery,

Ooyala Online Video Solution’s Highlight Features Include:

Video Publishing

Video Monetization

Live Streaming

Over-the-top Service

7 Vidizmo - Video Streaming Software

VIdizmo is an all-in-one video streaming solution that is equipped with video streaming technology. VIDIZMO provides a number of ways to upload and ingest digital media content, and supports a wide variety of file formats for videos, audio, images, documents etc.

On top of all their streaming possibilities, they also offer video on demand streaming opportunities with monetization models to generate better revenue opportunities. Since it completely supports corporate streaming opportunities, they have a highly scalable content management system to track and deliver corporate videos across the geographical employees.

Highlighted Features:

On-demand HD streaming

Branded Media Portal

Advanced Analytical Tools

Integrate With API & Widget

Device Compatibility

8 Vixy Video - VOD Streaming Provider

Vixy Video is a SaaS-based video on demand platform provider with white-label possibilities for corporate, eLearning and Sports sectors to deliver on demand video over their own branded platform. The video-on-demand platform is designed with scalable CMS and CDN to manage and distribute video content to the right audience at the right time.

Vixy video’s VoD platform is integrated with faster playback video player and transcoder for effective streaming of content across devices without buffering. On the lighter part of video on demand platforms, the solution has the potential to integrate payment gateways and analytical tools to track each content effortlessly. Also, it’s configured with business models such as SVOD, TVOD, AVOD and much more to monetize each possible content and generate profitable revenue.

As One of The Front-running Online Video Platform Providers, Vixy Video is Fitted With Awe-inspiring Features Like:

Real Time Viewership Analytics

On The Cloud Video Editing

Device Independent Streaming

YouTube Integration

Why We Like These 8 Video On Demand Platform Providers?

Since the growth of on-demand video streaming services is high, the opportunity for content owners and businesses to reap profitable benefits is highly the right time. Before partnering with the right video on demand platform provider, make sure the chosen solution has all the required features, customizations, monetization models to leverage your on-demand business value.

As the market is filled with many VoD providers, choosing an enterprise-grade provider could yield you trust, technological infrastructure to host on-demand content and reap benefits.

So which one is your preferred choice from the list for building the next Netflix?

