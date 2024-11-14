What's With All These FREE HD Blockbuster Movies on YouTube?

Have you ever watched a movie on YouTube? Oh, yes you have!





If you’re lucky and stubborn enough, you can stumble upon one that’s so old and well-known that everybody stopped caring about it. I mean when it comes to copyrights and stuff.





Did you know that “Conan The Barbarian” is a big deal in GREECE?





It’s not because of Arnold Schwarzenegger but Basil Poledouris. It’s not because of the movie itself but the timeless soundtrack.





So, if you want to have royal treatment with the locals while spending a summer in Greece, try wearing a T-shirt with a Conan movie poster instead of “This Is Sparta” (no disrespect to Gerard Butler), and listening to Prologue/Anvil of Crom all day long, so everyone around can hear it. Wait and see what happens.





There’s “Conan The Barbarian” with Greek subtitles available on YouTube at any given moment, but that’s not what I’m writing about.

Give It To Me, YouTube Baby

I’m talking about the entire collections of Marvel Avengers and DCU movies in the best resolution imaginable free to watch on YouTube. If you aren’t impressed enough, then how about Venom 3: The Last Dance, Deadpool 3, or Dune 2, just off the top of my head?





There’s an invasion of YouTube channels with movies you couldn’t believe are available for free in top-resolution quality. There’s a catch, though. You won’t know what you’re about to watch until you start watching. All videos have identical “cryptic” descriptions: “BLOCKBUSTER Movie 2024.” It’s like playing Russian roulette but in a good and enjoyable way.





Also, I’m just guessing because I’m not a YouTube expert, all these channels have a handful of initial “innocent” videos of ordinary people doing this and that. You know, let’s make something to set the wheels in motion on YouTube, and then we’re going to throw in the big Hollywood guns. These channels come and go as YouTube takes them down. Again, I’m just guessing, before their “disrespectful” owners and creators get the chance to grab a piece of the YouTube monetization pie.





How’s that even possible?

My Conspiracy Theory

Let me put on my tinfoil hat, and let’s roll the tape of conspiracy theories. Shall we?





First things first, I find that the timing of this “phenomenon” is very interesting. Right after the US elections. Then, there’s Joe Rogan complaining that YouTube is “censoring” his interview with Trump.

















At the same time, X has become a comfy nest for a flock of OnlyFans accounts. I ain’t complaining, following back, or consuming the “content;” I’m just observing this “phenomenon” for research purposes.





I don’t know what to make of all these recent shenanigans. I forgot to mention that YouTube ads are in the business-as-usual mode all this time.





I read that elephants are one of the most vengeful creatures in the animal kingdom. Perhaps that’s the reason why YouTube is being trampled. And maybe, the donkeys can’t make peace with the fact that Elon X-ed the beloved Larry the Bird.





I know how crazy it sounds, but we’re living in interesting times, aren’t we?





That’s all HackerNoon folks. I’m about to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Wow, you can’t make this stuff up. What an appropriate movie to end my story. I don’t know how long it’s going to last, but I’m having a blast.



