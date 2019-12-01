How to Build Custom Generators for State Machines Easily 🚀

Discover, triage, and prioritize Java errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
YAKINDU Tools developer
@Configuration
@EnableStateMachine
public class TurnstileConfig
extends EnumStateMachineConfigurerAdapter<States, Events> {
public static enum States {
LOCKED, UNLOCKED
}
public static enum Events {
COIN, PUSH
}
@Override
public void configure(StateMachineStateConfigurer<States, Events> states)
throws Exception {
states.withStates().initial(States.LOCKED)
.states(EnumSet.allOf(States.class));
}
@Override
public void configure(
StateMachineTransitionConfigurer<States, Events> transitions)
throws Exception {
transitions.withExternal().source(States.LOCKED).target(States.UNLOCKED)
.event(Events.COIN).and().withExternal().source(States.UNLOCKED)
.target(States.LOCKED).event(Events.PUSH);
}
}
class starts with two annotations —
TurnstileConfig
and
@Configuration
— that are required for the Spring runtime environment to set up things properly. For more details on how the instantiation with spring works, check out the Spring Statemachine online documentation.
@EnableStatemachine
class extends the
TurnstileConfig
framework class. This is a generic type that takes two classes as type arguments — the
EnumStateMachineConfigurerAdapter
a nd
States
enumerations. These enumerations contain literals for every State and Event within the state machine. There are two
Events
methods, which are derived from the base class.
configure
method adds the Transitions with source and target States and Events, respectively, to the configuration.
configure
.
CustomGeneratorModule
is the class containing the actual code generator implementation. In the model folder, you will find the example state machine turnstile.sct and the code generator model turnstile.sgen.
CustomGenerator
The name of the state machine is 'turnstile'
I am a region main region
I am an entry of kind INITIAL
I am a state Locked
I am a state Unlocked
class. It is just a simple template that prints out the names of the states contained in the example model into a text file — not very useful right now 🙈. But it is a good start to dive deeper into the details of YAKINDU’s code generator API:
CustomGenerator
class CustomGenerator implements ISGraphGenerator {
override generate(Statechart sm, GeneratorEntry entry, IFileSystemAccess access) {
access.generateFile(sm.name + '.txt', sm.generate.toString());
}
def dispatch String generate(Statechart it) {
'''
The name of the state machine is '«name»'
«FOR Region region : regions»
«region.generate»
«ENDFOR»
'''.toString
}
def dispatch String generate(Region it) {
'''
I am a region «name»
«FOR state : vertices»
«state.generate»
«ENDFOR»
'''
}
def dispatch String generate(State it) {
'''
I am a state «name»
«FOR region : regions»
«region.generate»
«ENDFOR»
'''
}
def dispatch String generate(Entry it) {
'''
I am an entry of kind «it.kind.toString»
'''
}
}
class implements the
CustomGenerator
interface, which is the basic interface for all custom code generators. It defines only a single method
ISGraphGenerator
with three parameters. The first parameter sm is of type Statechart and represents the actual model, turnstile.sct in our case. The following figure gives an overview of the structure of the statechart model.
generate
method can be used. It takes two arguments, the first one is the name of the file and the second one is the content. As the latter, we pass in the result of the call sm.generate.toString(). We use Xtends extension methods here.
generateFile
creates the content that is written to the file. We use Xtends template expressions for readable string concatenation. Such a template expression is surrounded by triple single quotes(‘ ‘ ‘). Each character that is placed in between a pair of triple single quotes is taken as plain text, except for Xtend expressions like «something».
generate
/**
* (c) 2019 by Andreas Muelder
*/
package org.yakindu.sct.generator.spring
import org.eclipse.xtext.generator.IFileSystemAccess
import org.yakindu.sct.generator.core.ISGraphGenerator
import org.yakindu.sct.model.sgen.GeneratorEntry
import org.yakindu.sct.model.sgraph.Entry
import org.yakindu.sct.model.sgraph.State
import org.yakindu.sct.model.sgraph.Statechart
class SpringGenerator implements ISGraphGenerator {
override generate(Statechart statechart, GeneratorEntry entry, IFileSystemAccess access) {
access.generateFile(statechart.name + "/" + statechart.name.toFirstUpper + 'Config.java', statechart.code);
}
def code(Statechart statechart) {
'''
package «statechart.name»;
«statechart.imports»
@Configuration
@EnableStateMachine
public class «statechart.name.toFirstUpper»Config
extends EnumStateMachineConfigurerAdapter<States, Events> {
public static enum States {
«FOR state : statechart.regions.map[vertices].flatten.filter(State) SEPARATOR ','»
«state.name.toUpperCase»
«ENDFOR»
}
public static enum Events {
«FOR event : statechart.scopes.map[events].flatten SEPARATOR ','»
«event.name.toUpperCase»
«ENDFOR»
}
@Override
public void configure(StateMachineStateConfigurer<States, Events> states)
throws Exception {
states
.withStates()
.initial(States.«statechart.initialState»)
.states(EnumSet.allOf(States.class));
}
@Override
public void configure(StateMachineTransitionConfigurer<States, Events> transitions)
throws Exception {
«FOR transition : statechart.regions.head.vertices.filter(State).map[outgoingTransitions].flatten BEFORE 'transitions' SEPARATOR '.and()' AFTER ';'»
.withExternal()
.source(States.«transition.source.name.toUpperCase»)
.target(States.«transition.target.name.toUpperCase»)
.event(Events.«transition.specification.toUpperCase»)
«ENDFOR»
}
}
'''
}
def protected initialState(Statechart it) {
regions.head.vertices.filter(Entry).head.outgoingTransitions.head.target.name.toUpperCase
}
def protected imports(Statechart it) '''
import java.util.EnumSet;
import org.springframework.context.annotation.Configuration;
import org.springframework.statemachine.config.EnableStateMachine;
import org.springframework.statemachine.config.EnumStateMachineConfigurerAdapter;
import org.springframework.statemachine.config.builders.StateMachineStateConfigurer;
import org.springframework.statemachine.config.builders.StateMachineTransitionConfigurer;
import «name».«name.toFirstUpper»Config.*;
'''
}
method takes a Statechart as an argument and returns a template expression. Please note: Everything that is not written between « and » is taken as a plain string. The For loop iterates over all States that are contained in the Statechart and generate an Enumeration Literal for each State. The same is done for all Events.
code
method sets the initial state of the Statechart and adds all the States from the generated Enumeration above. The second
configure
method uses a For-expression to iterate over all Transitions. Every Transition is connected to its source and target State and the triggering Event.
configure