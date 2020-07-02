ClojureScript Macros: A (Not So) Long Journey [Part II]

The writing of Clojure/Script macro may seem as a wizard senior programming craft, but this article will show you that it's not the case. This is the second part of my journey to learn Clojure/Script macro and this article will deal with Clojure macro.

Motivation

( defn- add-bubble [appstate bubble] ( update appstate :bubbles conj bubble)) ( defn add-bubble! [bubble] ( swap! appstate ( fn [appstate_arg] ( add-bubble appstate_arg bubble))))

BANG , which will take the add-bubble function as argument and generate the add-bubble! function which is the side-effect version of it. I would like to write a macro, let say, which will take thefunction as argument and generate thefunction which is the side-effect version of it.

Even if my goal is to write ClojureScript macro, I like to go one step after another, thus I thought it is a good idea to learn how to write Clojure macro first. ClojureScript takes its origin from Clojure, and from my experience in programming, it's easier to build from solid basics rather than eagerly jump to the last step. Also from my experience, you usually get more documentation/ressources from the root language than its derivative.

Macro: the origin

During my try/error process in learning macro, I was wondering: where does this idea of macro came from? As Clojure is known to be a dialect of Lisp, the path to its origin is clear.

Lisp was invented by John McCarthy and its team in the late 1950s at MIT. At this time, FORTRAN was really the main programming language used on the early years of IBM machines. When McCarthy discovered the FORTRAN language, he was fascinated by the idea of writing programs with "algebraic" means. But as his main topic was Artificial Intelligence, he was also convinced of the need of a different way to express a program to a computer.

Another programming language which would allow to handle symbolic expressions. These thought lead him to create the LISP language . If you're interested by the history of LISP language, I recommend you this article of Herbert Stoyan where you'll get the historical context of McCarthy's work as well as the atmosphere at this time between the machine builder, the compiler builder and R&D interests (read funding). From this article:

Already in 1956 it was clear that one had to work with symbolic expressions to reach the goal of artificial intelligence. As the researchers already understood numerical computation would not have much importance. McCarthy, in his aim to express simple, short description parts by short language elements, saw the composition of algebraic sub-expressions as an ideal way to reach this goal.

In this related article still of Herbert Stoyan , you can find a list of 24 new ideas for programming language (at this time) from McCarthy. I quote here some idea which are the essence of macro in my humble opinion:

(4) extensibility of programs (incremental compiler) and changeability of programs,

(10) possibilities for manipulating symbolic quantities.

Rich Hickey, the author and maintainer of Clojure, has recently published an article titled "A History of Clojure" . This article explained his motivations around Clojure, some design choice he has made in the language, and obviously discuss about similarities and differences between LISP and Clojure.

On the topic of macro, Clojure macros are similar to Common Lisp macros. One difference discussed is about how symbol are manipulated by these two languages. In Clojure symbols are essentially simple names: their resolution to a value can be delayed. As long as you don't required the value behind a symbol, you don't know if a symbol is bound a to value, or from where its potential value come from. During the talk "Clojure for Lisp Programmers" , Rich Hickey said about Clojure macro:

macros are manipulating this name-world not this var-world

' . Its use indicates to the Clojure reader to avoid the evaluation step of the form which follows the quote operator. Finally, when I was looking for more documentation about macro, I discovered there are two kinds of macro: the regular ones and reader macros. Reader macros are special/low level syntax in Clojure code . For example, the quote operator,. Its use indicates to the Clojure reader to avoid the evaluation step of the form which follows the quote operator.

'foo expression will produce the symbol foo : Clojure doesn't attempt to resolve the potential value behind the name foo . For me the reader macro constitutes the foundation of the language itself, and in Clojure For example,expression will produce the symbol: Clojure doesn't attempt to resolve the potential value behind the name. For me the reader macro constitutes the foundation of the language itself, and in Clojure the user cannot define new reader macros whereas it is possible to do so in LISP.

From this point, the term macro will always refer to regular macro.

Macro: a "blur" definition

To handle new concept, it's useful to take a look at the definition of the concept. So here is my definition of Clojure macro:

Clojure macros are code that generate code.

That's it. Thanks for coming.

I'm joking, please bear with me.

Clojure has a programmatic macro system which allows the compiler to be extended by user code. Macros can be used to define syntactic constructs which would require primitives or built-in support in other languages. Many core constructs of Clojure are not, in fact, primitives, but are normal macros.

when macro provided by clojure.core namespace: It's (almost) always simpler for me to look at a concrete example and then reason about it. Let's look at themacro provided bynamespace:

( source when) ;; => (defmacro when ;; "Evaluates test. If logical true, evaluates body in an implicit do." ;; {:added "1.0"} ;; [test & body] ;; (list 'if test (cons 'do body)))

when macro is very similar to the definition of a regular function except the use of the keyword defmacro instead of defn . Roughly, the macro definition skeleton is: At first sight, the definition of themacro is very similar to the definition of a regular function except the use of the keywordinstead of. Roughly, the macro definition skeleton is:

( defmacro <macro-name> <documentation-string> <meta-data> <argument-list> <body>)

when on a simple example: For completeness, here is a simple example of the code generated byon a simple example:

( macroexpand '( when true 42 )) => ( if true ( do 42 ))

macroexpand function is especially useful to check the generated code from a given macro. From this first observation, some thoughts can immerge. Thefunction is especially useful to check the generated code from a given macro. From this first observation, some thoughts can immerge.

The first fundamental difference between macro code and regular code is that macro code is executed at compile time. Which means, before the writing of Java bytecode by the Clojure compiler, macros have to be expanded to get the terminal Clojure code which will be effectively translated to Java bytecode.

The second main difference is that the arguments of macro are not evaluated: they remain symbols in the body of macro.

In the subsequent part of this article, a particular emphasis on this point will be made.

Macro is the tool to do metaprogramming . Wikipedia defines metaprogramming as:

Metaprogramming is a programming technique in which computer programs have the ability to treat other programs as their data.

Clojure macro takes as input any Clojure data and generates arbitrary Clojure code: full power.

The talk "Illuminated Macros" introduces Clojure macro as a hook to the compiler. Macros are expanded/executed at compile time; it's relevant to see them as extension to the compiler: it allows you to define new syntax.

Build the BANG macro

This article don't have the pretension to learn you how to write Clojure macro. Many high quality materials are available online. If you want to master the craft of creating macro and decipher all notations it involves, you should read one of these links:

With only one of these resources, you'll feel fluent to write Clojure macro by the end of the day. By learning it, the main difficulty I experienced is to understand when to keep a symbol as is, instead of taking it's value in the macro body .

Back to my use case, I want to create a macro to generate the side effect version of a function which change the state of my application (cf the snippet at the top of this article). To achieve this, here is first attempt:

( defmacro BANG "Define the side-effect version of a given function 'func-name'" [func-name] ( let [func-name-banged ( symbol ( str func-name "!" )) arg-symbol ( symbol ( str "arg" )) appstate-arg-symbol ( symbol ( str "appstate-arg" ))] `( defn ~func-name-banged [~arg-symbol] ( swap! appstate ( fn [~appstate-arg-symbol] (~func-name ~appstate-arg-symbol ~arg-symbol))))))

macroexpand function which takes a form as input and gives back the full expansion of it: Writing macros is generally not as easy as developing regular function. Along the road, I intensively use thefunction which takes a form as input and gives back the full expansion of it:

( macroexpand '( BANG add-bubble)) ;; => (def add-bubble! ;; (clojure.core/fn ;; ([arg] ;; (clojure.core/swap! core/appstate ;; (clojure.core/fn [appstate-arg] ;; (add-bubble appstate-arg arg))))))

macroexpand can be a bit confusing. As macroexpand does recursively all macro expansions, some implementation detail of builtin functions is exposed and this is generally not relevant when you write your own macro. To hide this complexity, you can use macroexpand-1 instead as it does only one step of macro expansion: As many Clojure instructions rely on macros, the result ofcan be a bit confusing. Asdoes recursively all macro expansions, some implementation detail of builtin functions is exposed and this is generally not relevant when you write your own macro. To hide this complexity, you can useinstead as it does only one step of macro expansion:

( macroexpand-1 '( BANG add-bubble)) ;; => (clojure.core/defn add-bubble! [arg] ;; (clojure.core/swap! core/appstate ;; (clojure.core/fn [appstate-arg] ;; (add-bubble appstate-arg arg))))

(BANG add-bubble) form expanded correctly to the target function definition add-bubble! : it works! Theform expanded correctly to the target function definition: it works!

BANG macro, firstly you can see the binding of func-name-banged to (symbol (str func-name "!")) . The function symbol allows you to (BANG add-bubble) , func-name-banged stores a symbol with the name "add-bubble!": To comment briefly the body ofmacro, firstly you can see the binding ofto. The functionallows you to create a symbol from an arbitrary string . In Clojure, a Symbol is bound or not to a Var (a Var is basically a value). Through the callstores a symbol with the name "add-bubble!":

( symbol ( str "add-bubble" "!" )) ;; => add-bubble! ( type ( symbol ( str "add-bubble" "!" ))) ;; => clojure.lang.Symbol ( name ( symbol ( str "add-bubble" "!" ))) ;; => "add-bubble!" ( type ( name ( symbol ( str "add-bubble" "!" )))) ;; => java.lang.String

arg-symbol and appstate-arg-symbol which just store a symbol with a given name. In the body of the macro, these variables are used in the signature of functions and you can see in the macro expansion that the compiler resolves them just with there name (the string provided at their initialisation). Secondly, you can see local variablesandwhich just store a symbol with a given name. In the body of the macro, these variables are used in the signature of functions and you can see in the macro expansion that the compiler resolves them just with there name (the string provided at their initialisation).

This is a way to manage situation where you want to use a free variable in a macro. A free variable is not bound (yet) to a value during the macro compilation, which is on purpose as the BANG macro generate a function, and so its signature.

gensym which returns a symbol with a unique name. If you rewrite the BANG macro using the gensym function, you'll get: As this situation is recurrent, you can also use the functionwhich returns a symbol with a unique name. If you rewrite themacro using thefunction, you'll get:

( defmacro BANG "Define the side-effect version of a given function 'func-name'" [func-name] ( let [func-name-banged ( symbol ( str func-name "!" )) arg-symbol ( gensym ) appstate-arg-symbol ( gensym )] `( defn ~func-name-banged [~arg-symbol] ( swap! appstate ( fn [~appstate-arg-symbol] (~func-name ~appstate-arg-symbol ~arg-symbol)))))) ( macroexpand-1 '( BANG add-bubble)) ;; => (clojure.core/defn add-bubble! [G__7657] ;; (clojure.core/swap! core/appstate ;; (clojure.core/fn [G__7658] ;; (add-bubble G__7658 G__7657))))

arg-symbol is expanded to G__7657 and appstate-arg-symbol to G__7658 . This version of BANG is completely equivalent to the previous one with less characters and also a bit less readable when you look at the macro expansion. If you don't care about a particular name behind a symbol, the use of gensym is perfectly fine. You can see thatis expanded toandto. This version ofis completely equivalent to the previous one with less characters and also a bit less readable when you look at the macro expansion. If you don't care about a particular name behind a symbol, the use ofis perfectly fine.

If you want to learn more about the use of generated symbols, I recommend this article which also gives a lot of material about the use of macro itself.

BANG macro with an easy macro expansion to comment, so I'll stick with the first version of it. In this article, I prefer to have amacro with an easy macro expansion to comment, so I'll stick with the first version of it.

BANG macro works perfectly for the add-bubble function, but its not generic enough for my application. I have other functions which take more than one argument as input, not just one. The number of arguments accepted as input by a function is called arity in Clojure. The current definition ofmacro works perfectly for thefunction, but its not generic enough for my application. I have other functions which take more than one argument as input, not just one. The number of arguments accepted as input by a function is called arity in Clojure.

add-bubble! function need only one argument: the bubble to add to the global state appstate . But what if the function I deal with takes more than one argument as input. For example the function update-bubble takes 2 arguments as input: a bubble-id and an hashmap of attributes to update a given bubble. Thefunction need only one argument: the bubble to add to the global state. But what if the function I deal with takes more than one argument as input. For example the functiontakes 2 arguments as input: a bubble-id and an hashmap of attributes to update a given bubble.

BANG macro. Another formulation would be: "How to deal with functions of arbitrary arity with the BANG macro?". The big deal here is to find a mechanism to retrieve the number of argument(s) of the input function passed to themacro. Another formulation would be: "How to deal with functions of arbitrary arity with themacro?".

All the magic of Clojure macros lives in the fact that you can access to thins kind of information at compile time: the programmer has the power to handle them at his/her convenience.

Handle n-arity by the BANG macro

def , some metadata is automatically attach to this variable. A really interesting feature of Clojure for me is the accessibility to metadata information. Every time you define a variable through, some metadata is automatically attach to this variable.

meta function: The official documentation describes the standard information that are defined and their meaning. You can inspect these metadata withfunction:

( type ( var add-bubble)) ;; => clojure.lang.Var ( meta ( var add-bubble)) ;; => {:private true, ;; :arglists ([appstate bubble]), ;; :line 12, ;; :column 1, ;; :file ".../clojurescript macro not so long journey/part2/appstate/src/appstate.clj", ;; :name add-bubble, ;; :ns #namespace[core]}

meta only on a value of type Var. To get a Var from a Symbol, you just have to use the var function. Its documentation says: You can callonly on a value of type Var. To get a Var from a Symbol, you just have to use the var function. Its documentation says:

( doc var) ;; => var ;; (var symbol) ;; Special Form ;; The symbol must resolve to a var, and the Var object ;; itself (not its value) is returned. The reader macro #'x expands to (var x). ;; ;; Please see http://clojure.org/special_forms#var ;; The symbol must resolve to a var, and the Var object ;; itself (not its value) is returned. The reader macro #'x expands to (var x).

:arglists field as it gives you the list of input argument for a given function, exactly what I need to handle function of any arity within the BANG macro. Every function without side effect take the current application state, appstate , as first argument. To generate the side effect of them, I need their signature without the first argument: What really interested me in metadata data information is thefield as it gives you the list of input argument for a given function, exactly what I need to handle function of any arity within themacro. Every function without side effect take the current application state,, as first argument. To generate the side effect of them, I need their signature without the first argument:

( -> add-bubble var meta :arglists first rest) ;; => (bubble)

BANG macro, and we'll be ready to wrap up everything: Voila, now I just need to update themacro, and we'll be ready to wrap up everything:

( defmacro BANG "Define the side-effect version of a given function 'func-name'" [func-name] ( let [func-name-banged ( symbol ( str func-name "!" )) appstate-arg-symbol ( symbol "appstate-arg" ) func-var ( var func-name) arg-list ( -> func-var meta :arglists first rest) ] `( defn ~func-name-banged [~@arg-list] ( swap! appstate ( fn [~appstate-arg-symbol] (~func-name ~appstate-arg-symbol ~@arg-list)))) ))

But when I compiled this macro, I get a weird and mysterious error message:

1. Caused by java.lang.RuntimeException

Unable to resolve var: func-name in this context

var function in a macro definition. After tinkering the code for a moment, I got more error just as mysterious as each other. For an unknown reason, I cannot call thefunction in a macro definition. After tinkering the code for a moment, I got more error just as mysterious as each other.

resolve , that I were not aware of, is used. Let's take a look at the documentation of this function: At this point, I understood my vision of the puzzle was not complete, something was missing and I had to dig deeper or ask for help. Some moment later, I found this question on stackoverflow which is relative to my issue. This question is about getting a var value in the body of a macro. Especially, in the given answer, a function, that I were not aware of, is used. Let's take a look at the documentation of this function:

( doc resolve) ;; => clojure.core/resolve ;; ([sym] [env sym]) ;; same as (ns-resolve *ns* symbol) or (ns-resolve *ns* &env symbol) ( doc ns-resolve) ;; => clojure.core/ns-resolve ;; ([ns sym] [ns env sym]) ;; Returns the var or Class to which a symbol will be resolved in the ;; namespace (unless found in the environment), else nil. Note that ;; if the symbol is fully qualified, the var/Class to which it resolves ;; need not be present in the namespace.

resolve function look up a Var in the namespace from where it is called. In fact, this is what I needed for my BANG macro. To convince myself of the good behaviour of the this function, I like to write dummy examples: From a given Symbol, thefunction look up a Var in the namespace from where it is called. In fact, this is what I needed for mymacro. To convince myself of the good behaviour of the this function, I like to write dummy examples:

( def dummy-arg 42 ) ( defmacro dummy-m [arg] ( resolve arg)) ( macroexpand '( defmacro dummy-m [arg] ( resolve arg))) ;; => (do ;; (clojure.core/defn dummy-m ([&form &env arg] (resolve arg))) ;; (. #'m (setMacro)) ;; #'m) ( dummy-m dummy-arg) ;; => #'core/dummy-arg

dummy-m macro. You can see the use of special arguments &form and &env . You can use &form to see how a macro has been called: What is interesting is the above snippet is the expansion of the definition of themacro. You can see the use of special argumentsand. You can useto see how a macro has been called:

( defmacro dummy-m1 [arg] ( prn &form)) ( dummy-m1 ( + 3 2 doesn't-exist)) ;; => (dummy-m1 (+ 3 2 doesn't-exist))

&env variable let you inspect the current compiler environment for the macro: Thevariable let you inspect the current compiler environment for the macro:

( defmacro dummy-m2 [] ( prn &env)) ( dummy-m2 ) ;; => nil

&env variable is nil. This is not the main track of this article, so if you want to learn more about it, I recommend By default, thevariable is nil. This is not the main track of this article, so if you want to learn more about it, I recommend this article . Anyway, the only point I would like to emphasize here is that Clojure macro is definitely a hook to the Clojure compiler and this tiny examples give you some hint on how you can tackle this topic.

BANG macro, I have to use the resolve function instead of var : Finally, to fix themacro, I have to use thefunction instead of

( defmacro BANG "Define the side-effect version of a given function 'func-name'" [func-name] ( let [func-name-banged ( symbol ( str func-name "!" )) appstate-arg-symbol ( symbol "appstate-arg" ) func-var ( resolve func-name) arg-list ( -> func-var meta :arglists first rest)] `( defn ~func-name-banged [~@arg-list] ( swap! appstate ( fn [~appstate-arg-symbol] (~func-name ~appstate-arg-symbol ~@arg-list)))) )) ( macroexpand-1 '( BANG add-bubble)) ;; => (clojure.core/defn add-bubble! [bubble] ;; (clojure.core/swap! core/appstate ;; (clojure.core/fn [appstate-arg] ;; (add-bubble appstate-arg bubble))))

BANG macro can now handle functions of any arity. Themacro can now handle functions of any arity.

Conclusion

Clojure macro is really a powerful feature: it allows you generate arbitrary code from Clojure data. But as you saw through this article, it can be a bit sporty to get it works, the way you want.

resolve trick, there are really good materials around the Clojure macro feature in different books/blog posts and as I said, after reading one of this documentation you'll be comfortable to write your own macro by the end of the day. Except for thetrick, there are really good materials around the Clojure macro feature in different books/blog posts and as I said, after reading one of this documentation you'll be comfortable to write your own macro by the end of the day.

Learning Clojure macro was a preliminary step to tackle serenely the ClojureScript macro feature. Some subtle differences exist between those two but this is another story that I'll go through in the last article of this serie.

