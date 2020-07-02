ClojureScript Macros: A (Not So) Long Journey [Part II]

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
Clojurist at heart
(defn- add-bubble [appstate bubble]
(update appstate :bubbles conj bubble))
(defn add-bubble! [bubble]
(swap! appstate (fn [appstate_arg] (add-bubble appstate_arg bubble))))
, which will take the
BANG
function as argument and generate the
add-bubble
function which is the side-effect version of it.
add-bubble!
Already in 1956 it was clear that one had to work with symbolic expressions to reach the goal of artificial intelligence. As the researchers already understood numerical computation would not have much importance. McCarthy, in his aim to express simple, short description parts by short language elements, saw the composition of algebraic sub-expressions as an ideal way to reach this goal.
(4) extensibility of programs (incremental compiler) and changeability of programs,
(10) possibilities for manipulating symbolic quantities.
macros are manipulating this name-world not this var-world
. Its use indicates to the Clojure reader to avoid the evaluation step of the form which follows the quote operator.
'
expression will produce the symbol
'foo
: Clojure doesn't attempt to resolve the potential value behind the name
foo
. For me the reader macro constitutes the foundation of the language itself, and in Clojure the user cannot define new reader macros whereas it is possible to do so in LISP.
foo
Clojure has a programmatic macro system which allows the compiler to be extended by user code. Macros can be used to define syntactic constructs which would require primitives or built-in support in other languages. Many core constructs of Clojure are not, in fact, primitives, but are normal macros.
macro provided by
when
namespace:
clojure.core
(source when)
;; => (defmacro when
;; "Evaluates test. If logical true, evaluates body in an implicit do."
;; {:added "1.0"}
;; [test & body]
;; (list 'if test (cons 'do body)))
macro is very similar to the definition of a regular function except the use of the keyword
when
instead of
defmacro
. Roughly, the macro definition skeleton is:
defn
(defmacro <macro-name>
<documentation-string>
<meta-data>
<argument-list>
<body>)
on a simple example:
when
(macroexpand '(when true 42))
=> (if true (do 42))
function is especially useful to check the generated code from a given macro. From this first observation, some thoughts can immerge.
macroexpand
Metaprogramming is a programming technique in which computer programs have the ability to treat other programs as their data.
(defmacro BANG
"Define the side-effect version of a given function 'func-name'"
[func-name]
(let [func-name-banged (symbol (str func-name "!"))
arg-symbol (symbol (str "arg"))
appstate-arg-symbol (symbol (str "appstate-arg"))]
`(defn ~func-name-banged [~arg-symbol]
(swap! appstate (fn [~appstate-arg-symbol] (~func-name ~appstate-arg-symbol ~arg-symbol))))))
function which takes a form as input and gives back the full expansion of it:
macroexpand
(macroexpand '(BANG add-bubble))
;; => (def add-bubble!
;; (clojure.core/fn
;; ([arg]
;; (clojure.core/swap! core/appstate
;; (clojure.core/fn [appstate-arg]
;; (add-bubble appstate-arg arg))))))
can be a bit confusing. As
macroexpand
does recursively all macro expansions, some implementation detail of builtin functions is exposed and this is generally not relevant when you write your own macro. To hide this complexity, you can use
macroexpand
instead as it does only one step of macro expansion:
macroexpand-1
(macroexpand-1 '(BANG add-bubble))
;; => (clojure.core/defn add-bubble! [arg]
;; (clojure.core/swap! core/appstate
;; (clojure.core/fn [appstate-arg]
;; (add-bubble appstate-arg arg))))
form expanded correctly to the target function definition
(BANG add-bubble)
: it works!
add-bubble!
macro, firstly you can see the binding of
BANG
to
func-name-banged
. The function
(symbol (str func-name "!"))
allows you to create a symbol from an arbitrary string. In Clojure, a Symbol is bound or not to a Var (a Var is basically a value). Through the call
symbol
,
(BANG add-bubble)
stores a symbol with the name "add-bubble!":
func-name-banged
(symbol (str "add-bubble" "!"))
;; => add-bubble!
(type (symbol (str "add-bubble" "!")))
;; => clojure.lang.Symbol
(name (symbol (str "add-bubble" "!")))
;; => "add-bubble!"
(type (name (symbol (str "add-bubble" "!"))))
;; => java.lang.String
and
arg-symbol
which just store a symbol with a given name. In the body of the macro, these variables are used in the signature of functions and you can see in the macro expansion that the compiler resolves them just with there name (the string provided at their initialisation).
appstate-arg-symbol
which returns a symbol with a unique name. If you rewrite the
gensym
macro using the
BANG
function, you'll get:
gensym
(defmacro BANG
"Define the side-effect version of a given function 'func-name'"
[func-name]
(let [func-name-banged (symbol (str func-name "!"))
arg-symbol (gensym)
appstate-arg-symbol (gensym)]
`(defn ~func-name-banged [~arg-symbol]
(swap! appstate (fn [~appstate-arg-symbol] (~func-name ~appstate-arg-symbol ~arg-symbol))))))
(macroexpand-1 '(BANG add-bubble))
;; => (clojure.core/defn add-bubble! [G__7657]
;; (clojure.core/swap! core/appstate
;; (clojure.core/fn [G__7658]
;; (add-bubble G__7658 G__7657))))
is expanded to
arg-symbol
and
G__7657
to
appstate-arg-symbol
. This version of
G__7658
is completely equivalent to the previous one with less characters and also a bit less readable when you look at the macro expansion. If you don't care about a particular name behind a symbol, the use of
BANG
is perfectly fine.
gensym
macro with an easy macro expansion to comment, so I'll stick with the first version of it.
BANG
macro works perfectly for the
BANG
function, but its not generic enough for my application. I have other functions which take more than one argument as input, not just one. The number of arguments accepted as input by a function is called arity in Clojure.
add-bubble
function need only one argument: the bubble to add to the global state
add-bubble!
. But what if the function I deal with takes more than one argument as input. For example the function
appstate
takes 2 arguments as input: a bubble-id and an hashmap of attributes to update a given bubble.
update-bubble
macro. Another formulation would be: "How to deal with functions of arbitrary arity with the
BANG
macro?".
BANG
, some metadata is automatically attach to this variable.
def
function:
meta
(type (var add-bubble))
;; => clojure.lang.Var
(meta (var add-bubble))
;; => {:private true,
;; :arglists ([appstate bubble]),
;; :line 12,
;; :column 1,
;; :file ".../clojurescript macro not so long journey/part2/appstate/src/appstate.clj",
;; :name add-bubble,
;; :ns #namespace[core]}
only on a value of type Var. To get a Var from a Symbol, you just have to use the var function. Its documentation says:
meta
(doc var)
;; => var
;; (var symbol)
;; Special Form
;; The symbol must resolve to a var, and the Var object
;; itself (not its value) is returned. The reader macro #'x expands to (var x).
;;
;; Please see http://clojure.org/special_forms#var
;; The symbol must resolve to a var, and the Var object
;; itself (not its value) is returned. The reader macro #'x expands to (var x).
field as it gives you the list of input argument for a given function, exactly what I need to handle function of any arity within the
:arglists
macro. Every function without side effect take the current application state,
BANG
, as first argument. To generate the side effect of them, I need their signature without the first argument:
appstate
(-> add-bubble var meta :arglists first rest)
;; => (bubble)
macro, and we'll be ready to wrap up everything:
BANG
(defmacro BANG
"Define the side-effect version of a given function 'func-name'"
[func-name]
(let [func-name-banged (symbol (str func-name "!"))
appstate-arg-symbol (symbol "appstate-arg")
func-var (var func-name)
arg-list (-> func-var meta :arglists first rest)
]
`(defn ~func-name-banged [~@arg-list]
(swap! appstate (fn [~appstate-arg-symbol] (~func-name ~appstate-arg-symbol ~@arg-list))))
))
1. Caused by java.lang.RuntimeException
Unable to resolve var: func-name in this context
function in a macro definition. After tinkering the code for a moment, I got more error just as mysterious as each other.
var
, that I were not aware of, is used. Let's take a look at the documentation of this function:
resolve
(doc resolve)
;; => clojure.core/resolve
;; ([sym] [env sym])
;; same as (ns-resolve *ns* symbol) or (ns-resolve *ns* &env symbol)
(doc ns-resolve)
;; => clojure.core/ns-resolve
;; ([ns sym] [ns env sym])
;; Returns the var or Class to which a symbol will be resolved in the
;; namespace (unless found in the environment), else nil. Note that
;; if the symbol is fully qualified, the var/Class to which it resolves
;; need not be present in the namespace.
function look up a Var in the namespace from where it is called. In fact, this is what I needed for my
resolve
macro. To convince myself of the good behaviour of the this function, I like to write dummy examples:
BANG
(def dummy-arg 42)
(defmacro dummy-m [arg]
(resolve arg))
(macroexpand '(defmacro dummy-m [arg]
(resolve arg)))
;; => (do
;; (clojure.core/defn dummy-m ([&form &env arg] (resolve arg)))
;; (. #'m (setMacro))
;; #'m)
(dummy-m dummy-arg)
;; => #'core/dummy-arg
macro. You can see the use of special arguments
dummy-m
and
&form
. You can use
&env
to see how a macro has been called:
&form
(defmacro dummy-m1 [arg]
(prn &form))
(dummy-m1 (+ 3 2 doesn't-exist))
;; => (dummy-m1 (+ 3 2 doesn't-exist))
variable let you inspect the current compiler environment for the macro:
&env
(defmacro dummy-m2 []
(prn &env))
(dummy-m2)
;; => nil
variable is nil. This is not the main track of this article, so if you want to learn more about it, I recommend this article. Anyway, the only point I would like to emphasize here is that Clojure macro is definitely a hook to the Clojure compiler and this tiny examples give you some hint on how you can tackle this topic.
&env
macro, I have to use the
BANG
function instead of
resolve
:
var
(defmacro BANG
"Define the side-effect version of a given function 'func-name'"
[func-name]
(let [func-name-banged (symbol (str func-name "!"))
appstate-arg-symbol (symbol "appstate-arg")
func-var (resolve func-name)
arg-list (-> func-var meta :arglists first rest)]
`(defn ~func-name-banged [~@arg-list]
(swap! appstate (fn [~appstate-arg-symbol] (~func-name ~appstate-arg-symbol ~@arg-list))))
))
(macroexpand-1 '(BANG add-bubble))
;; => (clojure.core/defn add-bubble! [bubble]
;; (clojure.core/swap! core/appstate
;; (clojure.core/fn [appstate-arg]
;; (add-bubble appstate-arg bubble))))
macro can now handle functions of any arity.
BANG
trick, there are really good materials around the Clojure macro feature in different books/blog posts and as I said, after reading one of this documentation you'll be comfortable to write your own macro by the end of the day.
resolve