How to Build a Weather Chatbot with RCS Services using Node.js

In this article, we will build an application using JavaScript and Node.js where a simple chatbot will be implemented using the
RCS (Rich Communication Services) is a communication protocol that uses the carriers' infrastructure, as well as SMS (Short Message Service), with the purpose of having rich content such as image, video, button, card, among others.
This protocol can be implemented by any operating system or mobile application, however, it is currently supported on Android devices and the
1. Access the site
2. Fill in the fields Name, E-mail, Password, click on I'm not a robot and click on the button Sign Up. You can also login with GitHub or Google social login.
3. Ready! Account created.
The ngrok tool will create a tunnel for the application that is running locally providing a URL on the Internet.
1. Access the site
2. Extract and install the downloaded file. I'm using the
/usr/local/bin/ folder.
3. Configure the authentication token. In my case, I ran the below command in terminal.
ngrok authtoken 1Rmotb9M3sa7Nw2Ox2w27hSY0c8_5ee3v6duPVT6Gfjb15omJ
Note:
4. Create the tunnel on port
3000 that will be the application's port. In my case, I ran the below command in terminal.
ngrok http 3000
5. Ready! The ngrok tool is configured and will display in the terminal the public URL
https://da3e845a1ceb.ngrok.io available to access on the Internet.
ngrok by @inconshreveable (Ctrl+C to quit)
Session Status online
Session Expires 1 hour, 59 minutes
Update update available (version 2.3.40, Ctrl-U to update)
Version 2.3.35
Region United States (us)
Web Interface http://127.0.0.1:4040
Forwarding http://da3e845a1ceb.ngrok.io -> http://localhost:3000
Forwarding https://da3e845a1ceb.ngrok.io -> http://localhost:3000
Connections ttl opn rt1 rt5 p50 p90
0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note:
1. Access the site
2. Fill in the fields Name, E-mail, Password, click on the option I'm not a robot and click on the button Create account.
3. Check the registered email.
4. Click on the button YES IT'S ME! CONFIRM IT :) in the email sent.
5. Fill in the field E-mail and click on the button Next.
6. Fill in the field Password and click on the button Sign in.
7. Fill in the field Enter your phone number and click on the button Continue.
8. Fill in the field Enter the 6-digit code with the code you received on your mobile phone and click on the button Continue.
9. Ready! Account created.
1. Click on the menu Solutions and Sandbox.
2. Click on the button Create New.
3. Select the option RCS and click on the button Next.
4. Fill in the field with your mobile phone and click on the button Send message.
Notes:
5. You will receive a message on your mobile phone confirming the registration of the number. Click on the button Accept to confirm your registration.
6. You will receive a message on your mobile phone confirming that your number has been registered.
7. The registered number(s) will be displayed on the screen, as well as the limit of 200 messages in a 24-hour period.
Note:
8. You can test sending a text message. Select the number you want to send in the field To, fill in the message in the field Message and click on the button Send message. Copy the token in the parameter
X-API-TOKEN and, in my case, the token
gSTuqxR2rsXY-UJGzdXFMWv-uvp7DKPtGLzq was generated because this token will be configured in the Node.js application. Click on the button Next.
Notes:
9. Test message sent to the selected number.
10. Let's create a subscription to the webhook using the URL that was created on the ngrok platform. Fill in the fields Message Webhook URL with the URL
https://da3e845a1ceb.ngrok.io/message and Status Webhook URL with the URL
https://da3e845a1ceb.ngrok.io/status and click on the buttons Save and Finish.
11. Ready! Sandbox created for the RCS channel, number and webhook URL configured. API documentation is available at
1. Access the site
2. Click on the link Create an Account.
3. Fill in the fields Username, Enter email, Password, Repeat Password, click on I am 16 years..., I agree with..., I'm not a robot and click on the button Create Account.
4. Select an option in the field Purpose and click on the button Save.
5. Check the registered email.
6. Click on the button Verify your email in the email sent.
7. Ready! Account created.
1. Click on the link API keys.
2. Copy the key in the parameter Key and, in my case, the key
311207449541d9dbd7f7bc9a52680e57 was generated because this key will be configured in the Node.js application.
3. Ready! API key created. API documentation is available at
1. Create the application folder.
mkdir chatbot-rcs
cd chatbot-rcs
2. Create the file
package.json. The option
-y allows the file to be created without the questions, such as application name, version, among others.
npm init -y
3. Install the dependencies
dotenv,
express and
got.
npm install dotenv express got
4. Create the file
.env.
touch .env
5. Add the tokens created on the platforms ZENVIA and OpenWeatherMap in the file
.env as below.
ZENVIA_TOKEN=gSTuqxR2rsXY-UJGzdXFMWv-uvp7DKPtGLzq
OPENWEATHERMAP_TOKEN=311207449541d9dbd7f7bc9a52680e57
6. Create the folder
src and create the file
index.js inside the folder
src.
mkdir src
touch src/index.js
7. Add the content below in the file
src/index.js, where when receiving a message, the application will send a message with the content Tested.
const dotenv = require('dotenv');
const express = require('express');
const got = require('got');
dotenv.config();
const app = express();
app.use(express.json());
app.post('*', async (req, res) => {
const contentReceived = req.body;
console.log(`Content Received [${JSON.stringify(contentReceived)}]`);
res.sendStatus(200);
if (!contentReceived || !contentReceived.message || !contentReceived.message.contents) {
return;
}
if (contentReceived.type === 'MESSAGE') {
await got.post('https://api.zenvia.com/v2/channels/rcs/messages', {
responseType: 'json',
resolveBodyOnly: true,
json: {
from: contentReceived.message.to,
to: contentReceived.message.from,
contents: [{
type: 'text',
text: 'Tested',
}],
},
headers: {
'X-API-TOKEN': process.env.ZENVIA_TOKEN,
},
});
}
});
app.listen(3000);
console.log('Listening...');
8. Run the application with the command below.
node src/index.js
9. Test the integration with the ZENVIA platform. Send a test message using the registered mobile phone. You should get the message with the content Tested.
10. After creating and testing the sending and receiving of text messages, we will change the content of the file
src/index.js to improve the application, search the weather data and send the content of the card type.
const dotenv = require('dotenv');
const express = require('express');
const got = require('got');
dotenv.config();
const app = express();
app.use(express.json());
app.post('*', async (req, res) => {
const contentReceived = req.body;
console.log(`Content Received [${JSON.stringify(contentReceived)}]`);
res.sendStatus(200);
if (!contentReceived || !contentReceived.message || !contentReceived.message.contents) {
return;
}
if (contentReceived.type === 'MESSAGE') {
let content = {
type: 'text',
text: 'Tested',
};
if (contentReceived.message.contents[0].type === 'location') {
const weather = await getWeather(contentReceived.message.contents[0].latitude, contentReceived.message.contents[0].longitude);
content = {
type: 'card',
text: `📍 Weather for ${weather.name}\n\nTemperature: ${weather.temperature}º\nMinimum Temperature: ${weather.temperatureMinimum}º\nMaximum Temperature: ${weather.temperatureMaximum}º\nHumidity: ${weather.humidity}%`,
media: {
url: weather.url,
disposition: 'ON_THE_LEFT',
},
};
}
await got.post('https://api.zenvia.com/v2/channels/rcs/messages', {
responseType: 'json',
resolveBodyOnly: true,
json: {
from: contentReceived.message.to,
to: contentReceived.message.from,
contents: [{...content}],
},
headers: {
'X-API-TOKEN': process.env.ZENVIA_TOKEN,
},
});
console.log(`Content Sent [${JSON.stringify(content)}]`);
}
});
app.listen(3000);
console.log('Listening...');
const getWeather = async (latitude, longitude) => {
const response = await got.post(`https://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?appid=${process.env.OPENWEATHERMAP_TOKEN}&units=metric&lat=${latitude}&lon=${longitude}`, {
responseType: 'json',
resolveBodyOnly: true,
});
return {
name: response.name,
temperature: response.main.temp,
temperatureMinimum: response.main.temp_min,
temperatureMaximum: response.main.temp_max,
humidity: response.main.humidity,
url: `https://rodrigokamada.github.io/openweathermap/images/${response.weather[0].icon}[email protected]`,
};
};
11. Run the application again with the command below.
node src/index.js
12. Test integration with ZENVIA and OpenWeatherMap platforms. Let's share the location. Click on the button Plus to display the options.
13. Click the button Location to display the location sharing.
14. Click the button Send to share the location.
15. After sharing the location, the application will receive the message containing the latitude and longitude information, search the weather data and send a card type content with the weather data.
16. Ready! Application tested and running using a mobile phone.
The application repository is available at
