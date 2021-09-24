Hosting an Angular application on GitHub Pages using GitHub Actions

# Introduction\n\n\\\n[Angular](https://angular.io/) is a development platform for building WEB, mobile, and desktop applications using HTML, CSS, and TypeScript (JavaScript). Currently, Angular is at version 13, and Google is the main maintainer of the project.\n\n\\\n[GitHub](https://github.com/) is a source code and file storage service with version control using git tool. [GitHub Pages](https://pages.github.com/) is a static file hosting service using a public repository. [GitHub Actions](https://github.com/actions) is a service to automate the software workflow.\n\n\\\n# Prerequisites\n\n\\\nBefore you start, you need to install and configure the tools:\n\n\\\n* [git](https://git-scm.com/)\n* [Node.js and npm](https://nodejs.org/)\n* [Angular CLI](https://angular.io/cli)\n* IDE (e.g. [Visual Studio Code](https://code.visualstudio.com/))\n\n# Getting Started\n\n\\\n## Create and Configure the Account on GitHub\n\n\\\n**1.** Let's create the account. Access the site <https://github.com/> and click on the button *Sign up*.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub - Initial page](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-uj226ay.png)\n\n**2.** Fill in the fields *Username*, *Email address*, *Password*, click on the button *Verify* to solve the challenge, and click on the button *Create account*.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub - Sign up](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-yv32664.png)\n\n**3.** Let's create the repository. Click on the menu with the avatar and click on the menu *Your repositories*.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub - Menu your repositories](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-ww426px.png)\n\n**4.** Click on the button *New*.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub - New repository](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-6k526mh.png)\n\n**5.** Fill in the field *Repository name* and click on the button *Create repository*.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub - Create repository](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-h9626sf.png)\n\n**6.** Ready! Account created and repository <https://github.com/rodrigokamada/angular-github-actions> created.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub - Repository created](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-29726ai.png)\n\n## Create the Angular Application\n\n\\\n**1.** Let's create the application with the Angular base structure using the `@angular/cli` with the route file and the SCSS style format.\n\n\\\n```powershell\nng new angular-github-actions\n? Would you like to add Angular routing? Yes\n? Which stylesheet format would you like to use? SCSS [ https://sass-lang.com/documentation/syntax#scss ]\nCREATE angular-github-actions/README.md (1066 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/.editorconfig (274 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/.gitignore (604 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/angular.json (3303 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/package.json (1084 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/tsconfig.json (783 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/.browserslistrc (703 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/karma.conf.js (1439 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/tsconfig.app.json (287 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/tsconfig.spec.json (333 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/favicon.ico (948 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/index.html (306 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/main.ts (372 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/polyfills.ts (2820 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/styles.scss (80 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/test.ts (788 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/assets/.gitkeep (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/environments/environment.prod.ts (51 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/environments/environment.ts (658 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/app/app-routing.module.ts (245 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/app/app.module.ts (393 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/app/app.component.scss (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/app/app.component.html (24617 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/app/app.component.spec.ts (1121 bytes)\nCREATE angular-github-actions/src/app/app.component.ts (227 bytes)\n✔ Packages installed successfully.\n Successfully initialized git.\n```\n\n\\\n**2.** Change the `package.json` file and add the scripts below. Replace the `rodrigokamada` value with your GitHub username.\n\n\\\n```json\n "build:prod": "ng build --configuration production --base-href https://rodrigokamada.github.io/angular-github-actions/",\n "test:headless": "ng test --watch=false --browsers=ChromeHeadless"\n```\n\n\\\n**3.** Run the test with the command below.\n\n\\\n```powershell\nnpm run test:headless\n\n> angular-github-actions@1.0.0 test:headless\n> ng test --watch=false --browsers=ChromeHeadless\n\n⠋ Generating browser application bundles (phase: setup)...Compiling @angular/core : es2015 as esm2015\nCompiling @angular/compiler/testing : es2015 as esm2015\nCompiling @angular/common : es2015 as esm2015\nCompiling @angular/core/testing : es2015 as esm2015\nCompiling @angular/common/testing : es2015 as esm2015\nCompiling @angular/platform-browser : es2015 as esm2015\nCompiling @angular/router : es2015 as esm2015\nCompiling @angular/platform-browser-dynamic : es2015 as esm2015\nCompiling @angular/platform-browser/testing : es2015 as esm2015\nCompiling @angular/platform-browser-dynamic/testing : es2015 as esm2015\nCompiling @angular/router/testing : es2015 as esm2015\n⠙ Generating browser application bundles (phase: building)...22 09 2021 20:48:47.533:INFO [karma-server]: Karma v6.3.4 server started at http://localhost:9876/\n22 09 2021 20:48:47.537:INFO [launcher]: Launching browsers ChromeHeadless with concurrency unlimited\n22 09 2021 20:48:47.541:INFO [launcher]: Starting browser ChromeHeadless\n✔ Browser application bundle generation complete.\n22 09 2021 20:48:52.326:INFO [Chrome Headless 94.0.4606.54 (Linux x86_64)]: Connected on socket YUmqYxp8kqXTSV63AAAB with id 18515803\nChrome Headless 94.0.4606.54 (Linux x86_64): Executed 3 of 3 SUCCESS (0.185 secs / 0.162 secs)\nTOTAL: 3 SUCCESS\n```\n\n\\\n**4.** Run the application with the command below. Access the URL `http://localhost:4200/` and check if the application is working.\n\n\\\n```powershell\nnpm start\n\n> angular-github-actions@1.0.0 start\n> ng serve\n\n✔ Browser application bundle generation complete.\n\nInitial Chunk Files | Names | Size\nvendor.js | vendor | 2.41 MB\npolyfills.js | polyfills | 128.53 kB\nmain.js | main | 56.84 kB\nruntime.js | runtime | 6.64 kB\nstyles.css | styles | 1.18 kB\n\n | Initial Total | 2.60 MB\n\nBuild at: 2021-09-22T23:51:24.809Z - Hash: 491013c58e91631f6f14 - Time: 10491ms\n\n** Angular Live Development Server is listening on localhost:4200, open your browser on http://localhost:4200/ **\n\n\n✔ Compiled successfully.\n```\n\n\\\n**5.** Build the application with the command below.\n\n\\\n```powershell\nnpm run build:prod\n\n> angular-github-actions@1.0.0 build:prod\n> ng build --configuration production --base-href https://rodrigokamada.github.io/angular-github-actions/\n\n✔ Browser application bundle generation complete.\n✔ Copying assets complete.\n✔ Index html generation complete.\n\nInitial Chunk Files | Names | Size\nmain.4323acf2b7af06c6f196.js | main | 215.10 kB\npolyfills.846632910956cf45bd88.js | polyfills | 36.22 kB\nruntime.05bbc8c46ec59fd850d7.js | runtime | 1.05 kB\nstyles.31d6cfe0d16ae931b73c.css | styles | 0 bytes\n\n | Initial Total | 252.37 kB\n\nBuild at: 2021-09-23T01:22:35.870Z - Hash: 3a09fd924c26cb02fafc - Time: 13654ms\n```\n\n\\\n**6.** Let's create and configure the file with the GitHub Actions flow. Create the `.github/workflows/gh-pages.yml` file.\n\n\\\n```powershell\nmkdir -p .github/workflows\ntouch .github/workflows/gh-pages.yml\n```\n\n\\\n**7.** Configure the `.github/workflows/gh-pages.yml` file with the content below.\n\n\\\n```yaml\nname: GitHub Pages\n\non:\n push:\n branches:\n - main\n\njobs:\n deploy:\n runs-on: ubuntu-latest\n steps:\n - name: Checkout\n uses: actions/checkout@v2\n\n - name: Setup Node.js\n uses: actions/setup-node@v2\n with:\n node-version: '16'\n\n - name: Install dependencies\n run: npm install\n\n - name: Run tests\n run: npm run test:headless\n\n - name: Build\n run: npm run build:prod\n\n - name: Deploy\n if: success()\n uses: peaceiris/actions-gh-pages@v3\n with:\n github_token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}\n publish_dir: dist/angular-github-actions\n enable_jekyll: true\n```\n\n\\\nNote:\n\n* The documentation for the configuration file is available at <https://docs.github.com/en/actions/reference/workflow-syntax-for-github-actions>.\n\n \\\n\n**8.** Synchronize the application on the GitHub repository that was created.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub - Repository](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-u2826v4.png)\n\n**9.** Ready! After synchronizing the application on the GitHub repository, the GitHub Actions build the application and synchronize on the branch `gh-pages`. Access the URL <https://rodrigokamada.github.io/angular-github-actions/> and check if the application is working. Replace the `rodrigokamada` value with your GitHub username.\n\n\\\n## Validate the Run of the GitHub Actions Flow\n\n\\\n**1.** Let's validate the run of the GitHub Actions flow. Access the repository <https://github.com/rodrigokamada/angular-github-actions> created and click on the link *Actions*.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub Actions - Repository](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-c2926pi.png)\n\n**2.** Click on the flow run.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub Actions - Workflows](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-uya269g.png)\n\n**3.** Click on the job *deploy*.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub Actions - Jobs](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-jub2643.png)\n\n**4.** Click on each step to validate the run.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub Actions - Steps](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-fzc26qr.png)\n\n**5.** Ready! We validate the run of the GitHub Actions flow.\n\n\\\n## Validate the Publishing of the GitHub Pages\n\n\\\n**1.** Let's validate the publish of the GitHub Pages. Access the repository <https://github.com/rodrigokamada/angular-github-actions> created and click on the link *Settings*.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub Pages - Repository](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-d5025bk.png)\n\n**2.** Click on the menu *Pages*.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub Pages - Settings](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-v9125p8.png)\n\n**3.** The message *Your site is published at <https://rodrigokamada.github.io/angular-github-actions/>* should be displayed.\n\n\\\n ![GitHub Pages - Pages](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-gf225er.png)\n\n**4.** Ready! We validated the publishing of the GitHub Pages.\n\n\\\n\n---\n\n*The application repository is available at <https://github.com/rodrigokamada/angular-github-actions>.*\n\n\\\n*This tutorial was posted on my [blog](https://rodrigo.kamada.com.br/blog/hospedando-uma-aplicacao-angular-no-github-pages-usando-o-github-actions) in Portuguese.*