How to build a product (1/4) — Week 3

Y Combinator Startup School (Speakers: Michael Seibel (YCombinator), Steve Huffman (Reddit), Emmett Shear (Twitch) The KPI that matters the most: Reddit 300 MAU for Reddit, Twitch. Even releasing something crappy is better than no product, even release something crappy. The best product iteration ideas are looking at what user’s are doing anyway and just greasing on those habits. Best product ideas should be looking at user habits anyway.