How to Become a DevOps Engineer in 2022 (with Resources)

In this blog, I am going to be sharing the resources for you to become a DevOps engineer that will also be helpful in becoming or getting a job as SRE/Cloud Engineer.

WHAT DOES A DEVOPS ENGINEER DO?

In brief, A DevOps engineer introduces new processes, tools, and methodologies to maintain a balance in software production from coding to deployment. He/She also makes sure that the changes made to the project are in a single machine for efficient maintenance. He/She makes sure that the software expands along with the data getting added by the customers. Monitoring the feedback from the customers is also done.

Now we know what a DevOp does. Before getting into the roadmap let me just say that

THIS MIGHT TAKE ANYWHERE FROM 3 TO 6 MONTHS

Before you get discouraged about getting started or feeling like quitting, let me tell you that it takes the same time for any technology to learn! So don’t quit and just bear with it.

THE RESOURCES

I included the things you need to learn along with their links for resources

Programming:

Networking:

Terminal:

Linux:

Git:

YAML:

Link 1 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IA90BTozdow

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IA90BTozdow Or link 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOk4IoYhM9U

Containers — Docker:

Link 1:

Link 2 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwXLNAcHk-k

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwXLNAcHk-k Link 3 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KINjI1tlo2w

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KINjI1tlo2w Link 4 : https://aurelievache.gumroad.com/l/understanding-docker-visual-way

: https://aurelievache.gumroad.com/l/understanding-docker-visual-way Link 5: https://iximiuz.com/en/categories/?category=Containers

Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment (CI/CD):

Cloud:

Container Orchestration — Kubernetes:

Monitoring:

Link 1:

Link 2 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cF2P9d7rBlg

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cF2P9d7rBlg Link 3 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5UY-qeW96I

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5UY-qeW96I Link 4 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gS_nHTWZEJ8

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gS_nHTWZEJ8 Link 5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMZoUIG-mgY&t=12s

Infrastructure Provisioning & Configuration Management (IaC):

Link 1 : https://www.edx.org/course/introduction-to-service-mesh-with-linkerd

: https://www.edx.org/course/introduction-to-service-mesh-with-linkerd Link 2 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLB_c_ayRMo

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLB_c_ayRMo Link 3 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ua2b06oAr4

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ua2b06oAr4 Link 4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4waklkBC38

Best Websites to learn Devops:

https://kodekloud.com

https://acloudguru.com

https://www.katacoda.com

Become a DevOps Engineer in 6 months: https://spacelift.io/blog/how-to-become-devops-engineer

