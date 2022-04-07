How to Become a DevOps Engineer in 2022 (with Resources)

I am a CS student, Kaggle Aspirant, Youtuber, and Blogger. I create content related to Coding and self-development.
In this blog, I am going to be sharing the resources for you to become a DevOps engineer that will also be helpful in becoming or getting a job as SRE/Cloud Engineer.
In brief, A DevOps engineer introduces new processes, tools, and methodologies to maintain a balance in software production from coding to deployment. He/She also makes sure that the changes made to the project are in a single machine for efficient maintenance. He/She makes sure that the software expands along with the data getting added by the customers. Monitoring the feedback from the customers is also done.
Now we know what a DevOp does. Before getting into the roadmap let me just say that
THIS MIGHT TAKE ANYWHERE FROM 3 TO 6 MONTHS
Before you get discouraged about getting started or feeling like quitting, let me tell you that it takes the same time for any technology to learn! So don’t quit and just bear with it.
I included the things you need to learn along with their links for resources
Programming:
Networking:
Terminal:
Linux:
Git:
YAML:
Containers — Docker:
Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment (CI/CD):
Cloud:
Container Orchestration — Kubernetes:
Monitoring:
Infrastructure Provisioning & Configuration Management (IaC):
Best Websites to learn Devops:
I hope that this was helpful. You can follow me on LinkedIn.