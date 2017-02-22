Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to automate publishing npm packages to the registry by@BuddyWorks

How to automate publishing npm packages to the registry

Originally published by Buddy on February 22nd 2017 1,560 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
image
Buddy Hacker Noon profile picture

This article will show you how to configure npm modules in a proper way and use Buddy to automatically test and publish your packages

Objectives of this guide

This guide will show you how to:

  • Create an npm package
  • Publish the package in the registry
  • Automate testing and publishing of the npm package thanks to Buddy

Requirements

The first thing you need to do is to install the following things:

Creating an npm package

Begin with creating a folder and initializing a Git repository so that your package remains safe under version control:

mkdir my_first_npm_module
cd my_first_npm_module
git init

Next, add package.json which will contain the details of your module. You can easily do that by running this command:

npm init

You will be asked to provide the information about your package:

  • name
  • version
  • main value (usually set to index.js)

Once done, check the contents of package.json. It should look like this:

{
 "name": "buddy-demo-package",
 "version": "1.0.3",
 "description": "",
 "main": "index.js",
 "scripts": {
  "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
  },
  "author": "",
  "license": "ISC"
}

In index.js the functions should be provided as a property of the exports object. Here's an example:

exports.printMsg = function() {    
    console.log("My first package message"); 
}

Once everything is set, make sure to commit your files to the repo…

Like what you read? Follow the full article here.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why is Redux State Immutable? by @supertokens.io
#open-source
How to Make a Rockstar Github Profile README by @edorado93
#github
How to Implement GIS Techniques with JavaScript and HTML by @vibemap
#javascript
Internationalization in CSS by @anilvermaspeaks
#css3
Looking for an Open Source Alternative to Shopify? Try Medusa by @medusajs
#open-source

Tags

#javascript#npm#nodejs#github
Join Hacker Noon loading