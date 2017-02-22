How to automate publishing npm packages to the registry

Site Color
This article will show you how to configure npm modules in a proper way and use Buddy to automatically test and publish your packages
This guide will show you how to:
The first thing you need to do is to install the following things:
Begin with creating a folder and initializing a Git repository so that your package remains safe under version control:
mkdir my_first_npm_module
cd my_first_npm_module
git init
Next, add
package.json which will contain the details of your module. You can easily do that by running this command:
npm init
You will be asked to provide the information about your package:
index.js)
Once done, check the contents of
package.json. It should look like this:
{
"name": "buddy-demo-package",
"version": "1.0.3",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
},
"author": "",
"license": "ISC"
}
In
index.js the functions should be provided as a property of the
exports object. Here's an example:
exports.printMsg = function() {
console.log("My first package message");
}
Once everything is set, make sure to commit your files to the repo…