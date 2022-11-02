Assessing Personal Career and Progress

Too Long; Didn't Read

Taking notes is one of the best and easiest things to do here. It could give us an idea of where we are lacking and what's going on in our life. As time goes by, we must always have room for improvement is very vital especially since our field is aligned with technology. We must also ask for help on how to plan and assess our life, and how to socialize and communicate with other people is important in the IT industry as a whole. The more we take notes, the more the knowledge could stick better on the back of our heads.