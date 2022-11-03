Lifting the Veil on Programming Fundamentals: Languages, Syntax, Statements

Too Long; Didn't Read

Programming is hard especially when the learning habits and experience are also bad. One of the ways in order to make programming easier to study is to make our hands dirty. This material is not a stand-alone reading to learn about the fundamentals of programming as a whole. I suggest you pick those languages that are very popular in the tech industry such as Java, Python, JavaScipt, Rust, Go, etc. These languages are well-established ones that also have a bright future on top of them.